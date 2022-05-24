As the Season of Alola comes to a close, Pokémon Go is holding one more big event. Alola to Alola celebrates all things Alola and we here at iMore have all the details, from raids and eggs to all four Special Research branches. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go?
The Alola to Alola event is the final event in the Season of Alola. It returns players to each of the four islands of Alola and gives the chance to catch and battle all sorts of Alolan Pokémon. The event also features the final Special Research line of the season which lets players choose from one of the four islands to earn incredible rewards and a special Oricorio hat for their avatar.
When is the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go?
The Alola to Alola event runs from Wednesday, May 25 through Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
During the Alola to Alola event, the following Pokémon can be found more often in the wild:
- Alolan Ratatta*
- Alolan Meowth*
- Alolan Exeggutor*
- Cubone*
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
- Pikipek
- Yungoos*
Eggs
The following Pokémon can hatch from 7KM eggs collected from gifts during the event:
- Alolan Ratatta*
- Alolan Sandshrew*
- Alolan Vulpix*
- Alolan Diglett*
- Alolan Meowth*
- Alolan Grimer*
- Dewpider
- Fomantis
- Stufful*
- Oranguru
Raids
Players can battle the following Pokémon in raids during the Alola to Alola event:
- Alolan Ratatta* (one star)
- Alolan Diglett* (one star)
- Alolan Geodude* (one star)
- Alolan Grimer* (one star)
- Rockruff* (one star)
- Alolan Raichu* (three star)
- Alolan Exeggutor* (three star)
- Alolan Marowak* (three star)
- Tapu Koko (five star)
- Tapu Lele (five star)
- Tapu Bulu (five star)
- Tapu Fini (five star)
- Mega Altaria* (Mega)
Collection Challenge
The Alola to Alola event also features the following Collection Challenge:
- Evolve Yungoos into Gumshoos
- Evolve Pikipek into Trumbeak
- Evolve Rowlet into Dartrix
- Evolve Litten into Torracat
- Evolve Popplio into Brionne
- Evolve Trumbeak into Toucannon
- Catch a Cubone
- Catch an Alolan Ratatta
Completion Rewards: Rockruff* encounter, 15 Ultra Balls, and 15,000 XP
Special Research: Alola to Alola
The Alola to Alola event features a branched Special Research line with four possibilities to choose from. Players who completed all four event exclusive Special Research lines during the Season of Alola will automatically unlock this Special Research line; however, players can purchase it in the PokéShop. Players who unlocked the Special Research can also purchase additional tickets to earn more rewards.
Melemele Island path
The Melemele Island path focuses on friendship and includes social tasks like sending gifts and taking snapshots. Players who complete this path will earn an Alolan Raichu* encounter, two Poffins, a Lure Module, four Lucky Eggs, and a Pom-Pom style Oricorio hat.
Page one
- Catch one Pokémon for a Rowlet encounter
- Catch four Pokémon for a Litten encounter
- Catch seven Pokémon for a Popplio encounter
Completion Rewards: 15 PokéBalls, 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust
Page two
Select your island path
Page three
- Catch ten Pokémon for five Razz Berries
- Make three nice throws for 15 Great Balls
- Send five gifts to friends for a Poffin
Completion Rewards: three Silver Pinap Berries, 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust
Page four
- Send 15 gifts to friends for a Poffin
- Take five snapshots of wild Pokémon for 15 Ultra Balls
- Trade Pokémon three times for a Star Piece
- Earn ten hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for three Golden Razz Berries
- Make a new friend for a Lure Module
Completion Rewards: Alolan Raichu* encounter, four Lucky Eggs, Pom-Pom style Oricorio hat
Akala Island path
The Akala Island path is all about adventure and has tasks like spinning PokéStops and covering a lot of distance. Players who complete this path will earn an Alolan Marowak* encounter, an Incense, two Incubators, a Super Incubator, and a Pa'u style Oricorio hat.
Page one
- Catch one Pokémon for a Rowlet encounter
- Catch four Pokémon for a Litten encounter
- Catch seven Pokémon for a Popplio encounter
Completion Rewards: 15 PokéBalls, 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust
Page two
Select your island path
Page three
- Catch ten Pokémon for five Razz Berries
- Make three nice throws for 15 Great Balls
- Walk 2KM for an Incense
Completion Rewards: three Silver Pinap Berries, 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust
Page four
- Walk 7KM for an Incense
- Spin ten PokéStops or Gyms for 15 Ultra Balls
- Complete three Field Research tasks for a Star Piece
- Take five snapshots of wild Pokémon for three Golden Razz Berries
- Hatch three eggs for a Super Incubator
Completion Rewards: Alolan Marowak* encounter, two Incubators, P'au style Oricorio hat
Ula'ula Island path
The Ula'ula Island path will have players catching lots of Pokémon and making certain types of throws. If you complete this path you will earn an Alolan Vulpix* encounter, a Glacial Lure Module, a Magnetic Lure Module, four Incense, and a Baile style Oricorio hat.
Page one
- Catch one Pokémon for a Rowlet encounter
- Catch four Pokémon for a Litten encounter
- Catch seven Pokémon for a Popplio encounter
Completion Rewards: 15 PokéBalls, 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust
Page two
Select your island path
Page three
- Catch ten Pokémon for five Razz Berries
- Make three nice throws for 15 Great Balls
- Catch five different species of Pokémon for a Lure Module
Completion Rewards: three Silver Pinap Berries, 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust
Page four
- Catch 30 Pokémon for a Glacial Lure Module
- Make ten Curveball Throws for 15 Ultra Balls
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon for a Star Piece
- Make five Nice Curveball Throws in a row for three Golden Razz Berries
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon for a Super Incubator
Completion Rewards: Alolan Vulpix* encounter, four Incense, Baille style Oricorio hat
Poni Island path
Last but not least, the Poni Island path is for those who love to battle with tasks for completing Trainer Battles and beating Team GO Rocket. Players who finish this path will earn an Alolan Exeggutor* encounter, a Rocket Radar, three Star Pieces, a Premium Battle Pass, and a Sensu style Oricorio hat.
Page one
- Catch one Pokémon for a Rowlet encounter
- Catch four Pokémon for a Litten encounter
- Catch seven Pokémon for a Popplio encounter
Completion Rewards: 15 PokéBalls, 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust
Page two
Select your island path
Page three
- Catch ten Pokémon for five Razz Berries
- Make three nice throws for 15 Great Balls
- Defeat two Team GO Rocket grunts for a Rocket Radar
Completion Rewards: three Silver Pinap Berries, 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust
Page four
- Battle in the Pokémon Go Battle League ten times for a Rocket Radar
- Defeat four Team GO Rocket Grunts for 15 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokémon ten times for a Star Piece
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader for three Golden Razz Berries
- Win three Trainer Battles in the Pokémon Go Battle League for a Premium Battle Pass
Completion Rewards: Alolan Exeggutor* encounter, three Star Pieces, Sensu style Oricorio hat
Field Research
Trainers can spin PokéStops and Gyms to collect the following event exclusive Field Research tasks:
- Send three gifts to friends for five PokéBalls
- Send three gifts to friends with stickers for three Pinap Berries
- Use seven Berries to catch Pokémon for seven Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokémon seven times for a Rowlet encounter
- Power up Pokémon seven times for a Litten encounter
- Power up Pokémon seven times for a Popplio encounter
- Walk 1KM for a Pikipek encounter
- Walk 1KM for a Yungoos* encounter
Bonuses
During the Alola to Alola event, players can enjoy the following bonuses:
- Double Stardust from opening gifts
- Alolan starter backpacks in the PokéShop
- Cubone can evolve into Alolan Marowak
- Alolan Marowak caught or evolved during the event know the event exclusive move Shadow Bone
- Team GO Rocket now have Shadow Alolan Marowak
Questions about the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go? Which path will you be following in the season's end Special Research? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
