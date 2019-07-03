Best Tablet Stand for the Nintendo Switch iMore 2019
There are a lot of different tablet stands out there that are compatible with the Nintendo Switch and depending on what you'd like to buy a stand for, the style and design of the stand will differ. Our favorite stand is the Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand. because it won't damage your Nintendo Switch and your device can charge while docked. We've compiled a list of the very best tablet stands out there to help make your purchasing decision easier.
Best Overall: Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand
The officially licensed Nintendo Switch charging stand and the only stand with a built-in charging function that I would recommend. Other third-party models have been known to potentially damage the Nintendo Switch's ability to charge, prevent charging entirely, or even damage the Nintendo Switch itself. With this charging stand, have no fear, wherever you go, plugin, prop up, and begin your gaming session without having to worry about battery life issues.
- Portable
- Lightweight
- Charger Included
- Not suitable for use in bed
Best for Portability: Lamicall Multi-Angle Nintendo Switch Playstand
The Lamicall play stand is the best option out there for players on the go. Simply put it in your pocket and take it with you anywhere, on a train, a plane, a cafe or at home. Rubber stands ensure that no matter where you put it, it will stick firmly to any surface. It is also possible to charge the Nintendo Switch while using it in handheld mode - a must for any gamer who enjoys long play sessions.
- Portable
- Lightweight
- Folds fully flat
- Solid design
- Awkward to use in bed
Best Value: Younik Nintendo Switch Stand
The Younik stand is a compact portable stand which folds flat for easy portability. It has three different options to choose your favorite viewing angle from and comes with rubber feet to stop the device from slipping on surfaces. It is also possible to use a slim cover for the joy-cons with this stand as there is a small gap between the pegs that hold the Nintendo Switch.
- Cost-effective
- Portable
- Plastic
Best in bed: Tyrone Gooseneck Tablet Stand
This is the best stand for anyone who likes to play their Nintendo Switch in the comfortable confines of a bed. It easily attaches to any nearby surfaces such as bed headboards, tables or bookshelves. Constructed with aluminum, it is durable yet flexible and will have no issue holding your Nintendo Switch at any angle - choose from either black or white to match your furniture.
- Sturdy
- Can rotate 360°
- Can be used in bed
- Fixed to a surface, not easy to move
- Vibrates when touched
The lowdown
The best stand overall is the Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand as it is the only stand with a built-in charging function that will not damage your Switch console as Nintendo themselves makes it.
It also allows you to pick from several angles to view the screen at, ensuring that the screen is visible in any lighting conditions. The stand is also quite small, at only an inch and a half wide and as such, can quickly be taken with you wherever you go, you could easily pair this with a power bank and enjoy many long sessions of gaming while on the go!
