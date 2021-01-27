What you need to know
- February 2021 will be a very busy month in Pokémon Go.
- There will be eight Legendary Pokémon in Raids as well as big swaps in Mega Raids.
- Spotlight Hours and multiple events have also been announced.
Niantic just shared the details for February in Pokémon Go and it is going to be a very, very busy month. There will be multiple events as we get closer to the 25th anniversary including:
- The Team GO Rocket Celebration Event - February 2 through 7. More details can be found here.
- The Lunar New Year Event - February 9 through 14. Catch red Pokémon to celebrate the Year of the Ox and battle a new Mega Raid.
- The Love Cup - February 8 through 15. More details can be found here.
- Valentines Event - February 14 through 18. More details will be announced soon.
- Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto - February 20. More details can be found here.
The Legendary and Mega Raids for February will include:
- Raikou - Sunday, January 31 through Thursday, February 4, 2021
- Suicune - Thursday, February 4 through Tuesday, February 9
- Latias and Latios - Tuesday, February 9 through Saturday, February 20
- Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo - Saturday, February 20 through Monday, March 1
- Mega Venusaur, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Houndoom - Tuesday, January 19 through Tuesday, February 9
- Mega Pidgeot, Mega Ampharos, and a surprise Mega Evolved Pokémon - Tuesday, February 9 through Saturday, February 20
- Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Blastoise - Saturday, February 20 through Monday, March 1, 2021
Each week in February will also include a Legendary Raid Hour on Wednesdays at 6 PM local time featuring the Pokémon currently active in Legendary raids.
Spotlight Hours for February will include:
- Tuesday, February 2 will feature Ekans with double Evolution XP
- Tuesday, February 9 will feature Miltank with double Catch Stardust
- Tuesday, February 16 will feaure Luvdisc with double Catch XP
- Tuesday, February 23 will feature Pikachu with double Catch Candy
Snorlax will be the Research Breakthrough Reward and, as previously announced, Roselia will be featured in February's Community Day.
This will certainly be a very full month for Pokémon Go Trainers! Which event are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
