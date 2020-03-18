The Legendary Pokémon Lugia is coming back for a special Raid Week. Starting Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 1 PM PST, Lugia will be available for an entire week in Five Star Raids. Not only does this Legendary Pokémon have the potential to be Shiny, but it will also know the Signature Move, Aeroblast, available for the first time during this Event. This is a tough Raid, Trainers, but with our guide and a little luck, you'll be walking away with a brand new Lugia! Who is Lugia? The Mascot of Pokémon Silver and Ho-Oh's polar opposite, Lugia is the Master of the Seas, as well as the Legendary Bird Trio. It is a Psychic and Flying type Legendary Pokémon that is so incredibly powerful, it usually isolates itself to the bottom of the oceans to keep from accidentally inflicting harm. It is incredibly intelligent and can communicate with Pokémon and humans alike through telepathy. When it comes to Pokémon Go, Lugia is the bulkiest Psychic type out there and with the addition of its Signature Move, Aeroblast, this is definitely a Pokémon you want in your roster! Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more What are the best counters? Weak against Rock, Ghost, Electric, Ice, and Dark types, there are many great counters for Lugia. However, Lugia is extremely bulky. This isn't an easy Raid so you'll want a good size group to take it on. Darkrai

The Mythical Dark type Pokémon, Darkrai is the best when it comes to taking on Lugia. You're going to want the Fast Move Snarl, and either Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse for your Charged Move. Fortunately, Darkrai was recently available in both Raids and as a Go Battle League Reward Encounter. If you have a couple, even better. Giratina (Origin Forme)

The Origin Forme of Giratina is another great counter for Lugia. This Ghost and Dragon type Legendary has had somewhat limited availability so you might not have the resources to power it up. If you do, you'll want to focus on its Ghost type moves, Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball. Magnezone

Magnezone is the final evolution of the Gen I Magnemite, so getting enough candies to power it up should be pretty easy. However, you can only evolve it when using a Magnetic Lure Mod. Still, if you have this powerful Electric type, the moveset you're looking for is Spark and Wild Charge. Raikou

One of Ho-Oh's Legendary Beasts, Raikou has been available through Raids, Research Breakthrough Rewards, and even as a Shadow Pokémon forced to fight for the infamous Team GO Rocket's Giovanni. You probably have a few in your roster so it's a great option for this Raid. The Fast Move Thunder Shock and the Charged move Wild Charge are the set you'll want for your Raikou. Tyranitar

Good old, reliable T-tar. Having been around for a long time in a number of ways, the best players have entire teams of Tyranitar. If you're bringing Tyranitar to fight Lugia, Rock type moves like the Community Day Exclusive Smack Down and Stone Edge work well, but you can also bring in the Charged move Crunch to take advantage of Lugia's weakness to Dark type moves. Electivire

Another final evolution of a Gen I Pokémon, Electivire is the final stage of Electabuzz and Elekid. It requires a Sinnoh Stone and 100 Candies to evolve, but it's been available for quite some time so it's likely you have at least one you could bring to this Raid. The moveset you'll want your Electivire to know is Thunder Shock and Wild Charge. Terrakion

One of the Swords of Justice, Terrakion is a Legendary Pokémon that hasn't had much availability. Still, its Rock type moveset, Smack Down and Rock Slide will take out Lugia fast, so if you have a strong Terrakion or two, you'll want to add it to your team. Zapdos

