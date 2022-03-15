As the Season of Alola begins in Pokémon Go, the Festival of Colors 2022 event is here! Oricorio, the Dancing Pokémon has made its debut as the next regional exclusive Pokémon. We here at iMore have all the details for this exciting new event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Festival of Colors 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

Commemorating Holi, the Festival of Colors is a recurring event in Pokémon Go, originally held in India but now expanded to the rest of the world. The event features brightly colored Pokémon, with Oricorio, the Dancing Pokémon making its Pokémon Go debut during this year's event. Oricorio is a Pokémon with four different styles, each of which can be found on a different Alolan island.

In Pokémon Go, each style of Oricorio can be found in a different region of the world. Oricorio Baile style can be encountered in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Pom-Pom style Oricorio can be found in the Americas. Oricorio can be found in its P'au style on the African, Asian, Carribean, and Pacific Islands. Last but not least, Sensu style Oricorio appears in the Asia Pacific region.