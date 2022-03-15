As the Season of Alola begins in Pokémon Go, the Festival of Colors 2022 event is here! Oricorio, the Dancing Pokémon has made its debut as the next regional exclusive Pokémon. We here at iMore have all the details for this exciting new event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Festival of Colors 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
Commemorating Holi, the Festival of Colors is a recurring event in Pokémon Go, originally held in India but now expanded to the rest of the world. The event features brightly colored Pokémon, with Oricorio, the Dancing Pokémon making its Pokémon Go debut during this year's event. Oricorio is a Pokémon with four different styles, each of which can be found on a different Alolan island.
In Pokémon Go, each style of Oricorio can be found in a different region of the world. Oricorio Baile style can be encountered in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Pom-Pom style Oricorio can be found in the Americas. Oricorio can be found in its P'au style on the African, Asian, Carribean, and Pacific Islands. Last but not least, Sensu style Oricorio appears in the Asia Pacific region.
When is the Festival of Colors 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
The Festival of Colors 2022 event runs from Tuesday, March 15 through Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
During the Festival of Colors 2022 event, players will be able to catch the following Pokémon:
- Drowzee*
- Horsea*
- Gligar*
- Slugma*
- Beautifly
- Dustox
- Taillow*
- Trapinch*
- Turtwig*
- Croagunk*
- Alomomola*
- Fletchling*
- Oricorio (Baile style) Europe, Middle East, Africa
- Oricorio (Pom-Pom style) Americas
- Oricorio (P'au style) African, Asian, Carribean, and Pacific Islands
- Oricorio (Sensu style) Asia Pacific
Raids
The following raids will be running during the Festival of Colors 2022 event:
- Jigglypuff* (one star)
- Treecko* (one star)
- Torchic* (one star)
- Mudkip* (one star)
- Rockruff* (one star)
- Marowak (three star)
- Alolan Marowak* (three star)
- Chansey* (three star)
- Umbreon (three star)
- Druddigon* (three star)
- Therian forme Tornadus (five star)
- Mega Lopunny* (Mega)
Field Research
Players will be able to collect the following event exclusive Field Research tasks from PokéStops and gyms during the event:
- Catch three Grass type Pokémon for a Bulbasaur* encounter
- Catch three Grass type Pokémon for 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Catch three Fire type Pokémon for a Charmander* encounter
- Catch three Fire type Pokémon for 20 Charizard Mega Energy
- Catch three Water type Pokémon for a Squirtle* encounter
- Catch three Water type Pokémon for 20 Blastoise Mega Energy
- Catch five different species of Pokémon for a Castform* encounter
- Catch eight different species of Pokémon for a Burmy* encounter
- Catch ten different species of Pokémon for an Oricorio encounter
- Hatch an egg for an Alolan Grimer* encounter
Collection Challenge
During the Festival of Colors 2022 event, players can earn an additional Oricorio encounter by completing the following Collection Challenge:
- Catch a Slugma
- Catch a Trapinch
- Catch a Drowzee
- Catch a Turtwig
- Catch a Horsea
- Catch a Taillow
- Catch a Gligar
- Catch an Oricorio
Completion Rewards: Oricorio encounter, 3,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP
Other bonuses
The Festival of Colors 2022 event also features the following bonuses:
- Lure Modules duration increased to three hours
- Up to five event exclusive photobombs per day
- Festival of Colors avatar style items in the PokéShop
Questions about the Festival of Colors 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the Festival of Colors 2022 event in Pokémon Go? Which Oricorio will you be trying to catch? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
