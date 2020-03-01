Having been featured in Raids and as a Research Breakthrough Reward, Pokémon Go has brought back Entei, the Legendary Beast of Johto. Only, this time, it's as a Shadow Pokémon in Giovanni's roster! Forunately, the same counters you would use in a Raid are going to work here and you'll probably only need one.
What is Entei anyway?
Entei is part of a trio known as the Legendary Beasts of Johto. Each based on a big cat, the Legendary Beasts were originally three Pokémon who perished in a fire and were reincarnated by the Legendary bird Ho-Oh. Ho-Oh gave each of the Beasts powers based on the events of the fire. Entei was given Fire powers to represent the flames that killed the trio and burned the tower they were trapped in to the ground.
In more practical terms, Entei doesn't quite compare to Moltres or Blaziken, but remains one of the top Fire types in Pokémon Go. With Fire Fang and Overheat, Raikou will hold a solid spot in your roster when going up against Steel, Grass, Bug, and Ice type Pokémon.
What are the best counters?
As a pure Fire type with almost exclusive Fire type moves, Entei is weak to Water, Rock, and Ground types. Water and Rock types will also be resistant to its Fire type moves. Fortunately, most of the best counters are readily available.
Kyogre
The mascot for Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre remains the best Water type in the game despite a less than stellar movepool. It has also been available in Raids multiple times and as a Research Breakthrough Reward, so you probably have a couple in your roster. To take on Entei, you'll want your Kyogre to know Waterfall and Hydro Pump.
Kingler
Although Kingler isn't quite as durable as Kyogre, it has better moves and great stats. It can technically do more damage per second than the Legendary holding the top spot, plus as an Evolution of a common Gen I Pokémon, it's much easier to obtain. The moveset you're looking for is Bubble and Crabhammer, with Crabhammer being the crucial part. This signature move is what has Kingler competing for that number one Water Pokémon spot!
Rampardos
This Gen IV fossil Pokémon isn't the easiest to come by but if you have it, use it. Its stats make it one of the best attackers in the game and easily the best Rock type Pokémon. With Smack Down and Rock Slide, Rampardos will devastate Entei.
Tyranitar
Good old Tyranitar is super durable and can dish out Rock damage with Smack Down and Stone Edge. While it lost its spot as top Rock type to Rampardos, Tyranitar has been around much longer, as well as having been in Raids and its own Community Day, so you're more likely to have a team of Tyranitars than Rampardos.
Gyarados
Another easily obtained counter for Entei, Gyarados is a great Water type. With Waterfall and Hydro Pump for the moveset, Gyarados can easily mop the floor with Entei.
Rhyperior
With Smack Down and Rock Wrecker or Stone Edge, the final Evolution of Rhyhorn serves well against Entei. Common enough before but after getting its own Community Day, there's no excuse not to have a team of Rhyperior. That Community Day exclusive move, Rock Wrecker is also no joke!
Back ups?
If you find yourself lacking the best counters, there are some good substitutes. Any of these will do in a pinch:
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Hydro Pump
- Swampert with Water Gun and Surf
- Feraligatr with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon
- Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Vaporeon with Water Gun and Hydro Pump
- Excadrill with Mud Slap and Drill Run
How many players does it take to beat Entei?
Right now, Entei is available as a Shadow Pokémon, but when it's available in Raids, it's possible for two level 40 Trainers with the best counters and favorable Weather conditions to beat it. On average, a team of four to six Trainers should be able to take on Entei easily. The Weather can have an appreciable impact on this battle. Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Entei's Fire type moves as well as Ground type counters; while Rainy Weather will boost Water type counters and Partly Cloudy will boost Rock counters.
Any questions about Entei?
Do you have any questions about Entei? Any tips for fellow Trainers? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides and our Complete Pokédex so you too can be a Pokémon Master!
