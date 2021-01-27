Niantic just shared the details for February in Pokémon Go and it is going to be a very, very busy month. There will be multiple events as we get closer to the 25th anniversary including:

The Team GO Rocket Celebration Event - February 2 through 7. More details can be found here.

The Lunar New Year Event - February 9 through 14. Catch red Pokémon to celebrate the Year of the Ox and battle a new Mega Raid.

The Love Cup - February 8 through 15. More details can be found here.

Valentines Event - February 14 through 18. More details will be announced soon.

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto - February 20. More details can be found here.

The Legendary and Mega Raids for February will include:

Each week in February will also include a Legendary Raid Hour on Wednesdays at 6 PM local time featuring the Pokémon currently active in Legendary raids.

Spotlight Hours for February will include:

Tuesday, February 2 will feature Ekans with double Evolution XP

Tuesday, February 9 will feature Miltank with double Catch Stardust

Tuesday, February 16 will feaure Luvdisc with double Catch XP

Tuesday, February 23 will feature Pikachu with double Catch Candy

Snorlax will be the Research Breakthrough Reward and, as previously announced, Roselia will be featured in February's Community Day.

This will certainly be a very full month for Pokémon Go Trainers! Which event are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!