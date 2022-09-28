Every Resident Evil game on Nintendo Switch 2022

If you're the kind of person who loves horror and finds fighting terrifying abominations a fun hobby, then you're likely a fan of the Resident Evil series. Several of the best Resident Evil games are available on Nintendo Switch, which means you can play them from just about anywhere. Play on the bus, in a haunted house, or in bed with all the lights off to see what makes RE games some of the best horror and Halloween games on Nintendo Switch.

Resident Evil Triple Pack

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are obviously several classic Resident Evil games on Nintendo Switch, but this purchase will give you the best bang for your buck. It includes the fourth, fifth, and sixth Resident Evil games in one package. It's perfect for fans of horror or for anyone looking to play some of the best Halloween Switch games.

Resident Evil 4 has long been considered to be the best Resident Evil game of all time, though for many it has been unseated by Resident Evil Village. It follows Leon S. Kennedy as he attempts to save the President's daughter from a creepy cult. Yes, really.

In Resident Evil 5, Chris Redfield and Sheva Alomar are sent to West Africa to stop someone from selling a bio-organic weapon. But in true RE fashion, they find the locals have been corrupted by a disgusting parasite. It's up to them to try and contain everything.

Finally, in Resident Evil 6, the leader of the Neo-Umbrella company kills off most of the Bio-terrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA) and then injects BSAA leader, Chris Redfield, with the C-virus. It's up to Leon S. Kennedy and his partner Helena Harper to fight against Neo-Umbrella and stop a huge bioweapon attack.

Resident Evil Origins Collection

This collection contains the first two Resident Evil games remastered and cleaned up for Nintendo Switch. If you want to understand where the far-reaching effects of the Raccoon City catastrophe first began then you really ought to play these classics.

Resident Evil tells the story of a pharmaceutical company called the Umbrella Corporation which creates the zombie-turning T-virus as a bio-organic weapon. The virus makes its way out into Raccoon City infecting the population and it's up to members of a special police unit to stop it. This is where we first see Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Rebecca Chambers, Albert Wesker, and more classic characters.

Resident Evil 0 is a prequel to the original game and it's heavily debated whether to play it before or after the one that started it all. At any rate, it follows Rebecca Chambers as she investigates a train that has stopped in the woods and is filled with zombies. She and her new partner, Billy Cohen, a convict who was sentenced to die before the train crashed, must put an end to this terrifying outbreak.

Resident Evil

Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, two Alpha Team agents, must investigate the disappearance of an elite special forces squad. Their mission will take them to an abandoned mansion on the outskirts of Raccoon City, where they will encounter zombie hordes and untold horrors.

Can you survive the onslaught and make it to the end of this shooter?

Resident Evil 0

(Image credit: Capcom)

With the help of a convicted criminal, Billy Coen, play as Rebecca Chambers, a member of an elite special forces group, who must investigate a train that stopped in the middle of a forest. Turns out the train was sabotaged and just about everyone on board has been turned into zombies.

You'll explore tight spaces and encounter sudden zombie attacks as the story unfolds. Experience the tension between Rebecca and Billy as you determine who you can trust.

Resident Evil 4

(Image credit: Capcom)

In this game, you play as Leon S. Kennedy, a U.S. agent who must fight human atrocities and hostile locals in his mission to find and protect the president's daughter, Ashley Graham. The premise is hokey, yes, but it's long been considered to be the pinnacle of Resident Evil games thanks to fantastic gameplay and bosses.

You'll explore New Raccoon City, which looks like some unspecified European village. Take on creepy cultists as you attempt to guide Ashley to safety in this fun game for anyone who enjoys the horror genre.

Resident Evil 5

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 5 sees many popular characters from previous games returning. It starts off by explaining that Chris Redfield and Sheva Alomar have traveled to West Africa in order to stop a bio-organic weapon from making its way on the black market. However, a disgusting parasite has spread throughout the area and it's up to the two to deal with the aftermath. Along the way, you'll try to find out if Jill Valentine is alive after having gone missing.

In addition to the main story, this remastered version includes all DLC from earlier releases as well as a fun co-op mode so you can duke it out with friends.

Resident Evil 6

(Image credit: Capcom)

Get ready, because this plot's about to get pretty involved. Chris Redfield leading a Bio-terrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA) strike team with Piers Nivans is sent to quell the spread of the C-virus in Edonia. However, the leader of Neo-Umbrella shows up and injects Redfield with the virus. Chaos obviously ensues.

Through the course of the story, you'll see more of Leon S. Kennedy as well as his partner Helena Harper. Shoot infected persons and take on brutal enemies as you work to thwart Neo-Umbrella.

Resident Evil Revelations

Players once again follow fan-favorite characters Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield as they face lurking horrors on an abandoned cruise ship. Valentine explores the creepy Queen Zenobia ship with her partner Parker Luciani while Redfield takes on enemies with Jessica Sherawat. Unsure if the other group is alive, you'll see what horrors await as you attempt to find each other.

Ammo is scarce and weapons hard to find, adding to the difficulty of this classic game. Now, with the addition of Nintendo Switch's motion controls, you can aim your gun faster and shoot more accurately.

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Claire Redfield and Moira Burton find themselves waking up at an abandoned prison after being attacked by unknown armed forces. They must work their way through the creepy jail and take on any enemies that come their way. This is an episodic game that has four main chapters. The ending depends on how you play leading up to it, which gives the game more replay value.

See if you can survive the onslaught of atrocities to find out who put you here and what their plan is. Motion controls have been added to increase aiming speed and firing accuracy on the Nintendo Switch.

Resident Evil Revelations Collection

This rare physical copy contains a physical cartridge for Resident Evil Revelations and a downloadable code for Resident Evil Revelations 2. Follow Jill Valentine onto an abandoned cruise ship in the first game as she searches for Chris Redfield. Then, continue your adventure with Claire Redfield and Moira Burton in the sequel as you explore an abandoned prison island.

All add-ons and DLC that have been released previously are included for both games. Raid Mode is also included so you can play solo or check out co-op gaming sessions with a partner.

Coming Soon

Four additional Resident Evil games including the incredibly popular Resident Evil Village are also coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. However, these titles will only be available through Nintendo Switch cloud streaming.

Resident Evil Village - Cloud Version

Resident Evil Village joins the growing list of Nintendo Switch cloud streaming games on October 28 and currently has a free demo. This means that instead of the game being downloaded locally on the device, Village is streamed from a distant server. That way, the Switch can display the impressive graphics that the Switch hardware cannot handle on its own.

Village continues the story of Ethan Winters three years after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Chris Redfield suddenly shows up at the Winters' home, kills Ethan's wife, and then takes the baby, Rosemary. Ethan gets knocked out and later discovers that Redfield's transport truck is overturned on the road.

He makes his way to a creepy European village in search of his daughter only to find that the lords in charge of the area are filled with bloodlust and malice. On his journey, he'll need to take on the vampiric Lady Dimitrescu in her castle, the creepy doll-collecting Donna Beneviento in her home, the disgusting Salvatore Moreau in his swamp, and finally the mechanically-minded Karl Heisenberg in his underground lair.

Resident Evil 2 - Cloud Version

(Image credit: Capcom)

Only two months after the events of the first Resident Evil game, we meet Leon S. Kennedy, a brand new police officer for the Raccoon Police Department. He meets college student, Claire Redfield, who is worried about her brother, Chris. Together the two team up to take on the city's zombified inhabitants.

What follows is an unsettling story filled with several twists and turns. You'll need to aim carefully and conserve your ammo in this remastered classic. It will finally come to Switch cloud streaming sometime in 2022.

Resident Evil 3 - Cloud Version

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis originally released in 1999 but was recently remade for current consoles in the form of Resident Evil 3. Now this far more graphically intensive version makes its way to Nintendo Switch cloud streaming sometime in 2022.

Players follow Jill Valentine as she navigates her way through Raccoon City after being attacked in her apartment by Nemesis, an intelligent bio-weapon out to get her. You'll avoid this hulking monstrosity throughout the entire game as he continues to hunt Jill down. You'll need to figure out how you can defeat it once and for all while making your escape out of Raccoon City.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - Cloud Version

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil games are known for providing some truly unsettling imagery and horrific jump scares, but Biohazard is probably the most visually uncomfortable of them all. It comes to Nintendo Switch cloud streaming sometime in 2022.

In this game, we are introduced to Ethan Winters, an average man who doesn't have the formal combat training of many of the franchise's previous protagonists. One day, he gets a video message about his wife who has been missing for years. This leads him to a large mansion that's falling apart. Here, he discovers the horrific Baker family which attempts to hold him captive. Each family member has their own abilities bestowed upon them thanks to a genetically engineered bio-weapon called Eveline and it's up to Ethan to defeat them.

Oh, the horror

We're stoked about all of the classic Resident Evil games available on Nintendo Switch. With the addition of remastered graphics and optional updated controls, the gaming experience still feels relevant and fun with modern gaming. Hopefully, more titles from the series will release as time goes on. We'll continue to update this list as they do.

If you're looking to play the best Resident Evil games once again or for the first time, we recommend getting the Resident Evil Triple Pack. It includes Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6. The fourth game is arguably the most popular in the series. Plus, you'll get three games with this purchase. If you're not sure where to start, we recommend Resident Evil Origins Collection since it provides two games and helps you know where the series began.