Suicune is coming back to Legendary raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Suicune to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Suicune in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

Suicune is part of a trio known as the Legendary Beasts of Johto. Each based on a big cat, the Legendary Beasts were originally three Pokémon who perished in a fire and were reincarnated by the Legendary bird Ho-Oh. Ho-Oh gave each of the Beasts powers based on the events of the fire. Suicune was given Water powers to represent the rain that eventually quenched the fire.

In more practical terms, Suicune leaves a lot to be desired. It just really cannot compete with other, far more readily available Water types. While it's possible Niantic could shake that up somehow, for now, it's mostly just an addition to your Pokédex. At least the extra Candy will be useful for powering up Shadow Suicune.

What are the best counters for Suicune in Pokémon Go?

As a pure Water type, Suicune takes double damage from Grass and Electric moves. What Suicune has going for it though, are a wide range of potential moves. Suicune's movepool includes Water, Ice, Psychic, and Dark type moves, meaning Electric type counters are generally a safer bet. However, sincer there are both Electric and Grass type Mega Evolutions available now, there are winning strategies for both.

Mega Manectric

Source: The Pokémon Company

Mega Manectric should be your first choice for facing Suicune. As a pure Electric type, it has no weaknesses Suicune can exploit and it will provide a huge boost to other Electric types on the field. It also performs better than other Mega Evolved Pokémon in a vacuum, so even if you cannot coordinate with the rest of your Raid party, it's still the better choice. If you're bringing Mega Manectric to this fight, you'll want it to know Thunder Fang and Wild Charge.

Zekrom

Source: The Pokémon Company

The mascot of Pokémon White Zekrom is an excellent counter for Suicune. Unfortunately, this Legenday Pokémon hasn't been available many time, so many players don't even have one much less the Candy to power it up. As a Dragon and Electric type, it takes double damage from Ice, but half from Water. Charge Beam and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Zekrom to know for this Raid.

Mega Venusaur

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mega Evolution of Gen I's Grass type starter, Mega Venusaur performs very well in this raid even before you consider the boost it gives to other Grass types on the field. As a Grass and Poison type, it takes double damage from both Ice and Psychic, while taking half damage from Water. While Mega Venusaur performs great in a vacuum, it really shines when paired with other Grass types, so if you can safely coordinate with your fellow Trainers, do so. Any Venusaur coming to this Raid should know Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

Zarude

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Pokémon, Zarude is another great choice for this raid. This Grass and Dark type will take super effective damage from Ice type moves, but resists all of Suicune's other moves. Unfortunately, Zarude has been extremely limited, with only one per account and only if you completed a Timed Special Research line. Still, if you have Zarude, it will perform well with Vine Whip and Power Whip.

Thundurus (Therian forme)

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Forces of Nature, Thundurus performs well against Suicune, but specifically the Therian forme with its higher attack stat and better moves. Although the Incarnate forme has seen wider availability, both use the same Candy, so they're not difficult to power up. As an Electric and Flying type, Suicune's Ice type attacks will deal super effective damage to your Thundurus. Volt Switch and Thunderbolt is the moveset you're looking for.

Mega Ampharos

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Mega Ampharos doesn't perform quite as well as Mega Manectric or Mega Venusaur, it's still an excellent counter for Suicune. As an Electric and Dragon type, it resists Water but takes super effective damage from Ice. Its first stage, Mareep has been featured in a number of events, including a Community Day so odds are you have at least a couple Ampharos already powered up. If possible to coordinate with your fellow Raiders, it will boost other Electric types on the field. If you're bringing Mega Ampharos to this fight, you'll want it to know Volt Switch and Zap Cannon.

Raikou

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another of the Legendary Beasts from Johto, Raikou is a great counter for Suicune. Having been made available in raids several times, as a Research Breakthrough Reward encounter, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, most players have at least one or two already powered up. As a pure Electric type, Raikou has no weaknesses that Suicune can exploit either. If you're bringing Raikou to this fight, you'll want Thunder Shock for the fast attack and Wild Charge for the charged attack.

Electivire

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Electabuzz, Electivire performs very well in this Raid. As a pure Electric type, it has no relevant resistances or weaknesses. It's super accessible, having been featured in events, including Community Day, having a baby stage, Elekid, often hatched from eggs, and Electabuzz being in the game from day one. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the best moves for this Raid.

Magnezone

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of Gen I's Magnemite, Magnezone performs very well in this Raid. As an Electric and Steel type, it resists Ice and Psychic attacks and has no weaknesses Suicune can exploit. Although it requires a Magnetic Lure Module and 125 Candy to fully evolve, Magnemite is fairly common and has been since the start of the game, so you probably have at least one already powered up. If you're bringing Magnezone to this fight you'll want it to know Spark and Wild Charge.

Zapdos

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Gen I Legendary birds, Zapdos performs very well in this Raid. As a Flying and Electric type, Ice attacks do double damage to Zapdos so moveset is important. Fortunately, Zapdos are plentiful, having been featured in raids, events, Research Breakthrough Reward encounters, and as a Shadow Pokémon, so many players have entire teams of Zapdos. Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt are the moves you'll want for this Raid.

Roserade

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally enountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Roserade is a great counter for Suicune. This Grass and Poison type does take double damage from Ice and Psychic, but it only takes half damage from Water. Its first stage, Roselia is fairly common before getting its own Community Day. If you're bringing Roserade to this fight, you'll want Razor Leaf and Grass Knot for its moveset.

Tangrowth

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another great choice for this raid is Tangrowth, another Sinnoh Stone Evolution of a Gen I Pokémon. Its first stage, Tangela is very common and even has a Shadow variant, so most active players have had the chance to add Tangrowth to their collection. It's a pure Grass type, so it resists Water type damage, but takes super effective damage from Ice type moves. If you're bringing Tangrowth to this fight, Vine Whip and Power Whip is the moveset you'll want it to know.

Luxray

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Luxray is the final evolution of Shinx. Shinx has been featured in a Research Breakthrough Reward, Raids, and a couple events, so chances are you have at least one. As a pure Electric type, it have no weaknesses Suicune can exploit, but also no resistances. Spark is the fast attack you're looking for and Wild Charge is the charged attack.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Breloom with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

Mewtwo with Confusion and Thunderbolt

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Simisage with Vine Whip and Grass Knot

Mega Abomasnow with Razor Leaf and Energy Ball

Thundurus (Incarnate forme) with Thunder Shock and Thunder

Leafeon with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Jolteon with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Alolan Golem with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Zebstrika with Spark and Wild Charge

Deoxys (Normal forme) with Charge Beam and Thunderbolt

Regigigas with Hidden Power and Giga Impact

Alolan Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Leavanny with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Elektross with Spark and Thunderbolt

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Shadow Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Solar Beam

Shadow Vileplume with Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Shadow Tangela with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Magneton with Spark and Discharge

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power and Solar Beam

Note: Shadow Electivire and Shadow Raikou outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list. If it is safe to coordinate with your fellow Trainers, using Mega Venusaur, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, or even Mega Abomasnow will boost Grass or Electric types respectively, making them perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Suicune in Pokémon Go?

While it is technically possible for three high level Trainers to beat Suicune under the best circumstances, this is highly dependent on Suicune's moves and your counters. If the Suicune you're fighting has Ice type moves, it is likely going to need a bigger party. I would aim for four or five to play it safe.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Suicune's Water type moves and your Electric type counters.

Snow will boost Suicune's Ice type moves.

Windy Weather will boost Suicune's Psychic type move.

Fog will boost Suicune's Dark type move.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Grass type counters.

Questions about taking on Suicune in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Pokémon, Suicune? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one every was!