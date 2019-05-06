Resident Evil fans rejoice! Many of Capcom's classic horror games have made their way onto the Nintendo Switch and others will be added this year. What's more, graphics and game controls have been updated to give you a more modern playing experience. Check out the list to see which Resident Evil games you can play right now.
★ Featured favorite: Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 4, originally released for GameCube, has been remastered for Nintendo Switch with HD graphics. Play as Leon S. Kennedy, a U.S. agent who must fight human atrocities and hostile locals in his mission to find and protect the president's daughter. This is arguably the pinnacle of Resident Evil games. Releases May 21, 2019.
Beginnings: Resident Evil Origins CollectionStaff Pick
This collection gives you remastered versions of both the original Resident Evil game and its prequel, Resident Evil 0. Shoot your way through an abomination-infested mansion on the outskirts of Raccoon City in the first game. Then play the second game as Rebecca Chambers as you fight your way through a train filled with horrors. Releases on May 21, 2019.
The original: Resident Evil
Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, two Alpha Team agents, must investigate the disappearance of an elite special forces squad. Their mission will take them to an abandoned mansion on the outskirts of Raccoon City where they will encounter zombie hordes and untold horrors. See if you can survive.
The prequel: Resident Evil 0
With the help of convicted criminal, Billy Coen, play as Rebecca Chambers, a member of an elite special forces group, who must investigate a train that stopped in the middle of a forest. Explore tight spaces and encounter sudden zombie attacks as the story unfolds. Releases May 21, 2019.
Cruisin': Resident Evil Revelations
Players once again follow Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield as they face lurking horrors on an abandoned cruise ship. Ammo is scarce and weapons hard to find, adding to the difficulty of this classic game. Now, with the addition of Nintendo Switch's motion controls, you can aim your gun faster and shoot more accurately.
Jail time: Resident Evil Revelations 2
Claire Redfield and Moira Burton find themselves waking up at an abandoned prison after being attacked by unknown armed forces. See if you can survive the onslaught of atrocities to find out who put you here and what their plan is. Motion controls have been added to increase aiming speed and firing accuracy on the Nintendo Switch.
Abandoned horror: Resident Evil Revelations - Collection
This rare physical copy contains a physical cartridge for Resident Evil Revelations along with a downloadable code for Resident Evil Revelations 2. Follow Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield onto an abandoned cruise ship in the first game. Continue your adventure with Claire Redfield and Moira Burton in the sequel as you explore an abandoned prison island. All add-ons and DLC are included for both games. Raid Mode is also included so you can play solo and co-op gaming sessions.
Oh, the horror
We're stoked about all of the classic Resident Evil games available on Nintendo Switch. With the addition of remastered graphics and optional updated controls, the gaming experience still feels relevant and fun with modern gaming. Hopefully more titles from the series will release as time goes on. We'll continue to update this list as they do.
If you're not sure where to start, we recommend Resident Evil Origins Collection since it provides two games and helps you know where the series began. If you're already a Resident Evil fan, revisit one of the best games in the series with Resident Evil 4.
What Resident Evil games are you most excited to play on Nintendo Switch? Tell us about it in the comments below.
