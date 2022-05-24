As the Season of Alola comes to a close, Pokémon Go is holding one more big event. Alola to Alola celebrates all things Alola and we here at iMore have all the details, from raids and eggs to all four Special Research branches. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! What is the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go? The Alola to Alola event is the final event in the Season of Alola. It returns players to each of the four islands of Alola and gives the chance to catch and battle all sorts of Alolan Pokémon. The event also features the final Special Research line of the season which lets players choose from one of the four islands to earn incredible rewards and a special Oricorio hat for their avatar. When is the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go? The Alola to Alola event runs from Wednesday, May 25 through Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Wild Pokémon

During the Alola to Alola event, the following Pokémon can be found more often in the wild: Alolan Ratatta*

Alolan Meowth*

Alolan Exeggutor*

Cubone*

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos* Eggs

The following Pokémon can hatch from 7KM eggs collected from gifts during the event: Alolan Ratatta*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Alolan Vulpix*

Alolan Diglett*

Alolan Meowth*

Alolan Grimer*

Dewpider

Fomantis

Stufful*

Oranguru Raids

The Alola to Alola event also features the following Collection Challenge: Evolve Yungoos into Gumshoos

Evolve Pikipek into Trumbeak

Evolve Rowlet into Dartrix

Evolve Litten into Torracat

Evolve Popplio into Brionne

Evolve Trumbeak into Toucannon

Catch a Cubone

Catch an Alolan Ratatta Completion Rewards: Rockruff* encounter, 15 Ultra Balls, and 15,000 XP Special Research: Alola to Alola

The Alola to Alola event features a branched Special Research line with four possibilities to choose from. Players who completed all four event exclusive Special Research lines during the Season of Alola will automatically unlock this Special Research line; however, players can purchase it in the PokéShop. Players who unlocked the Special Research can also purchase additional tickets to earn more rewards. Melemele Island path The Melemele Island path focuses on friendship and includes social tasks like sending gifts and taking snapshots. Players who complete this path will earn an Alolan Raichu* encounter, two Poffins, a Lure Module, four Lucky Eggs, and a Pom-Pom style Oricorio hat. Page one Catch one Pokémon for a Rowlet encounter

Catch four Pokémon for a Litten encounter

Catch seven Pokémon for a Popplio encounter Completion Rewards: 15 PokéBalls, 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust Page two Select your island path Page three Catch ten Pokémon for five Razz Berries

Make three nice throws for 15 Great Balls

Send five gifts to friends for a Poffin Completion Rewards: three Silver Pinap Berries, 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust Page four Send 15 gifts to friends for a Poffin

Take five snapshots of wild Pokémon for 15 Ultra Balls

Trade Pokémon three times for a Star Piece

Earn ten hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for three Golden Razz Berries

Walk 2KM for an Incense Completion Rewards: three Silver Pinap Berries, 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust Page four Walk 7KM for an Incense

Spin ten PokéStops or Gyms for 15 Ultra Balls

Complete three Field Research tasks for a Star Piece

Take five snapshots of wild Pokémon for three Golden Razz Berries

Catch five different species of Pokémon for a Lure Module Completion Rewards: three Silver Pinap Berries, 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust Page four Catch 30 Pokémon for a Glacial Lure Module

Make ten Curveball Throws for 15 Ultra Balls

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon for a Star Piece

Make five Nice Curveball Throws in a row for three Golden Razz Berries

Defeat two Team GO Rocket grunts for a Rocket Radar Completion Rewards: three Silver Pinap Berries, 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust Page four Battle in the Pokémon Go Battle League ten times for a Rocket Radar

Defeat four Team GO Rocket Grunts for 15 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokémon ten times for a Star Piece

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader for three Golden Razz Berries

Win three Trainer Battles in the Pokémon Go Battle League for a Premium Battle Pass Completion Rewards: Alolan Exeggutor* encounter, three Star Pieces, Sensu style Oricorio hat Field Research

Trainers can spin PokéStops and Gyms to collect the following event exclusive Field Research tasks: Send three gifts to friends for five PokéBalls

Send three gifts to friends with stickers for three Pinap Berries

Use seven Berries to catch Pokémon for seven Ultra Balls

Power up Pokémon seven times for a Rowlet encounter

Power up Pokémon seven times for a Litten encounter

Power up Pokémon seven times for a Popplio encounter

Walk 1KM for a Pikipek encounter

Walk 1KM for a Yungoos* encounter Bonuses