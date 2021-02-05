Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. The next Mega Raid will be Mega Gyarados, just in time to celebrate the Lunar New Year. We have everything you need to know to beat Mega Gyarados in Pokémon Go, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Gyarados in Pokémon Go?

Evolved from the tiny and useless Magikarp, Gyarados represents a lot of time and hard work on the part of a patient Trainer. Magikarp begins as a small, dead-eyed fish, with no real attacks, but for a Trainer willing to invest in it, it can evolve into the massive and powerful, Water and Flying type Gyarados. This serpentine Pokémon is incredibly aggressive and violent, with wild Gyarados being responsible for much destruction and catastrophe in the Pokémon world. Mega Gyarados trades out its Flying type for Dark and becomes even more aggressive.

In Pokémon Go, both Gyarados and Shadow Gyarados are among the top Water type attackers, so Mega Gyarados is certain to be at the top of many Water counter lists alongside Mega Blastoise. As a Dark type, it will serve well to fill in for Raids where Mega Houndoom is at a disadvantage for now, but ultimately will be one of several Dark type Mega Evolutions.

What are the best counters?

As a Water and Dark type, Mega Gyarados can deal Water, Dragon, and Dark type damage, while taking double damage from Fighting, Bug, Electric, Grass, and Fairy. In a vacuum, Electric and Fighting types will fare best; however, with the use of Mega Venusaur or even Mega Beedrill, there are solid Grass and Bug type strategies.

Mega Venusaur

Beat out only by a couple Shadow Pokémon, Mega Venusaur is the top counter for this Mega Raid. It's also the only Grass attacker in the top counters, so you should absolutely bring it along if you can, but you'll fare much better if you can coordinate with your fellow Trainers because other Grass types are unlikley to be recommended or their first choices. As a Grass and Poison type, Mega Venusaur takes half damage from Water type attacks and has no weaknesses that Mega Gyarados can exploit. Whether you're bringing Mega Venusaur, Shadow Venusaur, or just the standard Venusaur, you'll want Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant for the moveset.

Zekrom

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom performs great in this Mega Raid. As a Dragon and Electric type, it will take double damage from Mega Gyarados' Dragon type attacks, but only half from its Water type attacks. Unfortunately, Zekrom has only had one run in Raids and that was during a global pandemic, so many Trainers don't even have one, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have Zekrom, you'll want it to know Charge Beam and Wild Charge for this fight.

Lucario

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Lucario performs well against Mega Gyarados. As a Fighting and Steel type, Lucario takes reduced damage from both Dragon and Dark type moves and normal damage from Water. Although it has a Mega Evolution that would be fantastic for this Raid, Mega Lucario hasn't been introduced in Pokémon Go yet. Lucario is also relatively rare - you can only get it by evolving its baby stage, Riolu, which can only be hatched from Eggs. Counter and Aura Sphere are the moves you'll want if you're bringing Lucario to this fight.

Conkeldurr

Gen V's Conkeldurr is a top performer in this Mega Raid. A pure Fighting type, Conkeldurr takes reduced damage from Dark type attacks and has no weaknesses Mega Gyarados can exploit. Its first stage, Timburr has been featured in Raids and Eggs, so Conkeldurr is fairly accessible as well. If you are bringing Conkeldurr to this fight, you'll want it to know Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Breloom

Originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Breloom works well in this Raid. Although it is a Grass and Fighting type, its Fighting moves, Counter and Dynamic Punch, are better unless you're paired up with a Mega Venusaur. Either way, it will take half damage from Mega Gyarados' Water and Dark type attacks and has no weaknesses relevant to this Mega Raid.

Machamp

While Gen I's Machamp doesn't perform quite as well as Conkeldurr, it's much more accessible, making it a great choice for this fight. Aside from being in the game since day one, Machamp and its first stage, Machop, have been featured in a number of events, including a Community Day, so most players have a few already powered up. It's a pure Fighting type, so will also take reduced damage from Dark type attacks. Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch are the preferred moves for this Raid, but if you don't have the Legacy move Karate Chop or the Elite TM to spare, Counter is a decent choice.

Raikou

One of the Legendary Beasts of Johto, Raikou performs very well in this Mega Raid. As a pure Electric type, it has no relevant resistances or weaknesses, but it's one of the more common of the Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It's been in Raids several times, a Research Breakthrough Reward encounter, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, so most players have at least a couple already powered up. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Raikou to know for this fight.

Mega Ampharos

Although Mega Venusaur is the best Mega Pokémon for this Raid, Mega Ampharos works really well too and is a great lead for an Electric based Raid party. As a Dragon and Electric type, it takes half damage from Mega Gyarados' Water attacks, but double from its Dragon type attacks, so moveset is important here. Still, if you have a Mega Ampharos ready, it will boost all the other Electric types on the field. You'll want Volt Switch for the fast move and Zap Cannon for the charged move.

Magnezone

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh Region, Magnezone is the final evolution of Gen I's Magnemite. It does require a Sinnoh Stone and 125 Candy to full evolve, but for long time players, that's hardly an issue. As a Steel and Electric type, Magnezone takes half damage from Dragon type attacks and brings no relevant weaknesses to this Raid. Spark and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Magnezone to know.

Electivire

The final evolution of Gen I's Electabuzz, Electivire is a great counter for Mega Gyarados as well. Having been featured in a Community Day and having its baby stage, Elekid hatching from Eggs, most players have plenty of this Electric type already powered up. It brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to the Raid, but will deal super effective damage with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups or when paired with the right Mega Pokémon. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Beedrill with Bug Bit and X-Scissor

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Shadow Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Note: Shadow Raikou and Shadow Machamp outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list. The rest of these Shadow Pokémon also perform on par with the other best counters. If you can coordinate the use of either Mega Venusaur, Mega Ampharos, or even Mega Beedrill, they will boost Grass, Electric, or Bug types respectively, making them perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Gyarados in Pokémon Go?

While it may be possible for as few as three top level Trainers with the best counters and moves to beat Mega Gyarados, lower level players will definitely need more. The more players involved, however, the faster you will win and thus, the more Mega Energy you will earn. Mega Gyarados is an expensive Mega Evolution, so you'll want to bring in as many players as you can safely Raid with for this one. Make sure you stock up on those Remote Raid passes and invite your friends to join in!

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Mega Gyarados' Water type moves and your Electric and Bug type counters.

Wind will boost Mega Gyarados' Dragon type moves.

Fog will boost Mega Gyarados' Dark type moves.

Cloudy Weather will boost your Fairy and Fighting type counters.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Grass type counters.

Questions about taking on Mega Gyarados in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Gyarados in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers?