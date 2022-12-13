Pokémon Go: Mega Glalie Mega Raid guide
How to take on Mega Glalie in Pokémon Go
Mega Glalie is coming to Mega Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it and add this powerful new Mega Pokémon to your roster.
Who is Mega Glalie in Pokémon Go?
Originally encountered in the Hoenn region, Glalie is a pure Ice type Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving. Once Mega Evolved, it can no longer close its massive mouth which pours out endless blizzards and immediately freezes any prey it captures.
When it comes to damage, Mega Glalie is fairly evenly matched with Mega Abomasnow, the only other Ice type Mega Pokémon. However, Mega Abomasnow is also a Grass type, giving it a few more weaknesses, so you're going to want both of these Megas in your roster. This isn't a raid you'll want to miss, so be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you're fully equipped.
Mega counters
There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Glalie, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Fire, Fighting, Steel, and Rock type.
Mega Blaziken
The top performing Pokémon in this raid is Mega Blaziken. This Fire and Fighting type capitalizes on two of Mega Glalie's weaknesses, while resisting Steel and Ice type damage. Counter and Blast Burn are the best moves for your Blaziken to know in this fight.
Mega Charizard Y
If you can't swing Mega Blaziken, the next best option is Mega Charizard Y. It's a Fire and Flying type, so it resists Steel type damage and it has no weaknesses Mega Glalie can exploit. Your Charizard should know Fire Spin and Blast Burn this go round.
Mega Houndoom
Another great choice when facing Mega Glalie is Mega Houndoom. As a Dark and Fire type, it takes reduced damage from Ice, Steel, and Ghost type moves. If you're adding Houndoom to your team, it should know Fire Fang and Flamethrower.
Honorable mentions
While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:
- Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast
- Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Meteor Beam
- Mega Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head
Top counters
Mega Glalie is a pure Ice type with access to Ice, Steel, and Ghost type moves. Its weaknesses include Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel types leaving room for multiple winning strategies.
Terrakion
The top performing standard Pokémon in this fight is Legendary Sword of Justice, Terrakion. It's a Rock and Fighting type, so Mega Glalie's Steel type move hits for super effective damage. Terrakion has had a few runs in raids now, so most active players have had the chance to catch it. Double Kick and Sacred Sword are the ideal moves for Terrakion in this fight.
Reshiram
The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, Reshiram is our next top counter. As a Fire and Dragon type, it resists Steel type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. Reshiram has only had two full runs in raids, so you might not have enough candy to power it up. If you do have one, your Reshiram should know Fire Fang and Overheat for this fight.
Lucario
Next up is the Sinnoh native, Lucario. Lucario is a Steel and Fighting type, so it resists Ice and Steel type damage. Unfortunately, Lucario is fairly limited in Pokémon Go, as it can only be obtained via evolution and its first stage only shows up in eggs. Still, if you have Lucario, Counter is the fast move it should know and Aura Sphere is its best charged move.
Metagross
A pseudo-Legendary originally encountered in the Hoenn region, Metagross is our next top counter. As a Steel and Psychic type, Metagross resists Ice and Steel type damage, but Ghost type moves hit for super effective damage. Fortunately, the Metagross line has been featured in many events, including Community Day, so most active players have a few. Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash are its ideal moves in this fight.
Darmanitan
Unova native Darmanitan is another great counter for Mega Glalie. It's a pure Fire type, giving it resistances to Ice and Steel type moves. Both Darmanitan lines have been featured in many events and eggs, plus they share candy, so nearly all active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Fire Fang and Overheat is the moveset your Darmanitan should know.
Conkeldurr
Another Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region, Conkeldurr performs well in this fight. It's a pure Fighting type, meaning it takes neutral damage from all of Glalie's attacks. The Conkeldurr line has been feature in several events and raids, so you probably already have at least one. The best moveset for Conkeldurr is Counter and Dynamic Punch.
Chandelure
Also from the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure is next on our list. This Ghost and Fire type resists Steel and Ice type moves, but takes super effective damage from Ghost type. Chandelure and its line have been featured in many events, including Community Day, so most active players have a few. Your Chandelure should know Fire Spin and Overheat for this fight.
Ho-Oh
The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Gold, Ho-Oh is another great counter for Glalie, but specifically Apex Ho-Oh. This special Ho-Oh can only be obtained by completing the Apex Masterwork Research and is limited to one per account. It's a Fire and Flying type, so it resists Steel type damage too. Incinerate and Sacred Fire++ are the necessary moves to make it a top performer. Ho-Oh's next best charged move, Sacred Fire, puts it on par with back ups.
Rampardos
One of the Sinnoh regions fossil Pokémon, Rampardos is another great counter for Glalie. As a pure Rock type, it takes super effective damage from Steel type moves. The Rampardos line is very common, having boosted numbers during Adventure Week, and appearing in eggs often. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves your Rampardos should know in this fight.
Heatran
Last but not least is a Legendary from the Sinnoh region, Heatran. Heatran is a Fire and Steel type, so it resists Ice and Steel type damage. It's also had several runs in raids, so most active players have had the chance to catch a couple. If you're including Heatran on your team, it should know Fire Spin and Flamethrower.
Back up counters
Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:
- Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn
- Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Hisuian Arcanine with Fire Fang and Rock Slide
- Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Victini with Quick Attack and V-Create
- Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn
- Buzzwole with Counter and Superpower
Shadow counters
The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:
- Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire+
- Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn
- Shadow Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Punch
- Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Shadow Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower
- Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower
- Shadow Aggron with Iron Tail and Meteor Beam
- Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Flamethrower
More details
This should be a fairly easy Mega Raid to complete. It is speculated that just two top level players can beat it with the best conditions; however, it is still a good idea to bring a large raid party to get the most Mega Energy. If you're lower level or lack the best counters, you should aim for at least four players.
Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:
- Snow will boost Mega Glalie's Ice and Steel type moves
- Fog will boost its Ghost type move, as well as your Steel type counters
- Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Fire type counters
- Partly Cloudy Weather will boost your Rock type counters
- Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost your Fighting type counters
Don't miss your chance to get Mega Glalie in Pokémon Go!
Mega Glalie will only be available in raids for a limited time so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one. Also, be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
