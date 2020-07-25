Best Strategy Games on Nintendo Switch iMore 2020

Until recently, strategy games seemed to be a genre that was built for gaming on a PC. While Steam might have more strategy games, you can still find some excellent options for your Nintendo Switch. Out of all of them, the King of 4X strategy is Civilization VI a game of world conquest that begins in the stone age and ends in the far future letting you take over the world, one turn at a time.

Sid Meyers' Civilization series is well known as one of the best strategy game 50s franchises on the market. For over 20 years, it's delivered a world where you take on the aspect of different civilizations as you attempt to take over the world using science, culture, war, or politics to do it. Now, you can take advantage of the best game in the franchise on Nintendo Switch. When you start with Civilization VI, you pick which civilization you want to play as. There are over a dozen options, and each one has its advantages and disadvantages. There is also a starting bias that decides which kind of start you'll get. Throughout the game, you'll need to uncover new technologies and cultures to stay ahead of the pack. Depending on how you choose to play, you may need to go to war, race to build wonders, create districts to increase religion and science output, and develop the land that you own. You'll also expand your borders, and create new cities as you explore the world at large. While there are scenarios, the base game of Civilization VI drops you into a new randomly generated world each time you play. With an average game of 500 turns, you can expect to spend hours upon hours trying to wipe other civs off the map or looking for the next great natural wonder for your next city. The graphics themselves are also stellar. You get an excellent art form that renders icy tundra, green rolling hills, mountains, and the sea alike. Each different aspect of the map has its own look, and different civilizations have different styles for the way the houses and cities look as they grow and develop. One of the only downsides of Civilization VI is that it takes time to learn how all of the different pieces of gameplay come together. This is something you'll only learn by playing and through trial and error. Thankfully, there are some great tutorials built into the game, and the Civopedia explains every unit, building, wonder, and aspect of gameplay. Whether this is your first experience with the Civilization series or you've been playing for years, it won't be long until you are telling yourself, "One more turn." Best of all, Nintendo Switch is the only console where you can play Civilization VI. Pros: Beautiful graphics

Tons of ways to play and win

Dozens of real humanmade and natural wonders to build and discover Cons: Game takes a while to get the hang of

AI can act erratically depending on difficulty level

Best Story: Banner Saga Trilogy

The Banner Saga is a game that plops you into the middle of an apocalypse as a Viking caravan in the bronze age. Your job is to solve the issues amongst your caravan as well as fight against enemies. Gameplay is split into two separate but essential sections. The first is combat. Your group will take on enemies on a grid map, getting different weapons, movement and skills depending on who — and what — they are. Combat, like the rest The Banner Saga, gameplay requires a bit of cunning, and plenty of sacrifice. You're going to lose people, and it's going to happen often, whether you try to save them or not. When you aren't on the field of battle, there is still plenty to manage and keep an eye on. You'll need to talk to your party members, settle disputes, and manage supplies as you roam across the world. Considering the sun has stopped dead in the sky, and it seems like the end of the world is imminent, this is no small thing. The graphics lend depth to the story of The Banner Saga. Hand-drawn animations harken back to older animation styles like Sleeping Beauty, or The Last Unicorn. Instead of drawing you out of a grief choked story where every decision matters more than you think it does, they pull you deeper in. Your aim is to keep your people alive, but that isn't an easy process by any stretch. You'll run into problems with enemies as the end of the world closes in, and depending on the choices you make in and out of combat, there are times when treasured allies become hated enemies too. Pros: Great graphics

Split between grid tactics and storyline decisions

48 different characters with a variety of classes and races to choose from Cons: UI is more or less unchanged from 2014

Gameplay is unforgiving

No save feature means you must reckon with the choices you make or start completely over

Best Value: Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!

Building your own restaurant isn't an easy task, as anyone who has worked in the business can tell you. Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! puts you in the shoes of an entrepreneur going from a roach motel to 5-star cuisine. You'll decorate your restaurant, build a menu, and discover recipes to create for your new customers. You have two basic options for gameplay: you can either manage and build up your own brand or become a chef-for-hire at one of 33 different restaurants. When working as a chef, you'll learn a variety of different recipes which you can then bring home when you decide to work in a restaurant all your own. When it comes to your restaurant, you have a variety of management options. Players must focus on decorating to attract more customers, building a menu, and serving food. Each menu can hold about six different items, but every item has customization options that customers can take advantage of. This means if you have burgers on your menu, they can ask for cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and even different kinds of buns. A new strategy game is on the menu, and like any good restaurant, it's worth a shot. Pros: Build and design your restaurant

Uncover up to 400 recipes

Work as a chef-for-hire in 33 different restaurants Cons: Lack of a real story

Complicated UI

Best Survival: This War of Mine: Complete Edition

Civil war has broken out in the country of Graznavia, leaving everyday citizens trapped in the middle of the army and the rebels. A small group of survivors bands together to try and survive, building up their shelter, scavenging for food and supplies, and fighting off bandits, disease, and starvation. This is the gritty survival story of This War of Mine. You play as a group of survivors during the war. There are a variety of different people you can choose to play, each one with their own skillset. These skills include being a better cook, having more inventory slots, or being a faster runner. Your goal is to keep everyone in your party alive through the duration of the civil war. The war usually lasts about 30-40 days but can run longer or shorter. Each day, you'll have to make decisions on how to use your scavenging. This includes building up your shelter, creating items to help like better stoves, heaters, weapons, and lockpicks. At night, one character will go out to a location to scavenge items to help along the way like wood, books to be burned, food items, and valuables that can be sold or traded with other survivors. Surviving isn't easy either. You'll have to combat the cold, diseases that can wipe you out, bandits that will attack during the night, and encounters while you are scavenging for supplies. Pros: Each playthrough changes gameplay

Gritty, realistic graphics

Challenging choices in morality and scavenging Cons: The story is bleak and not great if you are depressed.

Gameplay will punish you.

Best RPG: Fire Emblem: Three Houses