There are a lot of different tablet stands out there that are compatible with the Nintendo Switch and depending on what you'd like to buy a stand for, the style and design of the stand will differ. Our favorite stand is the Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand. because it won't damage your Nintendo Switch and your device can charge while docked. We've compiled a list of the very best tablet stands out there to help make your purchasing decision easier.

Best Overall: Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand

The officially licensed Nintendo Switch charging stand and the only stand with a built-in charging function that I would recommend. Other third-party models have been known to potentially damage the Nintendo Switch's ability to charge, prevent charging entirely, or even damage the Nintendo Switch itself. With this charging stand, have no fear, wherever you go, plugin, prop up, and begin your gaming session without having to worry about battery life issues. Pros: Portable

Lightweight

Charger Included Cons: Not suitable for use in bed

Best Overall Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand Charge while on the go The official adjustable stand from Nintendo and currently the only stand with built-in charging capability which won't hurt your Nintendo Switch. $20 from Amazon

Best for Portability: Lamicall Multi-Angle Nintendo Switch Playstand

The Lamicall play stand is the best option out there for players on the go. Simply put it in your pocket and take it with you anywhere, on a train, a plane, a cafe or at home. Rubber stands ensure that no matter where you put it, it will stick firmly to any surface. It is also possible to charge the Nintendo Switch while using it in handheld mode - a must for any gamer who enjoys long play sessions. Pros: Portable

Lightweight

Folds fully flat

Solid design Cons: Awkward to use in bed

Best for Portability Lamicall Multi-Angle Nintendo Switch Playstand Fold it up! This is the most portable stand out there; it is lightweight but sturdy and foldable so that it easily fits in your pocket. $14 from Amazon

Best Value: Younik Nintendo Switch Stand

The Younik stand is a compact portable stand which folds flat for easy portability. It has three different options to choose your favorite viewing angle from and comes with rubber feet to stop the device from slipping on surfaces. It is also possible to use a slim cover for the joy-cons with this stand as there is a small gap between the pegs that hold the Nintendo Switch. Pros: Cost-effective

Portable Cons: Plastic

Best Value Younik Nintendo Switch Stand Cost effective and portable For anyone on a budget, at only $9 this adjustable stand is the best value portable stand currently out there. $9 from Amazon

Best in bed: Tyrone Gooseneck Tablet Stand

This is the best stand for anyone who likes to play their Nintendo Switch in the comfortable confines of a bed. It easily attaches to any nearby surfaces such as bed headboards, tables or bookshelves. Constructed with aluminum, it is durable yet flexible and will have no issue holding your Nintendo Switch at any angle - choose from either black or white to match your furniture. Pros: Sturdy

Can rotate 360°

Can be used in bed Cons: Fixed to a surface, not easy to move

Vibrates when touched

Best in bed Tyrone Gooseneck Tablet Stand Enjoy while laying down Hands down, this is the best choice for playing in bed due to the ability to position this stand at any angle - even upside down! $20 at Amazon