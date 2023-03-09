Pokémon Go: Mega Medicham mega raid guide

Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Mega Medicham is here and we have everything you need to know to take on its Mega Raid.

Who is Mega Medicham in Pokémon Go?

The Mega Evolution of Gen III's Medicham, Mega Medicham is a Psychic and Fighting type that hits like a truck in the core games. Unfortunately, its incredible performance did not translate well in Pokémon Go's game mechanics. Originally, Mega Medicham had an ability that would double its Attack. As Pokémon Go doesn't have abilities, its stats are just too low to compete and with Mega Mewtwo X and Y on the way, it was never going to be a top performer.

Still, you'll want to Mega Evolve one at least for the Pokédex, and it does work in a pinch as a back up for a Fighting or Psychic type Mega Boost. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for all the Mega Medicham raids!

Mega counters

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Medicham, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Flying, Ghost, and Fairy type.

Mega Gengars

The top performing Pokémon in this raid is Mega Gengar. This Poison and Ghost type will take increased damage from Medicham's Psychic type moves, but it resists Fighting type damage. To deal the most damage, you'll want your Mega Gengar to know Lick and Shadow Ball, and be sure to coordinate with your raid party to get the most out of its Ghost type Mega Boost.

Mega Gardevoir

For a Fairy based offensive, Mega Gardevoir is the best option. A Psychic and Fairy type, it resists Psychic and Fighting type damage. Your Mega Gardevoir should know Charm and Dazzling Gleam for this fight, and be sure to coordinate with your raid party to make the most of its Fairy type Mega Boost.

Mega Banette

Although it doesn't perform quite as well as Mega Gengar, Mega Banette is another great option for a Ghost based offensive. This pure Ghost type resists Fighting type damage and has no weaknesses Mega Medicham can exploit. Your Banette should know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball for this raid.

Mega Pidgeot

If you're looking to boost Flying types in this raid, Mega Pidgeot is the Mega you'll want to bring. As a Normal and Flying type, it takes increased damage from Ice type moves. You'll want Gust and Brave Bird for the moveset, and be sure to coordinate with your fellow raiders to make the most of its Flying type Mega Boost.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash and Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Brave Bird

Mega Gallade with Charm and Psychic

Top counters

Mega Medicham is a Fighting and Psychic type with access to Fighting, Psychic, and Ice type moves. Its weaknesses include Ghost, Fairy, and Flying type leaving room for multiple winning strategies.

Chandelure

Gen V's Chandelure is the top standard counter for Mega Medicham. This Ghost and Fire type resists Ice and Fighting type damage. The Chandelure line has been available for quite some time and has had the Community Day treatment, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Hex and Shadow Ball are Chandelure's best moves for this raid.

Gengar

Originally encountered in the Kanto region of Gen I, Gengar is a great choice for the raid. A Poison and Ghost type, it takes super effective damage from Psychic type moves, but it resists Fighting type damage. Having been in the game since day one, Gengar is easily the most obtainable Pokémon on this list. If you're bringing it to the fight, your Gengar should know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Moltres

A Legendary from the Kanto region, Moltres performs great in this raid. As a Fire and Flying type, it resists Fighting type moves and has no weaknesses Medicham can exploit. Moltres has been available so many times in so many ways, that nearly all active players have had the chance to add it to their team. Wing Attack and Sky Attack are the best moves for your Moltres to know here.

Giratina (Origin)

Another excellent counter for Mega Medicham is Giratina (Origin). This Ghost and Dragon type takes super effective damage from Ice type moves, but it resists Fighting type damage. Although its Origin forme has not been available as often as its Altered, this Giratina has three runs in raids, so there's a good chance you have at least one. Shadow Claw and Shadow Force is the ideal moveset here, but if you don't have Shadow Force, Shadow Ball still places Giratina in our top counters.

Hoopa (Confined)

A Mythical Pokémon from the Kalos region, Hoopa is another great counter for Medicham. The Psychic and Ghost type Confined forme is the preferred forme for this raid, resisting both Psychic and Fighting type damage. Although originally limited to the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research line, some players have added an extra Hoopa or three to their rosters through Elite Raids. Astonish and Shadow Ball are the moves your Hoopa should know in this fight.

Lunala

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Moon, Lunala is our next top counter. A Psychic and Ghost type, it resists Psychic and Fighting type damage while having no exploitable weaknesses. Unfortunately, Lunala is currently limited to only one per account and only if players completed a limited Timed Research during the Season of Light and selected Lunala instead of Solgaleo. If you happen to have Lunala, it should know Air Slash and Shadow Ball for this raid.

Hoopa (Unbound)

Although its Confined forme performs better, Hoopa (Unbound) is also a top counter for Medicham. It's a Psychic and Dark type, so it only resists Psychic type damage, but Medicham cannot take advantage of any of its weaknesses either. While Hoopa (Unbound) has appeared in Elite Raids, it is still very limited, so you may not have one yet. If you are bringing Hoopa to this fight, it should know Astonish and Shadow Ball.

Mewtwo

A Legendary from Gen I, Mewtwo is another great choice to counter Mega Medicham. As a pure Psychic type, it won't benefit from a relevant Mega Boost, but it does resist both Psychic and Fighting type damage. It's also been available many, many times, so nearly all active players have had the chance to add it to their team. Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball are the moves your Mewtwo should know for this fight. If your Mewtwo knows Psystrike, do not TM this move away, even if you can spare an Elite TM. Psystrike is also an invaluable Legacy move and Mewtwo's best Psychic type charged attack.

Galarian Articuno

Another option for this raid is Galarian Articuno. This regional variant of Gen I's Articuno can only be encountered through Daily Adventure Incense, so many players haven't even seen one. If you're one of the lucky players who has one, this Psychic and Flying type takes super effective damage from Ice type moves but resists Psychic and Fighting type damage. Psycho Cut and Brave Bird are its ideal moveset for this raid.

Ho-Oh

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Gold, Ho-Oh is our next top counter. This Flying and Fire type resists Fighting type damage and has no weaknesses Medicham can exploit. Ho-Oh has been in raids many times and it even has a Shadow variant, so most active players have had the chance to catch it. Ho-Oh's best moves for this fight are Hidden Power (Flying) and Brave Bird.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Yveltal with Gust and Hurricane

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Hurricane

Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast++

Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) with Snarl and Play Rough

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Staraptor with Gust and Brave Bird

Braviary with Air Slash and Brave Bird

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Tornadus (Incarnate) with Air Slash and Hurricane

Hisuian Braviary with Air Slash and Brave Bird

Tornadus (Therian) with Gust and Hurricane

Giratina (Altered) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Galarian Moltres with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Tapu Koko with Volt Switch and Dazzling Gleam

Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow counters

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Flying) and Brave Bird

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Brave Bird

Shadow Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast+

Shadow Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Shadow Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Note: This is an excellent raid for Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Moltres, Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Honchkrow, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Gardevoir outperform all standard counters. The rest of our Shadow counters perform on par with top counters.

More details

Under ideal conditions, it is possible for two top level trainers to beat Mega Medicham. However, as this is a Mega Raid, you'll want to prioritize beating it faster over doing the most damage. If you're a lower level player or lacking the best counters, I would aim for a party of four or more.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost Medicham's Fighting type moves, as well as your Fairy type counters

Windy will boost its Psychic type moves, as well as your Flying type counters

Snow will boost its Ice type move

Fog will boost your Ghost type counters

Don’t miss your chance to catch Mega Medicham in Pokémon Go!

Mega Medicham will only be available in raids for a limited time so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one.