Another Valentine's Day is among us, folks. And you know what that means — love is in the air! Well, hopefully, anyway. Whether you're in a relationship or just have a really good buddy that you don't want to leave behind on Valentine's Day, here are some great co-op games to consider picking up that will test the strength of your relationships.

★ Featured favorite : Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the ultimate test of love or friendship. Choose from a roster of over 70 characters, pick your favorite battlefield out of dozens of stages, and duke it out! But be warned, your relationship will surely be tested. $60 at Amazon

They're a match made in heaven

There are a ton of games to choose from with the Nintendo Switch, but these have some of the best local co-op play, so you only need one Switch. These will test the strength of your relationships, and whether or not you're both compatible. But don't take them too seriously, ok?

If we may make some suggestions, our favorite from this collection is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because it has a huge roster of every character from previous Smash games, and is adding new ones through DLC. Just don't anger your partner by spamming the same obnoxious move, alright? Another great one is Diablo 3 Eternal Collection, because there's no denying that slaughtering evil demon hordes for loot together is just a teensy bit romantic, d'aww!

