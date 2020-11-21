I've been in love with the Pokémon franchise ever since I was first introduced to it in elementary school. One of the things that makes Pokémon so universally loved is that it spans several different categories. You can find Pokémon clothes, cartoons, video games, trading cards, collectables, toys, and more.

Since there are over 800 Pokémon, it can sometimes be challenging or expensive to find merchandise depicting your favorite characters. Thankfully, with the holidays approaching fast, you might just be able to snag some sweet discounted gifts for others or on-sale Pokémon gear for yourself on Black Friday.