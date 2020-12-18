Best Star Wars Games for Nintendo Switch iMore 2020
For over forty years, Star Wars has excited, shocked, angered, and entertained fans and has effectively changed the pop culture landscape as we know it — and that's just the movies. Star Wars has had a healthy relationship with other media and often expanded the series lore through comic books, television, and video games. While the Nintendo Switch hasn't received many Star Wars games, the ones on the system are pretty great. Here are the best Star Wars games for Nintendo Switch.
★ Start your journey from Padawan to Jedi Knight: STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy may have originally released in 2003, but it was the first Star Wars game that really made you feel like you were a Jedi, something that is still rare in Star Wars videogames. Create your own character and even build your own Lightsaber as you travel to iconic Star Wars locations and interact with iconic Star Wars characters. And when you're done with the single-player, dive into the multiplayer and play with up to 16 players in 6 online multiplayer modes.
No quarters necessary: Star Wars PinballStaff Pick
Star Wars Pinball might not be your first, second, or tenth choice in a Star Wars game, but stick with me — this one is really good and lots of fun for Star Wars fans as well as pinball aficionados. With 19 Star Wars-themed tables rich with references to the movies and TV shows, Star Wars Pinball has a lot to discover. Play through Career Mode and complete table-specific challenges while making use of the Joy-Con's HD Rumble. It can even be played vertically, like a traditional pinball cabinet.
Now THIS is podracing!: Star Wars Episode One: Racer
Say what you want about The Phantom Menace, but it did introduce one great thing to Star Wars — and that's podracing. Choose from 25 playable characters and race across eight unique worlds. You can also upgrade your podracer to stay ahead of the competition and master your lap times. There's no online multiplayer, but you can race against your friends in split-screen multiplayer.
Your past always finds you: STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
Another classic Star Wars adventure makes its way to the Switch, complete with an unnecessarily long and complicated name. Unlike Jedi Academy, you don't create your own character here. Instead, you are thrust into the boots of Kyle Katarn, a Jedi outcast struggling with his past and his destiny. It's a purely single-player experience and a pretty straightforward port, but it's a forgotten Star Wars story worth experiencing.
This is where the fun begins
While there are plenty of action games and sci-fi adventures on the Nintendo Switch, there aren't many Star Wars games to choose from. The ones that are available showcase just why the series has been a powerhouse for decades. If you need your Star Wars fix, we recommend trying out STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. While it's a fairly straightforward port, the core Jedi gameplay is still as fun today as it was all those years ago and the online multiplayer is still one of the best ways to live out your Jedi fantasies.
If you'd rather not be a Jedi but still want to experience all the Star Wars lore, Star Wars Pinball is an easy recommendation. Everyone knows Star Wars — and everyone knows how to play pinball. The combination is as natural as chocolate and peanut butter. With plenty of boards to choose from and tons of Switch exclusive game modes, Star Wars Pinball is an enjoyable way to catch up with your favorite heroes and villains.
