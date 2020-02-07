Another Valentine's Day is among us, folks. And you know what that means — love is in the air! Well, hopefully, anyway. Whether you're in a relationship or just have a really good buddy that you don't want to leave behind on Valentine's Day, here are some great co-op games to consider picking up that will test the strength of your relationships.
★ Featured favorite: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the ultimate test of love or friendship. Choose from a roster of over 70 characters, pick your favorite battlefield out of dozens of stages, and duke it out! But be warned, your relationship will surely be tested.
Kill those demons: Diablo 3 Eternal CollectionStaff favorite
Diablo 3 is a co-op dungeon crawler action RPG that will have you and your partner working together to slay hordes of demons. Nothing will test your love more than seeing who can send evil creatures straight back to hell.
You're an all star, get your game on: Kirby Star Allies
Make use of friend hearts to charm enemies into joining you. One of you can control Kirby, and the other takes on a new ally. Hit enemies with their elemental weaknesses to take them out as you strategize the best battle plan together.
Cut it out, snips!: Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, Together!
Snipperclips is a cute puzzle game where two players control Snip and Clip and must work together to solve tricky obstacles to progress. It's a fun experience for everyone involved and a great test of teamwork.
It's RAW!: Overcooked! 2
Overcooked! was such a hit, that they had to create a sequel. There are even more challenging levels in Overcooked! 2, so prepare for some frantic cooking shenanigans in zany kitchen setups. This is a true test of love and friendship — can you make it through without going insane?
3, 2, 1, GO!: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The quintessential Nintendo racing game will have you and your partner racing against each other across a multitude of bright and colorful tracks. Choose your favorite racer and kart, and have at it! Just try not to let Rainbow Road ruin your relationship…
Love and guac: Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection
Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection features both the original Guacamelee! and Guacamelee! 2 in one convenient package. You and your Valentine can sit down and enjoy this humorous Metroidvania adventure through the Living and Dead worlds, and it's filled with great cultural references. Now, pass that guac, please!
They're a match made in heaven
There are a ton of games to choose from with the Nintendo Switch, but these have some of the best local co-op play, so you only need one Switch. These will test the strength of your relationships, and whether or not you're both compatible. But don't take them too seriously, ok?
If we may make some suggestions, our favorite from this collection is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because it has a huge roster of every character from previous Smash games, and is adding new ones through DLC. Just don't anger your partner by spamming the same obnoxious move, alright? Another great one is Diablo 3 Eternal Collection, because there's no denying that slaughtering evil demon hordes for loot together is just a teensy bit romantic, d'aww!
