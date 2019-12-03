Black Friday has come and gone, and many of us are enjoying our brand new Mac computers. However, your new Mac is just an expensive paperweight if you don’t install the right apps. That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 deals on apps and app bundles that you can get for 40% off using offer code CMSAVE40 at checkout. The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop

No Mac is complete without useful apps that allow you to get the most out of Apple’s ecosystem. This 13-app bundle feature apps for photo editing, security, interior design, and much more. MSRP: $1,267.80 Sale Price: $59.99 Price with CMSAVE40: $35.99 These 8 Cyber Monday deals are still available right now Klokki: Automatic Time Tracking Tool for Mac

If you’re looking for an elegant way to manage your time, look no further than Klokki. This time-tracking app lets you create custom rules that allow you to focus on your work and increase your productivity. MSRP: $24.50 Sale Price: $14.99 Price with CMSAVE40: $8.99 One Switch Menu Bar App for Mac

Sifting through menus every time you need to change a single setting can be tedious. With One Switch, you’ll be able to toggle settings such as Dark Mode, AirPods connectivity, Night Shift, and more from a single menu within seconds. MSRP: $7.99 Sale Price: $2.99 Price with CMSAVE40: $1.79 SideNotes for Mac

SideNotes is a must if you take notes for college classes or workplace meetings. You can use SideNotes to take color-coded notes, checklists, and folders to help you organize your thoughts more effectively. You can even format your text with Markdown, add pictures, and save lines of code in a single note. MSRP: $19.99 Sale Price: $7.99 Price with CMSAVE40: $4.79 Tap Forms Organizer 5 Database

Tap Forms 5 is a more detailed approach to note-taking. With Tap Forms 5, you can use templates such as photo grids, calendars, world maps, and signature fields to record data. Alternatively, you can create your own custom forms with fields for relationships, file attachments, email addresses, and more. You can also sync and access your forms across multiple devices using the cloud. MSRP: $49.99 Sale Price: $24.99 Price with CMSAVE40: $14.99 iMazing 2 Device Manager: Universal License for Mac & Windows

Transferring files from an old iOS device to a new one is no simple task, but iMazing 2 makes it easy. You can use iMazing 2 to back up files such as music, photos, and eBooks, and transfer them all to your new device wirelessly. It also allows you to save voicemail, call history, and voice memos, which would otherwise be lost during the transfer process. MSRP: $89.99 Sale Price: $19.99 Price with CMSAVE40: $11.99 Xwavesoft Productivity Mac Bundle

This 6-app bundle is perfect for anyone who wants to boost their productivity. For example, Be Focused lets you manage tasks and track your progress as you get work done. You can also use Cloud Outliner to organize your ideas and plans in an orderly manner. MSRP: $40 Sale Price: $9.99 Price with CMSAVE40: $5.99 MacX DVD Ripper Pro: Lifetime Single License

Your DVD collection has been collecting dust for a while. With MacX DVD Ripper Pro, you can save your movies and convert them into video formats that you can play on your laptop, phone, and tablet. You can even burn copy-protected and damaged discs, so don’t throw your DVD library out just yet! MSRP: $67.95 Sale Price: $19.99 Price with CMSAVE40: $15.99 Live Home 3D Pro for Mac