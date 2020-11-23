Part of the new Go Beyond update announced for Pokémon Go is an increase to the level cap. However, levels past 40 require more than just experience to reach. Each additional level will require both incense and completing Level Up Research. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to reach level 50!
Leveling up in Pokémon Go
It used to be that leveling up in Pokémon Go was really just a matter of playing the game. Just about everything you do in Pokémon Go earns you experience points. Reaching level 40 takes a lot of XP (20,000,000 XP to be exact) but as long as you play consistently, you'll get there eventually.
That's not changing, but to Go Beyond level 40 is a lot more difficult. Each level from 41-50 requires completing a list of tasks, some of the most difficult in the game yet. The rewards are well worth it though!
Note: Currently, levels 47, 48, 49, and 50 cannot be reached, but as soon as the first test players hit those marks, we will update you with the requirements for those levels as well. For now, we do know the rewards and they're pretty amazing!
How to reach level 41 in Pokémon Go
Experience: 26,000,000 XP
- Power up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times.
- Win 30 Raids.
- Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day.
- Earn five Gold Medals.
Level Up Rewards
- 20 Ultra Balls
- 20 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 20 Razz Berries
- Incubator
- Premium Raid Pass
- XL Rare Candy
- Level 41 Avatar Glasses
How to reach level 42 in Pokémon Go
Experience: 33,500,000 XP
- Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions.
- Use items to evolve Pokémon 15 times.
- Make three Excellent Throws.
- Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon.
**Level Up Rewards **
- 20 Ultra Balls
- 20 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 20 Nanab Berries
- Incubator
- Premium Raid Pass
- XL Rare Candy
How to reach level 43 in Pokémon Go
Experience: 42,500,000 XP
- Earn 100,000 Stardust.
- Use 200 Super-Effective Charge attacks.
- Catch five Legendary Pokémon.
Level Up Rewards
- 20 Ultra Balls
- 20 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 20 Silver Pinap Berries
- Incubator
- Premium Raid Pass
- XL Rare Candy
- New Avatar Pose
How to reach level 44 in Pokémon Go
Experience: 53,500,000 XP
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League.
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League.
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League.
- Win 20 Trainer Battles in the Pokémon Go Battle League.
**Level Up Rewards **
- 20 Ultra Balls
- 20 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 20 Razz Berries
- Incubator
- Premium Raid Pass
- XL Rare Candy
How to reach level 45 in Pokémon Go
Experience: 66,500,000 XP
- Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts.
- Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon.
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 50 Times.
- Earn ten Platinum Medals.
Level Up Rewards
- 40 Ultra Balls
- 40 Max Revives
- Elite Fast TM
- Super Incubator
- 2 Incense
- 2 Lucky Eggs
- 2 Lure Mods
- 2 XL Rare Candy
- New Avatar Hat
How to reach level 46 in Pokémon Go
Experience: 82,000,000 XP
- Complete 100 Field Research Tasks.
- Take a Snapshot of a Pokémon seven days in a row.
- Make 50 Excellent Throws.
- Hatch 30 Eggs.
Level Up Rewards
- 30 Ultra Balls
- 25 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 25 Razz Berries
- Incubator
- Premium Raid Pass
- XL Rare Candy
How to reach level 47 in Pokémon Go
Experience: 100,000,000 XP
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
Level Up Rewards
- 30 Ultra Balls
- 25 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 25 Nanab Berries
- Incubator
- Premium Raid Pass
- XL Rare Candy
- New Avatar Pose
How to reach level 48 in Pokémon Go
Experience: 121,000,000 XP
- ???
- ???
- ???
Level Up Rewards
- 30 Ultra Balls
- 25 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 15 Silver Pinap Berries
- Incubator
- Premium Raid Pass
- XL Rare Candy
How to reach level 49 in Pokémon Go
Experience: 146,000,000 XP
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
Level Up Rewards
- 30 Ultra Balls
- 25 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 25 Pinap Berries
- Incubator
- Premium Raid Pass
- XL Rare Candy
- New Avatar Shoes
How to reach level 50 in Pokémon Go
Experience: 176,000,000 XP
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
Level Up Rewards
- 50 Ultra Balls
- 50 Max Potions
- 20 Max Revives
- 5 Incense
- 5 Lucky Eggs
- 5 Super Incubators
- 5 Lure Mods
- Elite Charge TM
- 2 XL Rare Candy
- New Avatar Outfit
Questions?
Do you have any questions about how to reach level 50 in Pokémon Go? How close are you to hitting the next level? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This new Stillwater trailer is heartwarming and wholesome
Apple TV+ has a new show coming and it includes a talking panda. What more need you know?
Review: Anda Seat's Dark Demon is a gamer's dream
Anda Seat's Dark Demon gaming chair is a rugged, durable gaming chair perfect for intense gaming.
DEVONthink 3.6 adds Big Sur support and workflow improvements
DEVONthink 3.6 takes the already great app and gets it ready for macOS Big Sur and more.
Revisit some great games from last generation
The Nintendo Switch has amassed a great collection of games, partly due to some very excellent ports of older WiiU games. Here are the best Wii U ports