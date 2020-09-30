Giratina Origin Forme is coming back to Legendary Raids Pokémon Go in the weeks leading up to Halloween, but a lot has changed since the last time this Legendary Pokémon was available. Between Mega Evolution and the rebalance of Shadow Pokémon, there are many different strategies for taking on Giratina O. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to build the best team of counters for this Legendary Raid.

Who is Giratina Origin Forme in Pokémon Go

A Legendary Ghost and Dragon type first encountered in Gen IV, Giratina is an unusual Pokémon capable of traveling between dimensions. It has two different formes that, in the core games, are determined by its location and items: Altered Forme and Origin Forme. Both versions of Giratina pack a serious punch, but this go round, we'll be facing its flying Origin Forme. From Friday, October 9, 2020, through Friday, October 23, players will be able to challenge this Legendary Pokémon.

What are the best counters for Giratina Origin Forme in Pokémon Go?

As a Ghost and Dragon type, Giratina is weak to Ghost, Ice, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy type attacks. Although the Altered and Origin Formes bring a slight difference in resistances, the real difference between the two in Pokémon Go is the movepool. Giratina Origin Forme only has access to Dragon and Ghost type moves, but the move Shadow Ball is the best Ghost type move in the game, making this version of Giratina a particular challenge - as well as super useful for countering Psychic types. The moveset Giratina has makes a significant difference to the ideal counters, as does your access to Mega Evolved counters. If you're able to coordinate with your fellow Trainers, picking either Dark or Dragon type counters can provide winning strategies. If you cannot coordinate with other players, there are also Ghost and Ice type counters that perform quite well. Currently, Fairy type counters aren't competitive here, but with several Fairy type Mega Evolutions looming in the future, this could change by the time Giratina returns.

Mega Houndoom

The addition of Mega Houdoom to Mega Raids not only sky rocketed it to the top of the counters list, but also boosts other Dark types, providing a strong Dark type strategy. Although Mega Evolution is expensive, Houndoom is very common and has been featured in multiple events. It will take half damage from Giratina's Ghost type attacks and has no weaknesses Giratina can exploit. Snarl and Foul Play is the moveset you'll want your Mega Houndoom to know for this Raid.

Rayquaza

Because Dragon types take super effective damage from other Dragon types, many of the best counters for Giratina will be other Dragons. You can't make a list of Dragon type counters without the king of Dragons, Rayquaza. Although a Legendary not introduced until Gen III, Rayquaza has been made available a number of times in a number of ways, and because it is the top of the non-Shadow Dragon types, most players have prioritized catching and powering it up. Rayquaza takes double damage from Giratina's Dragon type moves, so you'll want to have plenty of Revives and Potions on hand. Dragon Tail and Outrage are the ideal moves for this fight.

Salamence

A pseudo-Legendary Pokémon from the Gen III Hoenn region, Salamence is the final evolution of Bagon. Salamence has been featured in events, as a Shadow Pokémon, and in a Community Day, so most players have at least one powered up for this fight. As a Flying and Dragon type, it will take double damage from Giratina's Dragon type moves. Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor are the moves you'll what your Salamence to know.

Mega Charizard X

Although it won't last nearly as long as Mega Houndoom, Mega Charizard X makes for an excellent counter to Giratina Origin Forme, especially if the Giratina you're fighting has Ghost type moves. As a Fire and Dragon type, it will take double damage from Giratina's Dragon type attacks, but while in battle, it will boost all your Dragon type counters. If you're bringing Mega Charizard X to this Raid, you'll want Wing Attack for the fast move and Dragon Claw for the charged attack.

Palkia

Another Legendary Dragon, as well as the mascot for Pokémon Pearl, Palkia is a Water and Dragon type originally encountered in the Gen IV Sinnoh Region. Although Palkia doesn't perform quite as well as Rayquaza and hasn't had the same widespread availability, it still performs very well against Giratina O. Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor is the moveset you're looking for.

Dragonite

Another pseudo-Legendary Dragon and Flying type, Dragonite has been available since day one, has been featured in many events and Community Days, has been featured as a Shadow Pokémon and in Raids, and has even been availble in its very own Special Research line. There's just no good excuse not to have a team of Dragonite at this point. While it's not as sturdy as Salamence or Rayquaza, its accessibility make it a prime choice for this Raid. If you're bringing Dragonite to this fight, you'll want it to know Dragon Tail and Outrage.

Darkrai

A Mythical Dark type introduced in the Gen IV Sinnoh Region, Darkrai has seen wider availability that other Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go, so many players already have at least one powered up. As a Dark type, Darkrai takes half damage from Giratina Origin Forme's Ghost type attacks and has no weaknesses Giratina can exploit. Snarl and Shadow Ball are the ideal moveset for this Raid, however the STAB it gets from Dark Pulse also make it an acceptable choice.

Garchomp

Yet another pseudo-Legendary, Garchomp performs well in this Raid. Although this Ground and Dragon type takes double damage from Dragon type attacks and it brings no notable resistences, when paired with Mega Charizard X, it can take a sizeable chunk out of Giratina's HP before it's knocked out. Its first stage Gible has been featured in events and a Community Day, so many players have at least one powered up already. If you're bringing Garchomp to this Raid, you'll want it to know Dragon Tail and Outrage.

Haxorus

The Gen V Haxorus hasn't seen widespread availability in Pokémon Go, but if you have one, it works well with Mega Charizard X's boost, especially when Giratina has Ghost type moves. It will faint fast against Dragon type moves, but Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw mean it will do a lot of damage before it goes down.

Zekrom

Zekrom is the Dragon and Electric type mascot of Pokémon White. Yet another Legendary, Zekrom is probably the rarest Pokémon on this list. It has only been featured in Legendary Raids once and in the middle of a global pandemic, so many players don't even have one, much less the Candies to power it up. However, if you do have one, it performs very well, especially against a Ghost type moveset and paired with Mega Charizard X. If you're bringing Zekrom to this Raid, you'll want Dragon Breath for the fast attack and Outrage for the charged attack.

Back ups?

Need to fill a spot or two on your team? Consider one of these back ups:

Mega Charizard Y with Wing Attack and Dragon Claw

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang and Avalanche

Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Giratina Origin Forme with Dragon Tail and Shadow Ball

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Blizzard

Mega Pidgeot with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Blastoise with Bite and Ice Beam

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Hydreigon with Dragon Breath and Dark Pulse

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Weavile

Shadow Dragonite

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Houndoom

Shadow Absol

Note: Shadow Salamence, Shadow Weavile, Shadow Dragonite, and Shadow Tyranitar outperform all of the best non-Mega counters. Likewise, Shadow Mewtwo performs at the same level as the Pokémon in the best counters list. If you're bringing in Mega Houndoom, it will boost the Dark type attacks of Shadow Weavile, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Houndoom, and Shadow Absol.

How many players does it take to beat Giratina Origin Forme in Pokémon Go?

Although it is technically possible for just two Trainers with top counters to take on Giratina Origin Forme, you may need three or four if your Giratina has Dragon type moves. Shadow Ball hits like a truck, even when not super effective, but Dragon Pulse will shred your Dragon type counters before some even get a single charged move off. Weather Conditions that could play into this battle include:

Windy weather boosts Giratina's Dragon type moves, as well as your Dragon type counters.

Fog boosts Giratina's Ghost type moves, as well as both Ghost and Dark type counters.

Snow will boost your Ice type counters.

Cloudy weather will boost Fairy type counters. Although we don't reccommend Fairy types this go round, by the time Giratina returns, we may have Mega Gardevoir, Mega Mawile, Mega Altaria, Mega Audino, or even Diancie, which could make Fairy type parties viable.

Questions about Giratina Origin Forme in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Giratina Origin Forme? Any tips for fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below