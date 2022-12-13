Pokémon Go: Mega Glalie Mega Raid guide

Mega Glalie is coming to Mega Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it and add this powerful new Mega Pokémon to your roster.

Who is Mega Glalie in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Originally encountered in the Hoenn region, Glalie is a pure Ice type Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving. Once Mega Evolved, it can no longer close its massive mouth which pours out endless blizzards and immediately freezes any prey it captures.

When it comes to damage, Mega Glalie is fairly evenly matched with Mega Abomasnow, the only other Ice type Mega Pokémon. However, Mega Abomasnow is also a Grass type, giving it a few more weaknesses, so you're going to want both of these Megas in your roster. This isn't a raid you'll want to miss, so be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you're fully equipped.

Mega counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Glalie, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Fire, Fighting, Steel, and Rock type.

Mega Blaziken

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The top performing Pokémon in this raid is Mega Blaziken. This Fire and Fighting type capitalizes on two of Mega Glalie's weaknesses, while resisting Steel and Ice type damage. Counter and Blast Burn are the best moves for your Blaziken to know in this fight.

Mega Charizard Y

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

If you can't swing Mega Blaziken, the next best option is Mega Charizard Y. It's a Fire and Flying type, so it resists Steel type damage and it has no weaknesses Mega Glalie can exploit. Your Charizard should know Fire Spin and Blast Burn this go round.

Mega Houndoom

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Another great choice when facing Mega Glalie is Mega Houndoom. As a Dark and Fire type, it takes reduced damage from Ice, Steel, and Ghost type moves. If you're adding Houndoom to your team, it should know Fire Fang and Flamethrower.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Top counters

Mega Glalie is a pure Ice type with access to Ice, Steel, and Ghost type moves. Its weaknesses include Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel types leaving room for multiple winning strategies.

Terrakion

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The top performing standard Pokémon in this fight is Legendary Sword of Justice, Terrakion. It's a Rock and Fighting type, so Mega Glalie's Steel type move hits for super effective damage. Terrakion has had a few runs in raids now, so most active players have had the chance to catch it. Double Kick and Sacred Sword are the ideal moves for Terrakion in this fight.

Reshiram

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, Reshiram is our next top counter. As a Fire and Dragon type, it resists Steel type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. Reshiram has only had two full runs in raids, so you might not have enough candy to power it up. If you do have one, your Reshiram should know Fire Fang and Overheat for this fight.

Lucario

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Next up is the Sinnoh native, Lucario. Lucario is a Steel and Fighting type, so it resists Ice and Steel type damage. Unfortunately, Lucario is fairly limited in Pokémon Go, as it can only be obtained via evolution and its first stage only shows up in eggs. Still, if you have Lucario, Counter is the fast move it should know and Aura Sphere is its best charged move.

Metagross

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

A pseudo-Legendary originally encountered in the Hoenn region, Metagross is our next top counter. As a Steel and Psychic type, Metagross resists Ice and Steel type damage, but Ghost type moves hit for super effective damage. Fortunately, the Metagross line has been featured in many events, including Community Day, so most active players have a few. Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash are its ideal moves in this fight.

Darmanitan

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Unova native Darmanitan is another great counter for Mega Glalie. It's a pure Fire type, giving it resistances to Ice and Steel type moves. Both Darmanitan lines have been featured in many events and eggs, plus they share candy, so nearly all active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Fire Fang and Overheat is the moveset your Darmanitan should know.

Conkeldurr

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Another Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region, Conkeldurr performs well in this fight. It's a pure Fighting type, meaning it takes neutral damage from all of Glalie's attacks. The Conkeldurr line has been feature in several events and raids, so you probably already have at least one. The best moveset for Conkeldurr is Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Chandelure

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Also from the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure is next on our list. This Ghost and Fire type resists Steel and Ice type moves, but takes super effective damage from Ghost type. Chandelure and its line have been featured in many events, including Community Day, so most active players have a few. Your Chandelure should know Fire Spin and Overheat for this fight.

Ho-Oh

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Gold, Ho-Oh is another great counter for Glalie, but specifically Apex Ho-Oh. This special Ho-Oh can only be obtained by completing the Apex Masterwork Research and is limited to one per account. It's a Fire and Flying type, so it resists Steel type damage too. Incinerate and Sacred Fire++ are the necessary moves to make it a top performer. Ho-Oh's next best charged move, Sacred Fire, puts it on par with back ups.

Rampardos

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of the Sinnoh regions fossil Pokémon, Rampardos is another great counter for Glalie. As a pure Rock type, it takes super effective damage from Steel type moves. The Rampardos line is very common, having boosted numbers during Adventure Week, and appearing in eggs often. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves your Rampardos should know in this fight.

Heatran

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Last but not least is a Legendary from the Sinnoh region, Heatran. Heatran is a Fire and Steel type, so it resists Ice and Steel type damage. It's also had several runs in raids, so most active players have had the chance to catch a couple. If you're including Heatran on your team, it should know Fire Spin and Flamethrower.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat

Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Hisuian Arcanine with Fire Fang and Rock Slide

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Victini with Quick Attack and V-Create

Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Buzzwole with Counter and Superpower

Shadow counters

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire+

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Shadow Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Punch

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Aggron with Iron Tail and Meteor Beam

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Flamethrower

More details

This should be a fairly easy Mega Raid to complete. It is speculated that just two top level players can beat it with the best conditions; however, it is still a good idea to bring a large raid party to get the most Mega Energy. If you're lower level or lack the best counters, you should aim for at least four players.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Snow will boost Mega Glalie's Ice and Steel type moves

Fog will boost its Ghost type move, as well as your Steel type counters

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Fire type counters

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost your Rock type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost your Fighting type counters

Don't miss your chance to get Mega Glalie in Pokémon Go!

Mega Glalie will only be available in raids for a limited time so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one. Also, be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!