Best Racing Games for Nintendo Switch iMore 2020

If the need for speed is in your heart and you want to take it on the road in more ways than one, you need these best Switch racing games. From realistic titles that require skill to master to family favorites like Mario Kart, Nintendo Switch has a robust offering of great racing games that shouldn't be missed. In a move that should surprise nobody, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers the best possible experience, but it isn't the only awesome racing game you'll want to get your hands on.

Mario Kart is easily one of the most popular games that Nintendo has ever put out. There's no way you could talk about the best Switch racing games without bringing Mario Kart into the mix. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes everything that has always been fantastic about this franchise and makes it even better. The driving controls got a major update and have been fine-tuned for the Switch. You can now easily powerslide through turns to overtake other racers, even if you've never played a Mario Kart game before. It still requires a combination of luck and skill to win, so even if you're playing as your favorite character, victory is never assured. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers up 48 different tracks, including new designs and old favorites from previous titles. You'll see Toad's Turnpike and Twisted Mansion, and new courses like Water Park or Cloudtop. Each one offers unique obstacles and takes time to master. You have access to all of the tracks and characters (except one), including content that was initially part of DLC pack's back on Wii U's Mario Kart 8 in 2014. The only one locked from the get-go is Gold Mario. However, to access the best karts, you'll need to play some races. Overall, Mario Kart blows the competition right out of the water. They deliver a superior experience combining nostalgic races and aspects of gameplay with new tracks, customization options, and characters. You can also play online with friends or random players from the internet, and it's a smooth process. Trying to find races is never particularly difficult, and lag doesn't seem to be an issue. No other racing game on Nintendo Switch manages to deliver the full package as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe does. Pros: New courses to race

48 different races to enjoy

Fun and easy to pick up Cons: Not as challenging for seasoned players

Best Value: Gotcha Racing 2nd

Sometimes players want a simple and fun racing game that cares more about gameplay than graphics. That's where Gotcha Racing 2nd shines. It offers up 16 different courses with 4 different modes of play. Plus, it has 700 different parts that let you customize your car. With simple graphics, it's a fun game to dive into. Controlling your car is deceptively simple, with single buttons controlling acceleration, brakes, and a horn to agitate your fellow drivers. However, to rise to the top of the pack, you'll need to take advantage of both acceleration and brakes to drift through windy turns. Once you unlock special chassis, pressing the X button will activate a special boost. This could mean going faster when you need it through the straight away, but it comes with a disadvantage while it recharges. This adds a layer of strategy to each race. As you play, you'll gain in-game currency to unlock new parts for your car. These fall into three basic categories: body, engine, and tires. With 700 different parts to unlock, it gives you nigh on endless customization options for building the perfect car for your playstyle. You can also split-screen with up to three other players at a time, and every race is open for play. Multiplayer offers up three of its own modes of play, including battle royale, minicourses, and the same courses you're used to from single-player. Pros: 700 different parts to customize your car

16 courses

Four different modes of play Cons: Simple graphics

Best Value Gotcha Racing 2nd Simple and fun Gotcha Racing 2nd doesn't have shiny graphics; it does have over a dozen tracks, customization, and no two races will be the same. $10 from Nintendo

Best Motorcycle Racing: Road Redemption

In a world gone mad, motorcycle clubs rule the road. When an assassin takes out a cartel leader, a bounty is put on their head and everyone, including you, wants to earn that payout. Hunt down the mark with your gang, fighting through rival and friendly territories wielding whatever weapons you can find, and maybe you'll be the victor in the end. Road Redemption is an action racing game with an RPG style skill tree, over a dozen different brutal weapons, and a motorcycle fighting system. Plus, it has 4-way co-op, so you can take to the road with friends. It's a brutal game not meant for kids. While there is a plot to Road Redemption, it honestly doesn't matter much. You'll find yourself racing through the territory of three different motorcycle gangs on procedurally generated levels that finish with a boss. The gameplay doesn't change, though. You'll have access to 15 different riders as well as four different classes of weapons during gameplay: melee weapons, swords, guns, and explosives. Your goal is to win the race, and for the most part, the easiest way to do it is by kicking, punching, and knocking other bikers off of their hogs. Road Redemption also delivers six different modes of play. Standard races where you want to finish first, Takedown where you knock other racers off their bikes, time trials, boss battles, and a quick-play mode. There is technically an online mode, but it doesn't seem very popular, making it difficult to find people to race. Pros: Cool skill tree lets you pick your skills

Plenty of different weapons

Brawl opponents on your motorcycle Cons: A mature game not meant for kids

A loose plot that doesn't matter much

Best Motorcycle Racing Road Redemption Brutal Combat takes to the road Race motorcycles trying to beat up other racers, running them off the road to win. Enjoy the fun customization and brutal weapons. $10 at Nintendo

Best Physics Defying Races: GRIP: Combat Racing

GRIP: Combat Racing delivers an experience unlike any other racing game on Switch combining fast-paced races with serious combat. You're able to hit speeds above 700 mph. Roll along roads, walls, ceilings, and anything else your tires can grip onto. The game has 4 different planets, with 22 different tracks, 9 unique power-ups, and 14 different armored cars to choose from. GRIP delivers a fast racing experience that combines fun physics with plenty of combat between racers on the track. There are a variety of modes to play from Deathmatch and Elimination to Speed Demon and Classic Ultimate. Each mode offers different gameplay, and players who used to love the Wipe Out series will have a ton of fun. Each race is its own adrenaline-fueled thrill ride, and you never have to follow the same route. Races are littered with power-ups like shields to protect you from enemies and boosts to speed. You can even traverse the walls and the ceiling, provided you're moving fast enough, that is. GRIP has 14 different armored cars. Each one has its pros and cons, many of which are related to the physics system. Since each vehicle has its weight, you'll need to spend time with them to get the hang of how it handles to use it best. Otherwise, you may attempt to take a turn and go flying off the course, which is never a good time. Pros: Gorgeous and exotic tracks to race

Passive and aggressive power-ups

14 different cars Cons: Steep learning curve

You need to get the hang of the physics system

Best Realistic Racing: Gear.Club Unlimited 2

Many racing games deliver a lot of fun without much realism. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 isn't one of those; the level of realism players get in this game is what makes it one of the best Switch racing games. It gives you 50 real-life cars and lets you race through over 1800 miles of track with 250 individual races. Along the way, you can customize your vehicles, and build a club with friends to challenge other clubs for the glory of being top of the leader boards. It also includes a story mode for players who want more than just random races. Plus, it has 4-player split-screen so you can play friends. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 really shines in the career mode. You start as a test driver thrown into a race at the last moment. From there, your career zooms along. There are 250 different races, and depending on how you finish, you'll earn in-game money. However, there are no microtransactions to gunk up the works, which is an awesome change from some other franchises. Use in-game money to buy different cars; there are 50 that will unlock through the game, including a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and the Porsche 918 Spyder towards the end. To upgrade the cars, you'll need to enter the garage rather than having a simple menu where you can get everything done at once. This leads to a bit of a disconnect. You'll have to buy and place various workshops in your garage, and each one is used to upgrade your car. Really, the gameplay mechanics keep this from being an excellent game. Choppy graphics at inopportune times and lag on button presses can be infuriating when you're in the middle of a race. While you do get used to them after a while, they take away from the realism. Pros: Robust Career Mode

250 different races

50 real-life cars to race with Cons: Lag on button presses in menu and on the track

Steep learning curve for each car

Handheld mode can be especially choppy

Best Realistic Racing Game Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Cars in the real world Get in the driver's seat of dozens of real-life race cars. Hundreds of races and a great, realistic racing game. $27 at Amazon

$24 at Walmart

Best Arcade Racing: Horizon Chase Turbo

There aren't many arcade racing games around these days, and that's where Horizon Chase Turbo shines. It offers up 12 cups, 48 cities, 109 tracks, 31 unlockable cars, and 12 upgrades. You can play with friends and recapture that sweet 90s nostalgia all from the comfort of your couch. The biggest play mode on Horizon Chase Turbo is the world tour. You get access to 100 different courses in a dozen additional regions, including America, China, and Iceland, to name just a few. Each track has its own feel, and the graphics, while retro, are beautiful with green grass and bright blue skies. You don't need to win each race to progress, but there is significant replay value. Snagging the blue tokens littered across each course and finishing in 1st place unlocks a special cup. If you do it on every course, there is even a special car waiting as a prize. There are also different modes of play like Championship, Endurance, and Playground modes. While there isn't an online mode, you can play multiplayer locally with up to three other players for split-screen fun. Pros: Great handling of every car

Awesome retro graphics

Courses all over the world Cons: Learning how to win can take time