I've been in love with the Pokémon franchise ever since I was first introduced to it in elementary school. One of the things that makes Pokémon so universally loved is that it spans several different categories. You can find Pokémon clothes, cartoons, video games, trading cards, collectables, toys, and more.
Since there are over 800 Pokémon, it can sometimes be challenging or expensive to find merchandise depicting your favorite characters. Thankfully, with the holidays approaching fast, you might just be able to snag some sweet discounted gifts for others or on-sale Pokémon gear for yourself on Black Friday.
Best Black Friday Pokémon deals 2020
We don't know for sure what will go on sale during Black Friday. However, these are the things that I'm really hoping to see get discounts on that day of deals. Here's ever Pokémon item that I'm hoping to see on sale.
Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Darkness Ablaze Elite Trainer Box | From $40 at Amazon
The Pokémon trading card game is super fun to play, but getting set up with a worthwhile deck isn't the easiest thing. That why this massive Trainer Box makes for a great buy. It comes with eight booster packs, 65 cards sleeves, 45 energy cards, a coin, and a rulebook.
Squirtle amiibo for Nintendo Switch | From $13 at Best Buy
This adorable Squirtle figurine is perfect for people who love Pokémon collectibles or anyone who loves playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. Smash Ultimate players can register Squirtle and train him up using this amiibo.
Ultra Pro Pokémon X and Y Binder | From $14 at Amazon
It can be hard keeping track of your large Pokémon card collection, that's where a helpful binder comes in handy. This is my personal favorite as it features some of my favorite starters and is wide enough to hold a large number of cards. Just don't forget to purchase the trading card sleeves to put inside.
Pokémon Youth T-Shirt | From $18 at Amazon
With any luck this sweet t-shirt will be on sale during Black Friday. It features Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. It's a perfect for showing off your love of Pokémon.
Pokémon TCG: Poké Ball Tin | From $13 at Best Buy
These fun tins come in various Poké Ball designs and contain three Pokémon Card booster packs as well as a Pokémon coin. It's a great gift for anyone who loves the Pokémon Card Game.
Pokémon Sword and Shield | From $50 at Amazon
Pokémon Sword and Shield are not only some of the best Nintendo Switch games to have released so far, but they're also the best-selling Pokémon games of all time. With any luck, they'll be discounted during Black Friday.
Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!/ Let's Go, Eevee! | From $50 at Amazon
Revisit the Kanto region on Nintendo Switch with a special Pikachu at your side. You'll visit the same gyms and locations from Pokémon Red and Blue while also getting the chance to take down Team Rocket once more. This game usually sells for $60 but it's been discounted for Prime Day. Get it while it's still available.
Poké Ball Plus | From $45 at Amazon
This charming accessory works with both Pokémon Go and the Nintendo Switch games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Pokémon Go players can use it to easily catch Pokémon or spin at Poké Stops while Let's Go, Pikachu or Eevee players can use it to unlock Mew and catch Pokémon.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Pokémon Battle | From $43 at Amazon
I've had my eye on this Nintendo Switch controller for awhile now. I love the pink and blue paint splatter look behind Pikachu and Mewtwo. With any luck, it will be a little easier to acquire on Black Friday.
Funko Pop! Bulbasaur | From $13 at Amazon
This adorable collectable isn't too expensive on its own, but sometimes Funko Pop vinyl figures go on sale and can be purchased for even cheaper. If you love these collectables, you should check out the best Black Friday Funko Pop deals.
Charmander Plush | From $40 at Amazon
Nothing beats being able to hug your favorite Pokémon and this 24-inch-tall Charmander stuffed animal is just the right size for that. The seller also sells Bulbasaur, Eevee, Pikachu, and Squirtle.
Pikachu Model Kit | From $13 at Amazon
This is a great project for kids who love LEGOS or building things. Pikachu comes in pieces and then must be assembled. When completed, his arms and ears are posable. Note: This is not a good toy for little children as there are really small pieces that need to be put together.
Pokémon Sword and Shield Starter plush | From $15 at Amazon
Many people will be playing Pokémon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch this year. If you happen to know who someone's preferred starter is, you can get them a stuffed animal as a gift. There's Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble.
Youth Pokémon Long Sleeve Pajama Set | From $13 at Walmart
Help a child show off their love for Pikachu with this fun pajama set. There are options for sizes 4-16 so you can likely find the one that will fit your intended recipient best.
Pokémon Hats | From $17 at Amazon
Kids and adults can show off their love for Pokémon with one of these sweet hats. There are six different designs to choose from. You can go with Ash's original cap or choose a blue or pink Poké Ball logo. For any Pokémon Go fans, there are also hats for each of the three teams: Mystic, Valor, or Instinct.
Black Friday Pokémon Deals 2020
There are so many fun Pokémon items to keep an eye out for during this year's Black Friday deals. Good luck finding all of the cool Pokémon video games, clothes, toys, and gear that you want to buy.
