Beginning March 2, 2020 at 1 PM, PST, Thundurus, the Bolt Strike Pokémon is taking over Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. This Gen V Legendary Pokémon is part of the Forces of Nature, a trio of Legendary Pokémon, also known as the Legendary Genies. These three Pokémon have two different formes each, an Incarnate forme and a Therian Forme. Tornadus was available last month, and now Thundurus is here. Thundurus is an Electric and Flying type, so Rock and Ice type moves are your only good options.
Who is Thundurus and what are the Forces of Nature?
Introduced in the Gen V games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the Forces of Nature are a Legendary Trio. Fans have also called them the Legendary Genies, the Kami Trio, and the Cloud Trio. They include Tornadus: the Cyclone Pokémon, Thundurus: the Bolt Strike Pokémon, and Landorus: the Abundance Pokémon. Landorus, the strongest of the three, was said to have stopped the other two from wreaking destruction across the Unova Region. In more recent times, the Mythical Pokémon, Meloetta was able to calm all three of the Forces of Nature to save the Unova Region from their destructive powers.
What are the best counters?
Your biggest concern going up against Thundurus is its potential Charged Move, Brick Break. This Fighting type move deals super effective damage against all the best counters. If you find a raid with Brick Break, make sure you go in with a larger group and be ready to dodge that Charged Move.
Rampardos
Standing above all the rest, Rampardos is the absolute best counter for Thundurus. As the best Rock type in the game thus far, Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide is your best option. While the Cranidos Candies necessary to Evolve this Fossil Pokémon haven't always been easy to come by, the recent change to 7 KM Eggs means you can hatch Cranidos much more easily now than before. So, make sure you're collecting gifts from your friends and getting in enough walking to build up your Rampardos.
Rhyperior
Rhyperior is a dependable Rock type who serves well in this Raid if you happen to have its Community Day Exclusive Move, Rock Wrecker. Sure, it can suffice with Stone Edge, but to really put the hurting on Thundurus, you'll want Smack Down and Rock Wrecker. Rhyperior gets extra resistance to Thundurus' Electric type moves too, so if you luck out with double Electric type moves, Rhyperior is an even better counter than Rampardos. Even better, Rhyhorn has been around since day one, and having recently had a Community Day, most players will have a couple Rhyperior in the roster.
Terrakion
One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is the only Legendary Pokémon on this list and not even the best of the Rock types you can bring along, but it is resistant to the Charged Move, Crunch. Terrakion has only had one run in Legendary Raids, so you might not have the Candies to make it useful, but if you do, Smack Down and Rock Slide is the moveset you're aiming for.
Mamoswine
The final evolution of Swinub, Mamoswine is an Ice and Ground type that gets extra resistance to Thundurus' Electric type moves, while also doing super effective damage with its Ice moves, Powder Snow and Avalanche. Like all the other best counters, Brick Break will tear Mamoswine up if you aren't careful, but having been the star of a Community Day, you probably have a few strong ones in your roster.
Weaville
Resistant to Crunch but devastated by Brick Break, Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche can work well in this Raid. You will definitely need to dodge that Charged Move, but Sneasel are pretty common so you likely have a Weavile or two that will serve you well in this Raid.
Glaceon
The Ice type Eevolution, Glaceon is pretty easy to power up but requires a Glacial Lure to evolve. However, if you have it, Frost Breath and Avalanche are the moves you'll want for this battle. Dodging Brick Break is pretty crucial, but as Eevee are super common and have been around since the beginning of the game, Glaceon is a great option for this Raid.
Tyranitar
Last, but not least, Tyranitar resists both Crunch and Astonish. Like the others, Brick Break will do extra damage to Tyranitar, but most players have a few really good ones. Between Community Day, Raids, and being a Gen II Pokémon, there's no good excuse not to have a bunch of Candies invested in powering up your T-tars! However, you're going to want the Community Day Exclusive Move, Smack Down, paired with Stone Edge to get the most out of this Raid.
Back ups?
If you can't make a good team from our best counters, there are still some alternatives that you might have better versions of in your roster. The following Pokémon can all serve as good counters for Thundurus:
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Golem/Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge
- Regigigas with Hidden Power and Giga Impact
- Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Ancient Power
- Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam
- Porygon-Z with Lock On and Blizzard
- Regirock with Rock Throw and Stone Edge
How many players does it take to beat Thundurus?
With the right Moveset, top level players, and favorable Weather, Thundurus can be beat with just two Trainers. However, if it has Brick Break, you should aim for closer to six high-level players or as many as nine lower level players. Thundershock and Thunder are the easiest moveset to counter. Partly Cloudly Weather will boost your Rock type moves, and Snow will boost your Ice type Moves, while Rainy Weather will boost Thundurus' Electric type moves, and Cloudy Weather will boost Brick Break. Thundurus' Crunch and Astonish are both boosted by Fog.
Questions?
Do you have any questions on how to take on Thundurus? Any tips for your fellow Trainers? Be sure to drop them in the comments below and check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our other Pokémon Go Guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
We review Waterfield's Boot Camp Gym Bag; it may inspire you to work out
Waterfield's Boot Camp Gym Bag is just the right size for your gym essentials and fits inside most lockers. Plus, it looks so good, you might just be more excited than usual to get to the gym.
This HomePod automation will stop Siri from shouting at you
Ever had Siri shout at you when you really don't need it to? This automation will make Siri quieter in the evenings.
WSJ: Senior Apple managers dismissed concerns over China dependency
A Wall Street Journal report has revealed that Apple's operations team has long been concerned about the company's dependency on China.
The best charging docks for Poké Ball Plus
We've rounded up the best Poké Ball Plus charging docks for you to pick from. See which one fits you best.