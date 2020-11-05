I've loved LEGOs ever since I was a small child. I spent many hours of my youth building castles, creating my own vehicles, or simply playing around with the awesome little LEGO figures I had acquired. However, it wasn't until I was grown up that I realized just how expensive these wonderful toys are.
LEGOS are a great gift idea for the holidays, and thankfully it's not uncommon for them to go on sale during Black Friday. That way, you can spend a little less getting the fun toys your kids or friends want.
Best Black Friday LEGO deals 2020
Since Black Friday is a ways off, we don't have any way of knowing what exactly will be on sale. However, here are some Black Friday LEGO deals we're hoping to see this year.
- : LEGO Friends Heartlake City Brick Box | From $30 at Walmart
- : LEGO City Advent Calendar | From $61 at Amazon
- : LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box | From $54 at Amazon
- : LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship | From $100 at Amazon
- : LEGO Super Mario Adventures With Mario Starter Course | From $60 at Amazon
- : LEGO Super Mario Bowser's Castle | From $100 at Amazon
- : LEGO Friends Central Perk Building Kit | From $54 at Amazon
- : LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest Building Kit | From $130 at Amazon
- : LEGO City Space Mars Research Shuttle | From $32 at Walmart
- : LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider | From $40 at Walmart
LEGO Friends Heartlake City Brick Box | From $30 at Walmart
This playful set has 321 pieces that includes everything you need to create an ice cream store, a horse pen, and a music shop. It also comes with two human figures, a squirrel, a horse, a hamster, and a frog.
LEGO City Advent Calendar | From $61 at Amazon
Get LEGO fans excited for the holiday season with this LEGO advent calendar. Open one door on the box each day and pull out a fun little winter-themed LEGO toy as it gets closer to Christmas. If you want to see more options, there are plenty of other LEGO advent calendars to choose from.
LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box | From $54 at Amazon
These large brick boxes allow your imagination to run wild by giving you plenty of LEGO pieces with no specific designs in mind. Plus the container makes it easier for everything to neatly get put away when you're done.
LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship | From $100 at Amazon
If you're looking to get a lot of bang for your buck, you can't go wrong with LEGO's 3in1 kits. These come with an instruction manual and enough pieces to allow you to specifically assemble three different playsets. This pirate themed one allows you to create a pirate ship, a pirate inn, or a pirate cave.
LEGO Super Mario Adventures With Mario Starter Course | From $60 at Amazon
This year Nintendo and LEGO joined forces to produce an interactive LEGO Mario. There's a screen on its chest on eyes that reacts when the figure interacts with other special components. This set comes with Mario, a flag pole, Bowser Jr. a Goomba, a warp pipe, and several other parts inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom.
LEGO Super Mario Bowser's Castle | From $100 at Amazon
Expand the LEGO Mario world by purchasing this LEGO version of Bowser's Castle. This 1,010 piece set comes with the four baddies: The King Koopa himself, a Dry Bones, a Boo, and a Lava Bubble. Have fun assembling everything and then pitting Mario and Bowser against each other.
LEGO Friends Central Perk Building Kit | From $54 at Amazon
Obviously, there are plenty of adult LEGO fans out there. This awesome set includes 1,070 pieces that allow you to assemble the coffee shop from the TV show, Friends. It even includes your favorite characters: Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther.
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest Building Kit | From $130 at Amazon
Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian have taken the world by storm. One of my favorite aspects from the show is Dyn Jarren's sweet ship. With this LEGO set, you'll be able to build a small model of his spacecraft and display it among your other Star Wars collectables. It even comes with The Child, The Mandalorian, a Scout Trooper, Greef Karga, and the droid, IG-11.
LEGO City Space Mars Research Shuttle | From $32 at Walmart
Launch someones imagination into the stars with this fun space shuttle set. It includes the spaceship, a Mars Rover, and two astronauts. What's more, the shuttle opens up allowing you to easily place the figures inside or pull them out.
LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider | From $40 at Walmart
Play through one of the most exciting moments from The Mandalorian with this awesome LEGO set. It includes the Mandalorian himself, Cara Dune, two Klatooinian Raiders, and large AT-ST Raider.
Best Black Friday LEGO deals 2020
There are plenty of fun LEGO sets for you to keep an eye out for on Black Friday. With any luck, you'll be able to score some of these awesome blocks at a cheap price.
Don't forget to keep a look out for other sales this month like the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals or the best Black Friday Apple deals.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.