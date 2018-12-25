So, you bought a brand new Nintendo Switch, eh? Well, let us help you set it up! The Nintendo Switch is a pretty unique console, with it allowing you to play a variety of different ways to accommodate any situation. As such, we wouldn't blame even the savviest of techies for needing a bit of help after taking it out of the box for the first time.

That's why we've compiled all of our help and how-to articles that will help you get up and running on your Nintendo Switch after you've taken it out of the box. From the first setup to playing your favorite games, let us show you just how easy it is to get going.

How to set up your Nintendo Switch

Don't waste too much time after you've taken the Nintendo Switch from beneath the tree and unwrapped it — we need as much time as we can to play it, after all! These tips will help you get your Nintendo Switch setup in a hurry.

Getting Started

Once you have everything set up, you'll want to get everything ready to go for people to start playing games. This includes making your profiles and accounts, changing the settings to make it work exactly how you want, and getting online.

Parental Controls

Parents, if you're buying a Switch for your little ones and you have concerns about the content they'll access, do know that there are powerful parental control options available to you. By the end of it, you'll have full control over what your kids can download, see, and play, as well as how long they can play on any given day.

Best Games

You should be ready to play now! Pop in a game and have some fun! Need suggestions on new games to buy? We're constantly checking out all the latest titles so we can bring you the best recommendations on what to play. Be sure to explore all of the Switch's best games with the following links.

If you're wondering what games are available on Nintendo Switch, we've got a list of every single one of them (we've been keeping track).

Here's every Nintendo Switch game released so far

Troubleshooting

Running into trouble with your Nintendo Switch? We can help! The following articles will help you solve the most common problems you might run into. Try everything you can to solve any problems you have with your Switch before opting to call Nintendo.

Play On

Nintendo Switch is one of the best gaming consoles Nintendo has ever made, but it's also one of the most unique. You're bound to hit a snag or two in your setup process, so be sure to check back here if there's something you're unsure about!

