Tornadus is returning to Legendary raids in Pokémon Go, specifically its Therian forme. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Tornadus to your roster.

Introduced in the Gen V games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the Forces of Nature are a Legendary Trio. Fans have also called them the Legendary Genies, the Kami Trio, and the Cloud Trio. They include Tornadus : the Cyclone Pokémon, Thundurus : the Bolt Strike Pokémon, and Landorus : the Abundance Pokémon. Landorus, the strongest of the three, was said to have stopped the other two from wreaking destruction across the Unova Region. In more recent times, the Mythical Pokémon, Meloetta was able to calm all three of the Forces of Nature to save the Unova Region from their destructive powers.

The Forces of Nature are also some of the select few Pokémon with multiple Formes. Normally seen in their Incarnate forms where they resemble genies, they can also take on a Therian forme where they resemble a bird, a dragon, and a large cat. Guides for the other Forces of Nature can be found here:

Mega Evolution strategies for Therian forme Tornadus in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Therian forme Tornadus, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Electric, Ice, and Rock.

Mega Manectric

The best non-Shadow counter for Therian forme Tornadus is Mega Manectric. A pure Electric type, Manectric resists Flying type attacks and has no weaknesses Tornadus can exploit. Better still, if you can safely coordinate with your fellow Raiders, the Mega boost to other Electric types on the field will bring down the Cyclone Pokémon. If you're bringing Mega Manectric to this Raid, you'll want it to know Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Mega Aerodactyl

If you want to lead a Rock based offensive in this raid, Mega Aerodactyl will provide the Mega Boost you need. As a Rock and Flying type, it has no weaknesses Tornadus can exploit and it resists Fire and Flying type damage. Your Mega Aerodactyl should know Rock Throw and Rock Slide to deal the most damage against Tornadus.

Mega Ampharos

Although Mega Manectric performs better, if you haven't stocked up enough Mega Energy or already have Mega Ampharos, it will handle the Cyclone Pokémon well and still boost other Electric types on the field. As an Electric and Dragon type, it takes reduced damage from Flying and Fire type attacks, and it has no weaknesses Tornadus can exploit. If you're bringing Mega Ampharos to this Raid, you'll want it to know Volt Switch and Zap Cannon.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

What are the best counters for Therian forme Tornadus in Pokémon Go?

As a pure Flying type, Tornadus takes increased damage from Rock, Electric, and Ice type attacks. His Incarnate forme is capable of dealing Flying, Dark, Grass and Normal type damage, but the Therian forme can have Flying, Ghost, Fighting, Psychic, and Fire type moves. It also has lower attack in exchange for increased defense, so this should be a relatively easy Raid.

Zekrom

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom makes for a great counter in this Raid. It's only had a couple runs in raids, so some players don't even have one, much less the Candy necessary to power it up. Still, if you have one, this Dragon and Electric type resists Flying and Fire type moves. Charge Beam and Wild Charge is the moveset you'll want your Zekrom to know.

Therian forme Thundurus

Another of the Forces of Nature, Thundurus is an excellent counter for Tornadus, but its Therian forme outperforms the Incarnate by a long shot. As an Electric and Flying type, it resists Flying and Fighting type damage, and it has no weaknesses Tornadus can exploit. The Therian forme has only had one run in Raids, but it uses the same Candy as the Incarnate forme, so it's pretty easy to power up. If you're bringing Thundurus to this Raid, you'll want it to know Volt Switch and Thunderbolt.

Rhyperior

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn, Rhyperior is an excellent counter for Tornadus, especially if you cannot coordinate the use of Mega Pokémon with the rest of your Raid party. It's been featured in events, including Community Day, so most players have had the chance to add at least one or two to their roster. As a Ground and Rock type, Rhyperior resists Flying and Fire type attacks, but it takes increased damage from Fighting. If you're bringing one along, you'll want it to know Smack Down and Rock Wrecker; however, if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to spare, Stone Edge will also work.

Raikou

One of the Legendary beasts of Johto, Raikou performs very well against Tornadus. Having been available several times in Raids, as a Research Breakthrough reward encounter, and even as a Legendary Shadow Pokémon in Giovanni's roster, most players have a few already powered up. A pure Electric type, Raikou resists Flying type attacks and has no weaknesses the Cyclone Pokémon can exploit. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Raikou to know for this Raid.

Rampardos

A fossil type originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, Rampardos makes for an excellent counter if you cannot build a solid Electric based offense. Thanks to its first stage, Cranidos being featured in eggs and events, as well as a low cost to evolve, most active players have at least one or two already powered up. Rampardos is a pure Rock type, so it takes reduced damage from Flying and Fire type attacks, but Fighting type attacks are super effective on Rampardos. If you're bringing Rampardos to this Raid, you'll want Smack Down for its fast attack and Rock Slide for its charged attack.

Electivire

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Electabuzz, Electivire performs very well in this Raid. It's also one of the most readily accessible Pokémon on this list, having had a Community Day, being the evolution of a Pokémon that's been in Go since day one, and even having a baby form, Elekid available often in Eggs. As a pure Electric type, it takes reduced damage from Flying and has no weaknesses Tornadus can exploit. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Electivire to know for this fight.

Zapdos

Gen I's Zapdos is another great choice to counter Tornadus. An Electric and Flying type, Zapdos takes reduced damage from Flying and Fighting type attacks. As one of the first Legendary Pokémon introduced, it's been available so many times in so many ways that there's no good reason not to have at least one or two in your roster. Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt is the ideal moveset for Zapdos in this Raid.

Magnezone

Another Sinnoh Stone evolution of a Gen I Pokémon, Magnezone is a great counter for Tornadus. As a Steel and Electric type, Magnezone takes reduced damage from Flying and Psychic type attacks, while taking increased damage from Fighting and Fire type. It's readily available, with its first stage being a common spawn since day one. Spark and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Magnezone to know.

Terrakion

One of Unova's Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is a great choice in this Raid. A Rock and Fighting type, it takes increased damage from Psychic and Fighting type attacks, but it resists Tornadus's Fire type attack. Terrakion has been in Raids several times, and it's also been available as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter so most active players have at least one or two already powered up. If you're bringing Terrakion to this fight, you'll want Smack Down for its fast move and Rock Slide for its charged move.

Mamoswine

Last but not least, the Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen II's Swinub, Mamoswine is a great counter for Tornadus. This Ice and Ground type, it takes increased damage from Fighting and Fire type moves, and it has no relevent weaknesses, but its bulk more than makes up for that. Plus, Mamoswine is easily obtainable, having been featured in many events, including Community Day. Powder Snow and Avalanche is the moveset you'll want your Mamoswine to know for this fight.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Tapu Koko with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mewtwo with Confusion and Thunderbolt

Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Wild Charge

Thundurus (Incarnate forme) with Thunder Shock and Thunder

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Jolteon with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Deoxys (Normal forme) with Charge Beam and Thunderbolt

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Rock) and Giga Impact

Incarnate forme Landorus with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles forme) with Quick Attack and Wild Charge

Zebstrika with Spark and Wild Charge

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Elektross with Spark and Thunderbolt

Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Manectric with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Shadow Arcanine with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Note: Shadow Raikou outperforms every other Pokémon in the best counters list, including the Megas and Shadow Zapdos and Shadow Electivire outperform all but Mega Manectric.

How many players does it take to beat Therian forme Tornadus in Pokémon Go?

While it's technically possible for three high level Trainers with the best counters to take on Tornadus in his Therian forme, if you're lower level or can't coordinate for Mega Evolution, you may need as many as five or six.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Wind will boost Tornadus's Flying and Psychic type attacks.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost his Fire type attack.

Fog will boost his Ghost type attack.

Cloudy Weather will boost his Fighting type attack

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost your Rock type counters.

Rain will boost your Electric type counters.

Snow will boost your Ice type counters.

Questions about taking on Therian forme Tornadus in Pokémon Go?

