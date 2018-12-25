So, you bought a brand new Nintendo Switch, eh? Well, let us help you set it up! The Nintendo Switch is a pretty unique console, with it allowing you to play a variety of different ways to accommodate any situation. As such, we wouldn't blame even the savviest of techies for needing a bit of help after taking it out of the box for the first time. That's why we've compiled all of our help and how-to articles that will help you get up and running on your Nintendo Switch after you've taken it out of the box. From the first setup to playing your favorite games, let us show you just how easy it is to get going. How to setup your Nintendo Switch

Getting Started

Parental Controls

Best Games

Troubleshooting

Running into trouble with your Nintendo Switch? We can help! The following articles will help you solve the most common problems you might run into. Try everything you can to solve any problems you have with your Switch before opting to call Nintendo. Troubleshooting Nintendo Switch: The ultimate guide Play On Nintendo Switch is one of the best gaming consoles Nintendo has ever made, but it's also one of the most unique. You're bound to hit a snag or two in your setup process, so be sure to check back here if there's something you're unsure about! This is just the beginning. When you're ready to go further, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch: The Ultimate Guide