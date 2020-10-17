Kohl's is always a contender when it comes to which store has the best Black Friday deals. Of course, while it does have a major focus on categories like fashion, home decor, and kitchen essentials, every year's Black Friday sale at Kohl's also brings deals on toys, tech, and more. Best of all, many of Kohl's Black Friday deals can even score you free Kohl's Cash to use during a future purchase. Save some now, and save again later.
Fall Decor at Kohl's
Deck out your home with the best fall decor at Kohl's. You'll find candles, pillows, wreaths, rugs, yard signs, and so much more, most of which is available at a discount.
The main thing to keep in mind when shopping for deals that include Kohl's Cash is that these certificates are only good for a short amount of time. If you don't use them within the specified window, the funds will expire. Generally, Kohl's discounts are pretty great and make shopping there worthwhile whether you're interested in using the Kohl's Cash at a later date or not.
Kohl's Black Friday ad
Though we haven't seen Kohl's Black Friday ad for 2020 just yet, we do have a decent idea of when it will be available. For the past couple of years, the Black Friday ad for Kohl's has been released at midnight on November 1. If the past is anything to go by, we'll hopefully be seeing the 2020 Kohl's Black Friday ad on that same day and time as well.
Black Friday hours for Kohl's
Kohl's hasn't announced its Black Friday 2020 sale just yet, and until then, we won't know its Black Friday store hours. Luckily, most of Kohl's deals should be available on its website during the sale as well so you don't necessarily need to shop in store for a majority of Kohl's Black Friday deals. We'll likely find out more about the store's hours for the sale once the Black Friday ad is released.
Best Kohl's Black Friday deals
Kohl's always has some of the best Black Friday deals every year, though unfortunately we don't know too much about this year's offers just yet. We'll be sharing all the best Kohl's Black Friday deals right here once they're available, but until then, we're keeping this page updated with some of the best current Kohl's deals.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)
Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker is currently down to $30 at Kohl's for a limited time. It can play music from various streaming services and lets you control compatible smart home devices using your voice and Amazon Alexa.
Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
This 8-quart Ninja Foodi Deluxe combines 9 helpful kitchen appliances into one, and right now you can save $70 off its regular price at Kohl's. You'll also receive $30 Kohl's Cash to use during a future purchase.
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console
Pick up the PlayStation 4 Slim console at its regular price via Kohl's and for a limited time you'll also score $60 in Kohl's Cash to use during a future purchase!
Xbox One S Game Pass Ultimate bundle
Kohl's has the Xbox One S available today, bundled with a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well as an extra Xbox Wireless Controller so you're ready for co-op right out of the box. You'll also score $120 in Kohl's Cash to use between October 19 and 25 this month.
Fall Decor at Kohl's
Deck out your home with the best fall decor at Kohl's. You'll find candles, pillows, wreaths, rugs, yard signs, and so much more, most of which is available at a discount.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is extending its free year of Apple TV+ for another three months
Apple has begun emailing some Apple TV+ subscribers, informing them that they are extending their free year trial by another three months.
'Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds' has an Apple TV+ trailer
Apple TV+ documentary "Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds" is all about shooting stars and whatnot. If you weren't already jazzed for it, this trailer will change all of that.
Apple's MagSafe chargers and accessories are now available for pre-order
Ordered a new iPhone and need something to keep it safe? You're going to want one of the new MagSafe cases!
Get the rarest gift for the Nintendo Switch amiibo collector in your life
Nintendo's amiibo let you collect your favorite characters and gain some in-game benefits for having the figures. Here are some of the most expensive and hard-to-find Nintendo Switch amiibo figures on the market.