Beginning March 2, 2020 at 1 PM, PST, Thundurus, the Bolt Strike Pokémon is taking over Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. This Gen V Legendary Pokémon is part of the Forces of Nature, a trio of Legendary Pokémon, also known as the Legendary Genies. These three Pokémon have two different formes each, an Incarnate forme and a Therian Forme. Tornadus was available last month, and now Thundurus is here. Thundurus is an Electric and Flying type, so Rock and Ice type moves are your only good options. Who is Thundurus and what are the Forces of Nature?

Introduced in the Gen V games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the Forces of Nature are a Legendary Trio. Fans have also called them the Legendary Genies, the Kami Trio, and the Cloud Trio. They include Tornadus: the Cyclone Pokémon, Thundurus: the Bolt Strike Pokémon, and Landorus: the Abundance Pokémon. Landorus, the strongest of the three, was said to have stopped the other two from wreaking destruction across the Unova Region. In more recent times, the Mythical Pokémon, Meloetta was able to calm all three of the Forces of Nature to save the Unova Region from their destructive powers. What are the best counters? Your biggest concern going up against Thundurus is its potential Charged Move, Brick Break. This Fighting type move deals super effective damage against all the best counters. If you find a raid with Brick Break, make sure you go in with a larger group and be ready to dodge that Charged Move. Rampardos

Standing above all the rest, Rampardos is the absolute best counter for Thundurus. As the best Rock type in the game thus far, Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide is your best option. While the Cranidos Candies necessary to Evolve this Fossil Pokémon haven't always been easy to come by, the recent change to 7 KM Eggs means you can hatch Cranidos much more easily now than before. So, make sure you're collecting gifts from your friends and getting in enough walking to build up your Rampardos. Rhyperior

Rhyperior is a dependable Rock type who serves well in this Raid if you happen to have its Community Day Exclusive Move, Rock Wrecker. Sure, it can suffice with Stone Edge, but to really put the hurting on Thundurus, you'll want Smack Down and Rock Wrecker. Rhyperior gets extra resistance to Thundurus' Electric type moves too, so if you luck out with double Electric type moves, Rhyperior is an even better counter than Rampardos. Even better, Rhyhorn has been around since day one, and having recently had a Community Day, most players will have a couple Rhyperior in the roster. Terrakion

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is the only Legendary Pokémon on this list and not even the best of the Rock types you can bring along, but it is resistant to the Charged Move, Crunch. Terrakion has only had one run in Legendary Raids, so you might not have the Candies to make it useful, but if you do, Smack Down and Rock Slide is the moveset you're aiming for. Mamoswine

The final evolution of Swinub, Mamoswine is an Ice and Ground type that gets extra resistance to Thundurus' Electric type moves, while also doing super effective damage with its Ice moves, Powder Snow and Avalanche. Like all the other best counters, Brick Break will tear Mamoswine up if you aren't careful, but having been the star of a Community Day, you probably have a few strong ones in your roster. Weaville

Resistant to Crunch but devastated by Brick Break, Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche can work well in this Raid. You will definitely need to dodge that Charged Move, but Sneasel are pretty common so you likely have a Weavile or two that will serve you well in this Raid. Glaceon

The Ice type Eevolution, Glaceon is pretty easy to power up but requires a Glacial Lure to evolve. However, if you have it, Frost Breath and Avalanche are the moves you'll want for this battle. Dodging Brick Break is pretty crucial, but as Eevee are super common and have been around since the beginning of the game, Glaceon is a great option for this Raid. Tyranitar

