Pokémon Go: Regidrago raid guide

Regidrago has arrived in new Elite Raids in Pokémon Go. These are a super limited raids with only one day a month to catch one, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it and add Regidrago to your team!

Who is Regidrago in Pokémon Go?

One of the Legendary Titans, Regidrago is the Dragon type Titan. Unfortunately for him, Dragon type is already swimming with incredibly powerful Legendaries and Megas, as well as powerful pseudo-Legendaries. As such, Regidrago will probably not be much more than a Dex entry for most players. However, given its very limited availability, you're going to have to plan if you even want a chance at encountering it.



Mega counters

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Regidrago, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Ice, Dragon, and Fairy.

Mega Gardevoir

The top performing Pokémon in this raid is Mega Gardevoir. This Fairy and Psychic type resists Dragon type moves and has no weaknesses Regidrago can exploit. However, while it does more damage in a vacuum than any other, the vast majority of Pokémon recommended for this raid are Dragon type, so it will require coordination to make the most of its Fairy type Mega Boost. If you are bringing Gardevoir to this fight, it should know Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

Mega Salamence

The next top performing Mega in this raid is Mega Salamence. As a Dragon and Flying type it takes super effective damage from Dragon type moves, but so do most of the top counters. If you bring Mega Salamence to this fight, it should know Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor.

Mega Latios

Another great option for a Dragon based offensive is Mega Latios. This Mega Legendary is a Dragon and Psychic type. This means he takes super effective damage from Dragon and Dark type moves, so he doesn't last quite as long as Salamence. If you're bringing Mega Latios to this raid, Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw is the moveset you want him to know.

Primal Groudon

While I wouldn't recommend bringing Primal Groudon to this raid, if you already have your Groudon reverted and don't want to enter cooldown, it still outperforms any of the standard top counters. It's a Ground and Fire type, meaning it has no useful resistances or weaknesses here, and it won't be providing a same type boost to any of the recommended counters. If you do bring Primal Groudon along, it should know Dragon Tail and Precipice Blades.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Top counters

Regidrago is a pure Dragon type with access to Dragon, Dark, and Normal type moves. Its weaknesses include Dragon, Fairy, and Ice types, leaving multiple winning strategies; however, the vast majority of top counters are Dragon types, so you will likely want to focus on those.

Rayquaza

Gen III's Rayquaza is the top performing standard counter in this raid. It's a Dragon and Flying type, so Dragon type moves hit for super effective damage. Although it's a Legendary, Rayquaza has been available many, many times, so most active players have at least one by now. Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe are its best moves for this raid, but if you don't have the legacy move or the Elite TM to spare, Outrage still performs very well.

Salamence

A pseudo-Legendary from the Hoenn region, Salamence is our next top counter. Another Flying and Dragon type, it takes super effective damage from Dragon type moves. The Salamence line has been featured in many events, including Community Day so you likely already have at least one or two. Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor is the moveset your Salamence should know.

Palkia

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Pearl, Palkia is the next top counter for Regidrago. Like most of the best counters, this Dragon and Water type takes super effective damage from Dragon moves. Palkia has had a few full runs in raids so there's a good chance you already have it in your roster. Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor are the moves your Palkia should know in this raid.

Kyurem

Next on the list is Gen V's Kyurem. A Dragon and Ice type, it takes super effective damage from Dragon type moves. Kyurem has been in raids several times so there's a good chance you have one or two powered up and ready to fight. The best moveset for Kyurem in this fight is Dragon Breath and Glaciate, but if you don't the legacy move or an Elite TM to spare, Draco Meteor is still a top counter.

Dragonite

A pseudo-Legendary from Kanto, Dragonite is another great choice here. It's a Dragon and Flying type, so Dragon type damage will hit extra hard. Despite being a pseudo-Legendary, the Dragonite line has been feature in so many events, raids, and even Special Research, that there's really no good reason not to have a whole team of powerful Dragonite. Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor are the moves you want, but if you don't have the legacy move or the Elite TM to spare, Dragon Claw is its next best charged move.

Dialga

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Diamond, Dialga is another option for countering Regidrago. As a Steel and Dragon type, Dialga is the only top counter that isn't weak against Dragon type damage, and it resists Normal type moves as well. Dialga is also common, having been featured in raids a few times. If you include it on your team, your Dialga should know Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor.

Reshiram

Reshiram, the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black is next on our list. It's a Fire and Dragon type, so its only relevant weakness is to Dragon type and it has also had a few runs in raids. If your bringing Reshiram to this fight, Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor is its best moveset.

Zekrom

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom is another Pokémon you could bring to this raid. It's an Electric and Dragon type, so once again, its weak against Dragon type damage, and it's also had a few runs in raids. Dragon Breath and Outrage is the moveset you'll want your Zekrom to know.

Latios

One of the Eon Duo of Gen III, Latios is a great choice when facing Regidrago. As a Psychic and Dragon type, he takes super effective damage from both Dragon and Dark type moves. Latios has been in raids and Mega raids many times, so most active players have had the chance to catch it. Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw are the moves your Latios should know here.

Garchomp

Last but not least is a pseudo-Legendary from Sinnoh, Garchomp. As a Ground and Dragon type, it takes super effective damage from Dragon type moves. The Garchomp line has been featured in multiple events, including Community Day, so you likely have at least one already powered up. If you add Garchomp to your team, it should know Dragon Tail and Outrage.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) with Quick Attack and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Tapu Koko with Quick Attack and Dazzling Gleam

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam

Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Primarina with Charm and Moonblast

Tyrantrum with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Alolan Exeggutor with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Hydreigon with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse

Groudon with Dragon Tail and Precipice Blades

Galarian Rapidash with Fairy Wind and Play Rough

Sylveon with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Giratina (Origin) with Dragon Tail and Shadow Force

Shadow counters

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Shadow Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Shadow Gyarados with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Note: Shadow Dragonite, Shadow Latios, and Shadow Gardevoir outperform all the top counters except for the Megas and Primal Groudon. Shadow Weavile, Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Latias, and Shadow Salamence all perform on par with the top counters.

More details

It is currently estimated that this raid can be beat with just two or three top level players; however, as an Elite Raid, there is a 24 hour notice period to gather a larger party. Keep in mind that Remote Raid Passes cannot be used, so you'll have to coordinate with local friends on this one.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost Regidrago's Normal type move

Wind will boost its Dragon type moves, as well as your Dragon type counters

Fog will boost its Dark type move

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost your Fairy type counters

Snow will boost your Ice type counters

Don't miss your chance to catch Regidrago in Pokémon Go!

Regidrago raids are few and far between so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one.