The Last of the Legendary Tao Trio, Kyurem is coming to Pokémon Go! Beginning July 7, 2020 at 1 PM PST, the Boundary Pokémon will be the new Legendary Raid boss. In addition, every Wednesday while it is available, Kyurem will be featured in a Legendary Raid Hour at 6 PM local time where virtually all Gyms will be taken over for the entire hour with Kyurem Raids. Kyurem is the easiest to beat of the Tao Trio so make sure you stock up on Raid Passes. You won't want to miss your chance to add it to your roster!

Who is Kyurem, and what is the Tao Trio?

The Tao Trio of the Unova region is a group of Legendary Dragon type Pokémon and the mascots of the Gen V games Pokémon Black, Pokémon White, Pokémon Black 2, and Pokémon White 2. The Tao Trio is based on the concepts of Yin, Yang, and Wuji. Zekrom represents Yin with its Electric typing, while Reshiram represents Yang with its Fire typing, and Kyurem, with its Ice typing, represents Wuji, which is the absence of Yin and Yang.

Kyurem is unique among the Tao Trio in that it is capable of fusing with the other two to form Black Kyurem and White Kyurem. While fused, it is significantly stronger, but on its own, Kyurem is the easiest of the three Raids. Eventually, if given the ability to fuse, it will really stand out. It could also be a powerful Ice type if given its signature move in the future. It has two possible Fast Moves: Dragon Breath and Steel Wing. Its possible charged moves include Blizzard, Draco Meteor, and Dragon Claw.

What are the best counters?

As a Dragon and Ice type, Kyurem is weak to Fighting, Rock, Steel, Dragon, and Fairy type moves. It can deal Dragon, Ice, and Steel type damage.

Metagross

The Steel and Psychic type final evolution of Beldum, Metagross is the best counter for Kyurem. It's resistant to all of Kyurem's moves and can deal double damage with it's own Steel type moves. Beldum has been a Shadow Pokémon and featured in a Community Day, so most players have at least one or two strong Metagross. You'll want it to know Bullet Punch and it's Community Day exclusive, Meteor Mash. If you don't have one from Community Day, investing an Elite TM into this move is well worth it.

Lucario

A Fighting and Steel type from Gen IV, Lucario is also resistant to everything Kyurem can dish out. With Counter or Bullet Punch, and Aura Sphere, it can deal super effective damage as well. Unfortunately, Lucario and it's baby form, Riolu are fairly rare, so you might not have one fully powered up. If you do have Lucario, it's second only to Metagross, so well worth the investment of Rare Candies to power up.

Dialga

A Legendary Steel and Dragon type from Gen IV, Dialga hasn't seen widespread availability in Pokémon Go yet so many players don't have even one fully powered up. Still, if you have it, Dialga resists Kyurem's Steel type attack, and only takes normal damage from its Ice and Dragon type attacks. Either Metal Claw or Dragon Breath work for the Fast move, and you'll want Draco Meteor for the Charged attack.

Rampardos

A Rock type Fossil Pokémon from Gen IV, Rampardos can deal a lot of damage but is pretty fragile. It is weak to Steel Wing and takes normal damage from Kyurem's Dragon and Ice type attacks, so you'll need to be good about dodging for it to be effective. Still, having been featured in events and only needing 50 Candy to evolve, you probably have a good stock of Cranidos Candy for powering up. If you're bringing Rampardos to this fight, you'll want it to know Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Palkia

Another Legendary Dragon, Palkia resists Kyurem's Steel attack, but takes double damage from its Dragon type moves. It also hasn't seen widespread availability, so it can be expensive to power up. Still, if you have one that you've invested in, with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor for the moveset, and a decent amount of dodging, it can do well in this Raid.

Conkeldurr

The final evolution of Timburr, Conkeldurr is a pure Fighting type from Gen V. It isn't super common and it doesn't bring any notable resistances to the battle, but it's also not weak against any of Kyruem's attacks. With Cloudy weather, it performs very well. If you're bringing Conkeldurr to this Raid, you'll want it to know Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Rhyperior

The final evolution of Gen I Rhyhorn, Rhyperior isn't my first choice for this Raid. As a Ground and Rock type, it's taking double damage from Kyurem's Ice and Steel type moves, but most players have at least one or two fully powered up (if not a whole team.) Rhyhorn has been around since the start and was featured in a Community Day. Plus Rhyperior is quite durable, even when taking double damage. If you do bring Rhyperior to this Raid, you'll want it to know Smack Down and Rock Wrecker.

Machamp

Gen I Machamp is a pure Fighting type with widespread availability. With the addition of Trade Evolution, there is no good excuse not to have a couple fully powered up Machamp in your roster. It's not quite as sturdy as Conkeldurr, but with Counter and Dynamic Punch, as well as no significant weaknesses, it will put the hurt on Kyurem.

Reshiram

The first member of the Tao Trio, Reshiram resists Kyurem's Steel type attacks and only takes normal damage from its Ice type. However, it will take double damage from Kyurem's Dragon type attacks and Reshiram's best use is as a Fire type - which doesn't fit into this Raid. On top of that, it's had extremely limited availability, with its only time as a Raid happening in the middle of a pandemic, so it is very expensive to power up. Still, if you happen to have one that already knows Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor, it will work well against Kyurem.

Terrakion

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion has had wider spread availability than the other Legendaries on this list. As a Rock and Fighting type, it will take double damage from Steel Wing, but normal damage from the rest of Kyurem's moves. If you're bringing Terrkion to this Raid, you'll want Smack Down and Stone Edge for the moveset.

Tyranitar

The Rock and Dark type final evolution of Larvitar, most players have several fully powered up Tyranitar. It's been featured in events, Community Day, Raids, and as a Shadow Pokémon. It doesn't bring any significant resistances to this Raid and takes double Damage from Steel Wing, but if you have one that knows Smack Down and Stone Edge, it is still a good counter for Kyurem. Just know it won't hold up quite as well, so you'll want to have extra Revives on hand.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Cobalion with Metal Claw and Sacred Sword

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Gardevoir

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Dragonite

Shadow Tyranitar

Note: Shadow Metagross outperforms every other Pokémon in the best counters list. Shadow Gardevoir also performs on par with the other best counters.

How many players does it take to beat Kyurem?

Kyurem is by far the easiest of the Tao Trio to beat. Lacking an Ice type Fast move, not to mention its signature attack Glaciate, this should be a fairly easy Raid. With the best counters, two level 30+ Trainers can do this Raid alone. Even lower level players or those who lack the best counters shouldn't need more than five or six Trainers to take on Kyurem.

Weather conditions won't be super important. However, if you want to optimize your team, Windy weather will boost Kyurem's Dragon type moves, as well as Dragon type counters. Partly Cloudy weather will boost Rock type attacks. Cloudy weather will boost your Fairy and Fighting type moves. If you happen to be in the Southern Hemisphere, you might need to be careful of Snowy weather, as it will boost both Kyurem's Ice and Steel type moves.

Questions about taking on Kyurem?

