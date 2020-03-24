The Gen V Legendary Pokémon, Landorus is coming to Pokémon Go. Beginning Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 1 PM PST, Landorus will take over Five Star Raids. It will also be available as a limited Pokémon Go Battle League Reward Encounter, but for those fighting Landorus in Raids, we have everything you need to know to beat it! Who is Landorus and what are the Forces of Nature?

Introduced in the Gen V games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the Forces of Nature are a Legendary Trio. Fans have also called them the Legendary Genies, the Kami Trio, and the Cloud Trio. They include Tornadus: the Cyclone Pokémon, Thundurus: the Bolt Strike Pokémon, and Landorus: the Abundance Pokémon. Landorus, the strongest of the three, was said to have stopped the other two from wreaking destruction across the Unova Region. In more recent times, the Mythical Pokémon, Meloetta was able to calm all three of the Forces of Nature to save the Unova Region from their destructive powers.

The Forces of Nature are also some of the select Pokémon with multiple Formes. Normally seen in their Incarnate forms where they resemble genies, they can also take on a Therian forme where they resemble a bird, a dragon, and a large cat. Currently, only the Incarnate formes of the Forces of Nature trio have been introduced in Pokémon Go. What are the best counters? Landorus only has two weaknesses: Ice and Water. However, he has a double weakness to Ice types, so those are what you'll want to focus on for this Raid. Fortunately, we've got some really great Ice types to choose from, as well as plenty of Pokémon who can learn Ice type Moves. However, many of Landorus's counters are weak against its Fighting type Move, Focus Blast. Its other Moves include Mud Shot, Rock Throw, Earth Power, Outrage, and Rock Slide. Mamoswine

The best Pokémon to go up against Landorus is the Ground and Ice type, Mamoswine. Mamoswine is a tank that can take a lot of damage while dealing out Super Effective damage with its Ice moveset: Powder Snow and Avalanche. Although Mamoswine requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, because Swinub had the Community Day treatment, most players have a few Mamoswine and lots of Candies to power them up. You'll have to be careful of Landorus's Charged Move, Focus Blast though, as Mamoswine is weak against Fighting type moves. Weavile

Another excellent counter for Landorus, Weavile also requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve. You probably don't have a whole team of this Pokémon, but if you are bringing any Weavile to the fight, you'll want them to know Ice Shard and Avalanche. Keep in mind, while Weavile does Super Effective damage to Landorus, it has a double weakness to Fighting type moves and is also weak against Rock type moves. If your Landorus has Ground or Dragon type moves, Weavile will work great. Glaceon

The Ice type Eeveelution, Glaceon makes a great counter for Landorus. Although Glaceon can only be evolved with a Glacial Lure Mod, given Eevee's abundance, as well as having been featured in multiple Community Days, you likely have more than enough Candy to fully power up this Pokémon. You'll want your Glaceon to know Frost Breath and Avalanche, but keep in mind that it is weak to Fighting and Rock type moves. Mewtwo

The best Pokémon that is neither Ice nor Water type on the list, Mewtwo can learn the Charged Move, Ice Beam. Even better, Mewtwo has a resistance to Fighting type moves. While Ice Beam isn't normally the best move for Mewtwo and it has been pretty limited in its availability, if you can spare one or two, it will serve you well against Landorus. Jynx

The Psychic and Ice type, Jynx will work well against Landorus. She is weak against Rock type moves, but can handle the rest of Landorus's movesets well. She's also a Gen I Pokémon who has been available both in spawns and in her baby form, Smoochum from Eggs for a long time, so you likely have more than enough Candies to power her up. You'll want your Jynx to know Frost Breath and Avalanche. Kyogre

