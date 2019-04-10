The Nintendo Switch has been out for about two years and we've seen some seriously fantastic games released. Unfortunately, the Switch has been a little light when it comes to games supporting online multiplayer. While we hope to see some new games soon, here are some of the best games with online multiplayer available right now.

★ Featured favorite Splatoon 2 When it comes to getting a game going with friends, one of the very best options would have to be Splatoon 2. You can get together with three other friends and take on another team of four in a turf war, a splatter battle to cover everything you can with ink. The team with the most surface area coated in their color is the winner. $59 at Amazon

Enjoy some of the best Nintendo Switch games online with friends

Nintendo has a history of games that bring players together. While past systems had to stick to couch co-op play, with online play, now you can play with friends anywhere in the world in a number of famous Nintendo titles. One of our personal favorites is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which provides a great option both for players who want to meet their match in one of the most famous fighting games out there, and for players who just want to use King K. Rool to punch Ganondorf in the face.

But if you don't want to shell out $60 for a new title or feel intimidating by some of the more competitive games, Tetris 99 is another great choice. Since it comes free with the Nintendo Switch Online service, you don't have to spend anything more than you already are, and the competition has an almost addictive quality as you bust through row after row trying to survive in this spin on both a classic title and a battle royale.

There is nothing quite like jumping online and playing a game with your friends. Nintendo is aware and seems to be making an effort to bring games to the Switch which will do just that. I am totally looking forward to seeing what other multiplayer experienced the Switch has in store for us.

