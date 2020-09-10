The Legendary Lunar Pokémon, Cresselia is back in Five Star Raids in Pokémon Go for one week only. From Thursday, September 10, 2020 until Friday, September 18, you can challenge this Legendary Psychic type Pokémon and if you're lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Cresselia. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on Cresselia!

Who is Cresselia in Pokémon Go?

A Legendary Psychic type Pokémon first encountered in the Sinnoh Region of Gen IV, Cresselia is the counterpart of Darkrai forming the Lunar Duo. While Darkrai is infamous for its ability to cause nightmares, Cresselia can both grant pleasant dreams and dispel Darkrai's nightmares, as well as heal humans and Pokémon alike. Unlike many Legendary Pokémon, Cresselia are all female. Feathers from Cresselia are prized among people for their healing abilities.

What are the best counters for Cresselia in Pokémon Go?

A pure Psychic type Pokémon, Cresselia is weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark type attacks. She can deal Psychic, Fairy, and Ice type damage. While this Raid will be more difficult than previous runs due to a boost in her CP and HP, there are a wealth of Pokémon that work very well to counter Cresselia, including many Mega Pokémon and Shadow Pokémon.

Mega Beedrill

The number one counter for Cresselia is Mega Beedrill. One of the first Mega Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Go, Mega Beedrill is also the cheapest of the Mega Pokémon to get so far. This Bug and Poison type brings a resistance to Fairy type damage, but a weakness to Psychic type attacks. Even with that weakness, it will boost other Bug types, making it ideal for this Raid. If you're bringing in Mega Beedrill, you'll want it to know Bug Bite and X-Scissor.

Mega Charizard Y

Another Mega Pokémon, the Fire and Flying type Mega Charizard Y has no weaknesses Cresselia can exploit and takes half damage from her Fairy type attack. Although it's expensive to evolve and doesn't have any attacks Cresselia is weak to, the stat boosts for Mega Evolution more than compensate. The moveset you'll want your Mega Charizard Y to know is Wing Attack and Blast Burn.

Darkrai

Cresselia's counterpart in the Lunar Duo, Darkrai makes for an excellent counter in this Raid. As a Dark type Pokémon, Darkrai takes quarter damage from Cresselia's Psychic type attacks, but double damage from her Fairy type attack. Although technically a Mythical Pokémon, Darkrai was available in Raids and as a Pokémon Go Battle League Legendary Reward Encounter, so many players have at least one powered up already. Snarl and Dark Pulse are the moves you'll want your Darkrai to know.

Mega Blastoise

Yet another Mega Pokémon, Mega Blastoise performs very well in this Raid. As a water type it has no weaknesses Cresselia can exploit and resists her Ice type attack. Although your Raiding party won't benefit from the Mega boost, with the fast attack Bite, as well as its own boosted stats, it's easy to see why it's one of the best counters you can bring.

Chandelure

A Ghost and Fire type originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure is one of the best in both its types. It takes half damage from both Fairy and Ice type attacks, while taking normal damage from Psychic types. For this Raid, you'll want to focus on its Ghost type moves Hex and Shadow Ball to do super effective damage to Cresselia. Although Litwick isn't a particularly common spawn, its availability during Halloween and Pokémon Go Fest 2020 means most players have had a chance to catch and evolve this little guy.

Giratina Origin Forme

The Legendary Ghost and Dragon type from the Gen IV Sinnoh region, Giratina performs very well in this Raid. You'll want the Origin Forme because of its access to the best Ghost move in Pokémon Go: Shadow Ball. Paired with Shadow Claw, Giratina O will do super effective damage to Cresselia. However, be prepared to go through a lot of Revives and Potions because Giratina takes double damage from both Fairy and Ice type attacks. Fortunately, Giratina has been available many times, so most players have at least one or two powered up for this fight.

Weavile

A Dark and Ice type Pokémon first encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Weavile performs superbly against Cresselia. It resists her Psychic and Ice type moves, while taking double damage from Fairy type. Although it requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, its first stage Sneasal is common both as a spawn and as a Shadow Pokémon. If you're bringing a Weavile to this Raid, you'll want it to know Snarl and Foul Play.

Mega Charizard X

Although Mega Charizard Y performs better due to its resistance to Fairy type moves, if you've already got a Mega Charizard X ready, it will work very well in this Raid. With no notable weaknesses or resistances, it's the stat boost alone that makes it a great choice. Fire Spin and Blast Burn are the moves you'll want your Mega Charizard X to know for this fight.

Hydreigon

The pseudo-Legendary Dark and Dragon type, Hydreigon works really well against Cresselia, only taking quarter damage from its Psychic type attacks. However it takes double damage from her Ice type attack and quad damage from her Fairy type attack, so it's best to know the moveset you're up against before including this Pokémon in your team. It's first stage Deino is a very rare spawn, but many players got a couple during the Ultra Unlock Dragon Week. If you are bringing Hydreigon along, Bite and Dark Pulse are the ideal moveset.

Tyranitar

The pseudo-Legendary Rock and Dark type of Gen II's Johto region, Tyranitar is one of the most accessible and useful Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Having been featured in a Community Day, events and Raids, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, most players have whole teams of Tyranitar at this point. Tyranitar takes quarter damage from Psychic type attacks, but double damage from Fairy type. Bite and Crunch are the moves you're looking for in this fight.

Backups?

If you don't have a solid team of the best counters, there are still plenty of back ups to choose from. If you need a second team or to fill a spot or two in your first, consider any of the following:

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Attack Forme Deoxys with Poison Jab and Dark Pulse

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Sharpedo with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Weaville

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Houdoom

Shadow Scizor

Shadow Pinsir

Shadow Banette

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Mismagius

Shadow Absol

Shadow Sharpedo

Shadow Alakazam

Shadow Shiftry

Shadow Cacturne

Shadow Scyther

Note: This is an especially good Raid for Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Weavile, Shadow Mewtwo, and Shadow Tyranitar outperform all non-Mega counters. Likewise Shadow Houdoom, Shadow Scizor, Shadow Pinsir, Shadow Banette, Shadow Raikou, Shadow Mismagius, Shadow Absol, Shadow Sharpedo, and Shadow Alakazam all perform at the same level as the Pokémon in the best counters list.

How many players does it take to beat Cresselia in Pokémon Go?

While three high level Trainers going up against the easiest of Cresselia's movesets can win this Raid, you may need as many as five for the more difficult movesets, especially if you're lacking the top counters or are lower level. Weather Conditions that could impact the difficulty of this Raid include:

Windy Weather will boost Cresselia's Psychic type attacks.

Cloudy Weather will boost her Fairy type attack.

Snow will boost her Ice type attack.

Rainy Weather will boost your Bug type counters.

Fog will boost both your Dark and Ghost type counters.

Questions about taking on Cresselia in Pokémon Go?

