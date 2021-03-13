Beginning March 16, 2021, Mega Manectric will make its debut in Pokémon Go Mega Raids! This is one Mega Raid you won't want to miss. Fortunately, we here and iMore have everything you need to know to win, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Manectric in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, the blue and yellow canine Manectric served as little more than a Pokédex entry when introduced to Pokémon Go. It has decent stats, but nothing outstanding and certainly nothing in comparison to Legendary Electric types, like Raikou, Zekrom, and Zapdos.

However, with Mega Evolution providing a considerable boost not only to Manectric's stats, but also to any Electric type allies, Mega Manectric is definitely going to be a very useful addition to your roster. It can keep pace with Mega Ampharos and has far fewer weaknesses to boot.

What are the best counters for Mega Manectric in Pokémon Go?

As a pure Electric type, Manectric can deal Electric, Dark, and Fire type damage, and its only weakness is Ground. While that means this is a fairly straightforward fight, it does come with some promising strategies in the future when some Ground type Mega Evolutions are introduced, or even in a few weeks, when Therian forme Landorus makes his debut.

Groudon

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Ruby, Groudon is the top counter for Mega Manectric, beating out even Shadow Pokémon. As a pure Ground type, it takes reduced damage from Electric attacks and has no relevant weaknesses. Although Groudon is a Legendary, it's been available a whopping seven times in Raids, as well as from Special Research, Research Breakthrough rewards, and the Pokémon Go Battle League. Safe to say, most players have had multiple chances to add Groudon to their roster. If you are bringing the Continent Pokémon to this fight, you'll want it to know Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Rhyperior

Although Groudon has been available many times over, Rhyperior is certainly more accessible and an excellent choice for this Raid. Rhyperior is the Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhydon and has been featured in Community Day and other events. As a Ground and Rock type, it resists Electric and Fire, while having no weaknesses Mega Manectric can exploit. If you are bringing Rhyperior to this fight, you'll want Mud-Slap and Earthquake for its moveset.

Garchomp

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Garchomp performs quite well in this Mega Raid. Its first stage, Gible has been featured in events, as well as the current Research Breakthrough reward, so chances are you have at least one ready to go. As a Ground and Dragon type, Garchomp takes reduced damage from Electric and Fire, while having no relevant weaknesses. And, though it's not been introduced in Pokémon Go yet, Garchomp does have a Mega Evolution as well that will eventually make it even more effective in this fight. Mud Shot and Earthquake are the moves you'll want your Garchomp to know.

Excadrill

The evolution of Gen V's Drilbur, Excadrill makes a great counter for Mega Manectric. It's readily available, with Drilbur having been featured in multiple events. As a Ground and Steel type, Excadrill resists Electric attacks, but takes double damage from Fire type moves. Mud-Slap and Drill Run are the moves you'll want your Excadrill to know for this fight.

Landorus

One of the Unovan Legendaries, Landorus in his Incarnate forme is an excellent choice for this Mega Raid. Better yet, it just finished another run in Raids, giving players plenty of opportunites to catch recently. Once its Therian forme is released, it will jump to the top of the counters list, beating out even Groudon. A Ground and Flying type, Landorus resists Electric attacks and has no relevant weaknesses. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the ideal moves for Landorus.

Rhydon

While Rhyperior is definitely a better option, if you've run out of Sinnoh Stones, Rhydon is still a good counter for Mega Manectric and it has the same typing. The second stage of Gen I's Rhyhorn, there's no good excuse not to have a couple powerful Rhydon, as well as plenty of Candy for powering them up. If you are bringing Rhydon to this fight, you'll want Mud-Slap for the fast attack and Earthquake for the charged.

Krookodile

Relatively new to Pokémon Go, Krookodile is the final evolution of Gen V's Sandile. Don't be too surprised that you see it so rarely; the only way to get Sandile is from the 12KM Strange Eggs received from defeating the Team GO Rocket Executives: Cliff, Sierra and Arlo. Still, if you have this Dark and Ground type, it takes reduced damage from Electric and Dark type attacks. Mud Slap and Earthquake are the moves you'll want your Krookodile to bring to this fight.

Golurk

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Golurk performs well in this Mega Raid. As a Ground and Ghost type, it takes reduced damage from Electric type attacks, but double damage from Dark type. Its first stage, Golett has been in the wild for a long time, with increased spawns during the Halloween events, as well as appearing in Eggs. Better yet, it only takes 50 Candy to evolve, so odds are you have the Candies to power up your Golurk. Mud-Slap and Earth Power are the moves you'll want your Golurk to know for this fight.

Golem

The final evolution of Gen I's Geodude, there are two version of Golem, Kantonian and Alolan; however, for this fight, you'll wan the original Kantonian Golem. As a Ground and Rock type, it takes reduced damage from Electric and Fire, with no weaknesses Mega Manectric can exploit. It's also been in the game since day one, as well as having been featured in a number of events. Mud-Slap and Earthquake are the moves you'll want your Golem to know for this fight, although Mud Shot also works well.

Donphan

Originally encounterd in the Johto region of Gen II, Donphan is another great counter for Mega Manectric. It's readily available and easy to power up. As a pure Ground type, it take reduced damage from Electric and has no relevant weaknesses. If you're bringing Donphan to this fight, you'll want it to know Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Regigigas with Hidden Power and Giga Impact

Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Drill Run

Nidoking with Fury Cutter and Earth Power

Nidoqueen with Poison Jab and Earth Power

Sandslash with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Nidoking with Fury Cutter and Earth Power

Shadow Nidoqueen with Poison Jab and Earth Power

Shadow Sandslash with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Note: Shadow Mamoswine outperforms every other Pokémon in the best counters list save for Groudon. Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Flygon, Shadow Swampert and Shadow Nidoking also perform on par with the other best counters.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Manectric in Pokémon Go?

Although Mega Manectric can be beat by as few as three top level Trainers with the best counters, this is a Mega Raid we're talking about. The more players you can include in your Raid party, the faster you will beat it, earning you all more Mega Energy. I'd recommend having at least five Trainers when you tackle Mega Manectris.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Mega Manectric's Electric type attacks.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost its Fire attack, as well as your Ground type counters.

Fog will boost Mega Manectric's Dark type attack.

Questions about taking on Mega Manectric in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about tackling this Mega Raid? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!