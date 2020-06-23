Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon Go and it could be a real game changer! We don't have a release date yet and we don't know exactly how the mechanic will be incoporated. As more details come to light, we'll be the first to let you know.

Mega Evolution is a battle mechanic introduced in the Gen VI games, Pokémon X and Pokémon Y. Closer to Dynamaxing than it is to Evolution, Mega Evolution allows a Pokémon to become much stronger for the remainder of a single battle. the resulting Mega Pokémon will look considerably different and sometimes even have a different typing. Only select species are capable of Mega Evolution and it requires a Mega Stone specific to the species of the Pokémon. For example, if you want Ampharos to Mega Evolve, you need Ampharosite, but Absol needs Absolite. On top of the Mega Stone, the Trainer also has to have a Key Stone which is kept in a Mega Ring, Mega Bracelet, Z-Ring, or Z-Power Ring.

While many Pokémon Go Trainers will have most of the Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving already the Mega Stones and other key items needed will likely be more difficult to come by.

Which Pokémon can Mega Evolve?

Although we don't know yet how Pokémon Go will implement Mega Evolution, we do know which species could be included. There are 46 species of Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution, two of which have two different Mega forms:

Venusaur

Charizard* - can change from Fire and Flying to Fire and Dragon

Blastoise

Beedrill

Pidgeot

Alakazam

Slowbro

Gengar

Kangaskhan

Pinsir - changes from Bug to Bug and Flying

Gyarados - changes from Water and Flying to Water and Dark

Aerodactyl

Mewtwo* - can change from pure Psychic to Psychic and Fighting

Ampharos - changes from pure Electric to Electric and Dragon

Steelix

Scizor

Heracross

Houndoom

Tyranitar

Sceptile - changes from pure Grass to Grass and Dragon

Blaziken

Swampert

Gardevoir

Sableye

Mawile

Aggron - changes from Steel and Rock to pure Steel

Medicham

Manectric

Sharpedo

Camerupt

Altaria - changes from Dragon and Flying to Dragon and Fairy

Banete

Absol

Glalie

Salamence

Metagross

Latias

Latios

Rayquaza

Lopunny - changes from Normal to Normal and Fighting

Garchomp

Lucario

Abomasnow

Gallade

Audino - changes from Normal to Normal and Fairy

Diancie

An asterisk indicates a Pokémon with two different Mega Evolutions, differentiated as Mega X or Mega Y.

Primal Reversion

In addition to the 46 Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving, the Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon have forms that are similar to Mega Evolution. These forms, called Primal Reversion, use orbs instead of Mega Stones and don't require the Key Stone. Otherwise, the process is very similar, so it is possible that they will also be getting their Primal forms when Mega Evolution is introduced.

Primal Groudon