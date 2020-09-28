Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Mega Houndoom is the next Mega Raid to be introduced and, beginning September 29, 2020, players can challenge it to earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve their own. Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Houndoom in Pokémon Go.

Who is Mega Houndoom in Pokémon Go

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Dark and Fire type originally discovered in the Johto region of Gen II, Houndoom is a fiendish canine capable of inflicting severe burns with its toxic, fiery breath. When Mega Evolved, Mega Houndoom's body produces so much heat that its claws and the tip of its tail literally melt, causing Mega Houndoom constant pain. It remains a Dark and Fire type when Mega Evolved, but also gets a huge stat boost. Although this devilish dog's bite is far worse than its bark, Mega Evolution and Shadow Pokémon provide an easy road to victory.

What are the best counters for Mega Houndoom in Pokémon Go?

Mega Houndoom is capable of dealing Fire and Dark type damage, and has four weaknesses: Fighting, Ground, Rock, and most important, Water. Because Mega Evolved Pokémon boost the damage done by similar type attacks, players wanted to take down Mega Houndoom fast should coordinate Water type counters and Mega Blastoise for this Mega Raid.

Mega Blastoise

Source: The Pokémon Company

The top counter by far, Mega Blastoise is the key to taking out Mega Houndoom with just a handful of players. As a Water type, Mega Blastoise takes half damage from Mega Houndoom's Fire type attacks and will boost the damage of other players' Water type attacks. Although Mega Evolution is costly, if you follow our Mega Blastoise Mega Raid Guide, you'll be swimming in more than enough Mega Energy. Water Gun and Hydro Cannon are the ideal moveset for your Mega Blastoise.

Kyogre

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Water type mascot of Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre is an excellent counter for Mega Houndoom. Although Kyogre is a Legendary Pokémon, it has been available numerous times and so many players already have one or two powered up. Kyogre takes half damage from Mega Houndoom's Fire type attacks and with Waterfall and Surf will make quick work of the hell hound.

Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company

If you aren't able to coordinate the use of Mega Blastoise and other Water type counters, Rhyperior performs very well in this Mega Raid. Rhyperior is the final evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn which has been featured in events and a Community Day, so most players have a few already powered up. As a Ground and Rock type, Rhyperior takes half damage from Mega Houndoom's Fire type attacks. If you're bringing Rhyperior to this fight, you'll want it to know Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker; however, if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to spare, Stone Edge also works well.

Conkeldurr

Source: The Pokémon Company

Conkeldurr, a Fighting type introduced in Gen V's Unova region, makes a great counter for Mega Houndoom. Although it hasn't been in Pokémon Go long and its first stage, Timburr isn't exactly common, it does benefit from Trade Evolution leaving a lot more Candies for powering up. It resists Mega Houndoom's Dark type attacks and has no weaknesses that can be exploited in this fight. Counter and Dynamic Punch are the ideal moves for Conkeldurr.

Rampardos

Source: The Pokémon Company

A fossil type Pokémon first discovered in the Sinnoh region, Rampardos is a relatively easy Pokémon to evolve and power up thanks to events and eggs featuring its first stage, Cranidos. As a Rock type, Rampardos takes half damage from Mega Houndoom's Fire type attacks and with Smack Down and Rock Slide, it can deal super effective damage.

Terrakion

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is a Rock and Fighting type who takes half damage from all of Mega Houndoom's attacks. It has been available multiple times in multiple ways, so many players have one or two already powered up. If you're bringing Terrakion to this Mega Raid, you'll want Smack Down for its fast move and Rock Slide for its charged move.

Machamp

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Fighting type from Gen I's Kanto region, Machamp has been in Pokémon Go since day one, featured in a number of events, and even in Raids. Although there are more powerful Fighting types, none are quite as accessible as Machamp. As if it weren't already easy enough to catch and evolve, the addition of Trade Evolution leaves even more Candies for powering up your Machamp. It takes half damage from Mega Houndoom's Dark type attacks and has no weaknesses relevant to this Mega Raid. Counter and Dynamic Punch are the ideal moveset for your Machamp.

Swampert

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of the Water starter from Gen III, Swampert is a Water and Ground type that performs very well in this Mega Raid. Having been featured in a Community Day and as a Shadow Pokémon, most players have at least one or two already powered up. It takes half damage from Fire type attacks and normal damage from Dark types. Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon are the ideal moveset for this fight.

Kingler

Source: The Pokémon Company

Kingler is a great counter for Mega Houndoom in general, but especially when used in conjunction with Mega Blastoise. Originally found in the Kanto region, Kingler has been easily accessible since day one of Pokémon Go. Although Kingler was not particularly useful at first, this Gen I Water type got a huge boost with the introduction of its signature move, Crabhammer. Paired with Bubble, Kingler can do some serious damage to Mega Houndoom and resists its Fire type attacks.

Tyranitar

Source: The Pokémon Company

The pseudo-Legendary of Gen II's Johto region, Tyranitar is an excellent choice for this Mega Raid, especially if you cannot coordinate the use of Mega Blastoise. Tyranitar has been widely available, featured in events, Community Day, Raids, and more. Because of its high stats and useful typing, most players have prioritized evolving and powering up an entire team of Tyranitar. As a Dark and Rock type, it takes half damage from all of Mega Houndoom's attacks and though it's not helpful yet, eventually Tyranitar will also get a Mega Evolved forme in Pokémon Go. If you're bringing Tyranitar to this fight, you'll want Smack Down and Stone Edge for the moveset.

Back ups?

Need to fill a spot or two on your team? Consider one of these back ups:

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Landorus with Rock Throw and Earth Power

Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Haxorus with Counter and Surf

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Crawdaunt with Waterfall and Crabhammer

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Aqua Tail

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Gyarados

Shadow Omastar

Shadow Poliwrath

Shadow Blastoise

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Sharpedo

Note: Shadow Swampert, Shadow Tyranitar, and Shadow Machamp outperform all of the best non-Mega counters. Likewise, Shadow Omastar performs at the same level as the Pokémon in the best counters list. If you are able to coordinate the use of Mega Blastoise, it will boost the Water type attacks of Shadow Swampert, Shadow Gyarados, Shadow Omastar, Shadow Poliwrath, Shadow Blastoise, and Shadow Sharpedo, making them all perform much better.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Houndoom in Pokémon Go?

Although it is technically possible for two Trainers with top counters to take on Mega Houndoom, you may need four or five if you're lower level, missing the top counters, or have the weather working against you. Weather Conditions that could play into this battle include:

Sunny/Clear weather boosts Mega Houndoom's Fire type attacks and your Ground type counters.

Fog boosts Mega Houndoom's Dark type attacks.

Rain boosts your Water type counters.

Partly Cloudy weather boost your Rock type counters.

Cloudy weather boosts your Fighting type counters.

Questions about Mega Houndoom in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Houndoom? Any tips for fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!