Part of the new Go Beyond update announced for Pokémon Go is an increase to the level cap. However, levels past 40 require more than just experience to reach. Each additional level will require both incense and completing Level Up Research. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to reach level 50!

Leveling up in Pokémon Go

Source: Niantic

It used to be that leveling up in Pokémon Go was really just a matter of playing the game. Just about everything you do in Pokémon Go earns you experience points. Reaching level 40 takes a lot of XP (20,000,000 XP to be exact) but as long as you play consistently, you'll get there eventually.

That's not changing, but to Go Beyond level 40 is a lot more difficult. Each level from 41-50 requires completing a list of tasks, some of the most difficult in the game yet. The rewards are well worth it though!

Note: Currently, levels 47, 48, 49, and 50 cannot be reached, but as soon as the first test players hit those marks, we will update you with the requirements for those levels as well. For now, we do know the rewards and they're pretty amazing!

How to reach level 41 in Pokémon Go

Source: iMore

Experience: 26,000,000 XP

Power up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times. Win 30 Raids. Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day. Earn five Gold Medals.

Level Up Rewards

20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries

Incubator

Premium Raid Pass

XL Rare Candy

Level 41 Avatar Glasses

How to reach level 42 in Pokémon Go