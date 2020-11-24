Turns out Black Friday isn't just for the best tech. If there's ever been a holiday season to sit around a table and play some games with your family — it's 2020. Thanks to some great Black Friday board game deals, you can pick up some entertaining, easy-to-learn, and family-friendly board games for some substantial discounts.

Board games are my favorite hobby, and since introducing my family to a ton of great games, it's often what we end up doing for hours when we get together for big events. There's nothing that brings me as much joy as coming around the table and trying to crush my family members in a battle of wits.

Best Black Friday Board Game Deals

While almost every family has a few board games kicking around their home, there are so many amazing games out there you likely haven't tried. The best Black Friday board game deals will not only give you the option of trying something new, but you'll also have an opportunity to pick up one of those classic family games you've been missing in your collection.

More Black Friday deals

Board games are just one of the many Black Friday deals that we've rounded up so far. If you have a tech nerd, you're trying to buy for, or you're in the market for some new Appel tech yourself, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Apple deals to save even more money this holiday season.