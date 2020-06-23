Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon Go and it could be a real game changer! We don't have a release date yet and we don't know exactly how the mechanic will be incoporated. As more details come to light, we'll be the first to let you know.
What is Mega Evolution?
Mega Evolution is a battle mechanic introduced in the Gen VI games, Pokémon X and Pokémon Y. Closer to Dynamaxing than it is to Evolution, Mega Evolution allows a Pokémon to become much stronger for the remainder of a single battle. the resulting Mega Pokémon will look considerably different and sometimes even have a different typing. Only select species are capable of Mega Evolution and it requires a Mega Stone specific to the species of the Pokémon. For example, if you want Ampharos to Mega Evolve, you need Ampharosite, but Absol needs Absolite. On top of the Mega Stone, the Trainer also has to have a Key Stone which is kept in a Mega Ring, Mega Bracelet, Z-Ring, or Z-Power Ring.
While many Pokémon Go Trainers will have most of the Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving already the Mega Stones and other key items needed will likely be more difficult to come by.
Which Pokémon can Mega Evolve?
Although we don't know yet how Pokémon Go will implement Mega Evolution, we do know which species could be included. There are 46 species of Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution, two of which have two different Mega forms:
- Venusaur
- Charizard* - can change from Fire and Flying to Fire and Dragon
- Blastoise
- Beedrill
- Pidgeot
- Alakazam
- Slowbro
- Gengar
- Kangaskhan
- Pinsir - changes from Bug to Bug and Flying
- Gyarados - changes from Water and Flying to Water and Dark
- Aerodactyl
- Mewtwo* - can change from pure Psychic to Psychic and Fighting
- Ampharos - changes from pure Electric to Electric and Dragon
- Steelix
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Houndoom
- Tyranitar
- Sceptile - changes from pure Grass to Grass and Dragon
- Blaziken
- Swampert
- Gardevoir
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Aggron - changes from Steel and Rock to pure Steel
- Medicham
- Manectric
- Sharpedo
- Camerupt
- Altaria - changes from Dragon and Flying to Dragon and Fairy
- Banete
- Absol
- Glalie
- Salamence
- Metagross
- Latias
- Latios
- Rayquaza
- Lopunny - changes from Normal to Normal and Fighting
- Garchomp
- Lucario
- Abomasnow
- Gallade
- Audino - changes from Normal to Normal and Fairy
- Diancie
An asterisk indicates a Pokémon with two different Mega Evolutions, differentiated as Mega X or Mega Y.
Primal Reversion
In addition to the 46 Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving, the Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon have forms that are similar to Mega Evolution. These forms, called Primal Reversion, use orbs instead of Mega Stones and don't require the Key Stone. Otherwise, the process is very similar, so it is possible that they will also be getting their Primal forms when Mega Evolution is introduced.
Primal Groudon
After going through Primal Reversion, Groudon is no longer solely Ground type, but now Ground and Fire type. Its new ability, Desolate Land changes the weather to Extremely Harsh Sunlight. This causes damaging Water type attacks to fail; weather modifying moves Sunny Day, Rain Dance, Sandstorm, and Hail to fail; and certain abilities (Drought, Drizzle, Sand Stream, and Snow Warning) fail. Groudon can also undergo Primal Reversion multiple times in the same battle and does not limit another Pokémon from Mega Evolving.
Primal Kyogre
When Kyogre undergoes Primal Reversion, it remains a pure Water type, but still gets a big stat boost. It's new ability, Primordial Sea causes Heavy Rain. This extreme weather condition causes Fire type damaging attacks to fail; weather modifying moves Sunny Day, Rain Dance, Sandstorm, and Hail to fail; and certain abilities (Drought, Drizzle, Sand Stream, and Snow Warning) to fail. Kyogre can also undergo Primal Reversion multiple times in the same battle and does not limit another Pokémon from Mega Evolving.
Questions?
Do you have questions about Mega Evolution? Which Mega Pokémon are you most excited to see in Pokémon Go? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our CompletePokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
