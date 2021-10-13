Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Mega Absol is finally making its Pokémon Go debut and we have everything you need to know to take on its Mega Raid. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Absol in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Absol is known as the Disaster Pokémon — a pure Dark type capable of Mega Evolution. Despite its ominous title and typing, Absol is capable of detecting subtle changes in its surroundings and can predict oncoming disasters. It will descend from the mountains it calls home to warn humans and Pokémon alike of the impending calamity, but many have mistakingly attributed these tragedies to Absol. When it Mega Evolves, Absol emits a dreadful aura that is capable of killing from shock, further lending to its poor reputation, but the Disaster Pokémon actually doesn't like to fight at all, much less kill anyone.

In Pokémon Go, Absol has incredibly an high attack stat that only gets further boosting with Mega Evolution. Mega Absol is not only a glass cannon with a lot of potential, but is also the first new Mega Evolved Pokémon in a while and a very popular one at that. Expect that many players will be prioritizing these Mega Raids so it should be easy to stock up on Mega Absol Energy.

What are the best counters for Mega Absol in Pokémon Go?

As a pure Dark type, Absol takes increased damage from Fighting, Fairy, and Bug type moves. It is capable of dealing Dark, Psychic, Electric, and Bug type damage. Although there are a couple Mega Evolved Pokémon that perform well in this Raid, for now Mega Evolution isn't necessary to build the offensive.

Lucario

Source: The Pokémon Company

Second only to Shadow Machamp and Shadow Hariyama, Lucario is the best counter for Mega Absol. This Steel and Fighting type from the Sinnoh region resists Mega Absol's Dark and Bug type moves, and has no weaknesses relevant to this fight. It can perform better with a Mega Boost from Mega Lopunny, but even without that, it wipes the floor with Mega Absol. Unfortunately, the only way to get a Lucario is by evolving the elusive Riolu, who shows up very rarely in eggs, so many players don't even have one, much less the candy to power it up. Still, if you have a Lucario, Counter and Aura Sphere are the moves you'll want it to know.

Conkeldurr

Source: The Pokémon Company

Gen V's Conkeldurr is another excellent choice for this Mega Raid. As a pure Fighting type, it resists Dark and Bug type moves, but takes increased damage from Psychic type. Unlike Lucario, Conkeldurr has been readily available in Pokémon Go, with its first stage appearing in the wild, eggs, and raids, as well as benefiting from Trade Evolution. If you're bringing Conkeldurr to this fight, you'll want Counter and Dynamic Punch for its moveset.

Mega Beedrill

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Mega Evolved Pokémon are not currently a priority for this Mega Raid, if you're going to be bringing one along, your best bet is probably Mega Beedrill. As a Bug and Poison type, it will take increased damage from Mega Absol's Psychic type attack, while resisting its Bug type move. There aren't a ton of Bug type counters recommended for this fight, but it will boost Heracross, as well as some of the back ups and Shadow Pokémon. Bug Bite and X-Scissor are the moves your Mega Beedrill should know.

Machamp

Source: The Pokémon Company

Gen I's Machamp is an excellent counter for Mega Absol and one most every player already has. Not only has it been in the game since day one, it's been featured in Community Day and other events, and it benefits from Trade Evolution. There's really no good reason not to have at least one or two fully powered up Machamp in your roster. As a pure Fighting type, it resists Bug and Dark type moves, but takes super effective damage from Psychic type. Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch are the ideal moveset for this Mega Raid, but if you don't have the Legacy move or an Elite TM to spare, Counter also performs well.

Hariyama

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Hariyama is another great counter for Mega Absol. A common spawn with only two stages, most players have had the chance to catch and evolve this pure Fighting type. As with Conkeldurr and Machamp, Hariyama takes increased damage from Psychic, while resisting Bug and Dark type moves. You'll want Counter for its fast move and Dynamic Punch for the charge move.

Mega Lopunny

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another option for a Mega Evolved Pokémon to lead your team is Mega Lopunny. This Normal and Fighting type will boost the other Fighting types on the field and so might be a better choice than Mega Beedrill, even if the latter can deal more damage individually. Like other Fighting types, Mega Lopunny resists Bug and Dark type moves, while taking super effective damage from Psychic type. Low Kick and Focus Blast is the moveset you'll want your Mega Lopunny to know.

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although we have yet to see enough Fairy type moves in Pokémon Go to see many Fairy types in the top counters, Zacian is a solid choice for this Mega Raid. The mascot of Pokémon Sword, Zacian is a pure Fairy type, giving it resistance to Bug and Dark type moves, and no weaknesses Mega Absol can exploit. The Hero of Many Battles has only had one run in Raids so far, but if you have one powered up, you'll want it to know Quick Attack and Play Rough.

Breloom

Source: The Pokémon Company

Gen III's Breloom is another great counter for Mega Absol. This Grass and Fighting type trades a resistance to Bug type damage for Electric, while also resisting Dark and taking super effective damage from Psychic. As a common two stage Pokémon, it's easy to catch, evolve, and power up too. Counter and Dynamic Punch are the best moves for Breloom to bring to this Mega Raid.

Blaziken

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final stage of Hoenn's Fire starter, Blaziken is an excellent counter for Mega Absol, even though its own Mega Evolution hasn't reached Go yet. As a starter, it has been featured in many events, including Community Day, so most players have had the chance to add at least one or two Blaziken to their roster. As a Fire and Fighting type, it resists Dark and Bug type damage, and like most of the counters, it is weak to Psychic type moves. You'll want your Blaziken to know Counter and Focus Blast for this fight, but be careful not to TM Blast Burn or Stone Edge away. Both are Legacy moves that will require an Elite TM to get back!

Heracross

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least is Gen II's Heracross. Although Heracross is a Regional Exclusive, it has been featured in a number of events, so many players have had the chance to catch one. It's a Bug and Fighting type, giving it similar type effectiveness as most of the list: weak to Psychic, resistant to Bug and Dark. Counter and Megahorn is the moveset you'll want Heracross to know for this fight.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Sirfetch'd with Counter and Close Combat

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Sylveon with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Landorus (Therian Forme) with Mud Shot and Superpower

Emboar with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Cobalion with Metal Claw and Sacred Sword

Ursaring with Counter and Play Rough

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Escalavier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

Haxorus with Counter and Return

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mienshao with Low Kick and Brick Break

Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat

Beartic with Charm and Play Rough

Sawk with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Ursaring with Counter and Play Rough

Shadow Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat

Shadow Poliwrath with Rock Smash and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hitmonlee with Rock Smash and Close Combat

Shadow Hitmonchan with Counter and Close Combat

Note: Shadow Machamp and Shadow Hariyama outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list and they will perform even better when paired with Mega Lopunny. If there is a Mega Beedrill on the field, Shadow Pinsir and Shadow Scizor will perform better.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Absol in Pokémon Go?

Given that most of the recommended counters take super effective damage from one of Mega Absol's moves, moveset will matter a lot in the Mega Raid. However, while it may be possible to beat with just two top level players under the right conditions, this is a Mega Raid, so you're going to want as large a group as you can safely coordinate to get the most Mega Energy.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Fog will boost Mega Absol's Dark type moves

Wind will boost its Psychic type attack

Rain will boost its Electric and Bug type moves, as well as your Bug type counters

Cloudy weather will boost your Fighting and Fairy type counters

Questions about taking on Mega Absol in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Absol in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!