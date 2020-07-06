Ho-Oh, the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Gold and Pokémon HeartGold is back for a limited time only. Despite a handful of weaknesses, there isn't a wide selection of counters that work well in this Raid. Fortunately, we have everything you need to know to take on Ho-Oh!

Who is Ho-Oh?

The mascot of Pokémon Gold and Lugia's polar opposite, Ho-Oh is a Fire and Flying type Legendary Pokémon and the master of the Legendary Beasts, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune. Ho-Oh was also one of the very first Legendary Pokémon to appear in the show, showing up in the very first episode after Ash faced off against a flock of Spearow to protect Pikachu.

In Pokémon Go, Ho-Oh can have three possible Fast moves: Extrasensory, Steel Wing, and Hidden Power. Its three possible Charged moves include: Brave Bird, Fire Blast, and Solar Beam. This gives it a pretty wide spread of damage types, dealing Psychic, Steel, Fighting, Flying, Fire, or Grass type damage.

What are the best counters?

While Ho-Oh is also weak against Electric and Water, it takes quad damage from Rock, so that's what you'll want to focus on for this Raid. Both Hidden Power, which is Fighting type in this Raid, and Solar Beam can deal super effective damage to Rock types, so make sure you have a lot of Revives and Potions on hand. Even if you have the best possible counters, you're likely to go through two teams each Raid.

Rampardos

A Rock type Fossil Pokémon from Gen IV, Rampardos is the best possible counter for Ho-Oh. Its first stage, Cranidos has been featured in events and Eggs, and it only requires 50 Candies to evolve, so many players have an abundance of candy for powering it up. It is resistant to Fire and Flying type moves, but weak to Fighting and Grass types, meaning a Hidden Power and Solar Beam Ho-Oh is especially rough. The moveset you're looking for is Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Rhyperior

The final evolution of the Gen I Rhyhorn, Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock type. Like Rampardos, it brings resistences to Flying and Fire, and weaknesses to Fighting, Steel, and Grass. Unfortunately, it's weakness to Grass is a quad weakness, so a Solar Beam Ho-Oh will require dodging. On the plus side, Rhyperior was featured in a Community Day and Rhyhorn has been around since day one, so most trainers have a few fully powered up. Smack Down and Rock Wrecker is the moveset you'll want your Rhyperior to know; however, if you don't have a Rhyperior from Community Day or the Elite TMs to spare, Stone Edge can also work for the Charged move.

Terrakion

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is a great counter for Ho-Oh. It's a Rock and Fighting type, so weak to most of Ho-Oh's possible moves (Fighting, Psychic, Steel, and Grass) and only resistant to it's Fire type attack. On top of that, as a Legendary Pokémon, it's not had the sort of widespread availability of others on this list. Still, if you have one that's fully powered up, Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want it to know for this Raid.

Tyranitar

The Rock and Dark type Tyranitar from Gen II has had widespread availability, having been the star of a Community Day, featured in Raids, and even as a Shadow Pokémon. Most players have a few fully powered up Tyranitar, if not an entire team. It's resistant to Flying, Fire, and Psychic, but weak against Steel, Grass, and Fighting. Its weakness to Fighting is a quad weakness too. Still, if you're bringing Tyranitar to this Raid, you'll want it to know Smack Down and Stone Edge.

Gigalith

A pure Rock type from Gen V, Gigalith is relatively new to Pokémon Go, so most players don't have it fully powered up. It's resistant to Fire and Flying, but weak to Fighting, Steel, and Grass, so dodging is important, especially when Ho-Oh knows Solar Beam. Smack Down and Rock Slide is the moveset you'll want for this Raid.

Aerodactyl

The Gen I fossil Pokémon, Aerodactyl is a Rock and Flying type that most players have. It's been around since the start and has been featured in events, Eggs, and Raids, so most players have at least one or two fully powered up. It's resistant to Flying and Fire, and the only notable weakness it brings is Steel. It is one of the only counters that isn't weak to Solar Beam, although you might still want to dodge to make it last longer. Rock Throw and Rock Slide is the moveset you'll want your Aerodactyl to know.

Landorus

Relatively new to Pokémon Go, Landorus is a Legendary Pokémon, and so not as widely available as some of the other counters. As a Ground and Fighting type, It's not weak to any of Ho-Oh's attacks and it resists Fighting type attacks. If you're bringing Landorus to this Raid, you'll want it to know Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Back ups?

While the list of excellent counters for this Raid is relatively small, there are some decent back ups. You'll likely need multiple teams and a larger Raid party if you're using any of the following:

Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge or Rock Blast

Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge or Rock Blast

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves with TMs. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Both of these Shadow Pokémon perform as well as the excellent counters. They will faint fast, but if you dodge well, they can be part of a winning team.

How many players does it take to beat Ho-Oh?

Ho-Oh Raids are highly dependent on Ho-Oh's moveset. Most of the good counters are weak to Solar Beam, and even when not weak to it, this move hits very hard. If you're going up against a Solar Beam Ho-Oh, you will probably need a larger group. Still, with the best counters, level 35 or higher Trainers can duo this Raid. If you are lacking the best counters or lower level, you'll want at least four players.

As for Weather conditions, Sunny/Clear weather is the biggest concern, as it boosts Solar Beam, as well as Fire Blast. Windy weather will boost Brave Bird or Extrasensory, Cloudy weather will boost Hidden Power, and Snow will boost Steel Wing. Partly Cloudy will boost Rock type counter moves, and Rainy weather will boost Water or Electric type counters.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about taking on Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers?