Resident Evil fans rejoice! Many of Capcom's classic horror games have made their way onto the Nintendo Switch and others will be added this year. What's more, graphics and game controls have been updated to give you a more modern playing experience. Check out the list to see which Resident Evil games you can play right now.

★ Featured favorite : Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil 4, originally released for GameCube, has been remastered for Nintendo Switch with HD graphics. Play as Leon S. Kennedy, a U.S. agent who must fight human atrocities and hostile locals in his mission to find and protect the president's daughter. This is arguably the pinnacle of Resident Evil games. Releases May 21, 2019. $30 pre-order at Nintendo.

Oh, the horror

We're stoked about all of the classic Resident Evil games available on Nintendo Switch. With the addition of remastered graphics and optional updated controls, the gaming experience still feels relevant and fun with modern gaming. Hopefully more titles from the series will release as time goes on. We'll continue to update this list as they do.

If you're not sure where to start, we recommend Resident Evil Origins Collection since it provides two games and helps you know where the series began. If you're already a Resident Evil fan, revisit one of the best games in the series with Resident Evil 4.

What Resident Evil games are you most excited to play on Nintendo Switch? Tell us about it in the comments below.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.