Mega Lopunny is returning to Pokémon Go Mega Raids for one week. Not too much has changed since the Rabbit Pokémon was in Mega Raids, but there are a few changes in our counters with rebalances and new Pokémon being introduced. Additionally, beginning June 1, 2021, there will only be a single Mega Raid available at a time, starting with Mega Lopunny. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to prepare for the fight and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories to prepare yourself for battle.

Who is Mega Lopunny in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encounters in the Sinnoh region of Generation IV, the Rabbit Pokémon Lopunny is the evolution Buneary. Lopunny starts off as a Normal type Pokémon, but with Mega Evolution, it becomes a Fighting and Normal type, and it's got solid stats as well. Eventually, other Fighting type Mega Evolved Pokémon such as Mega Lucario, Mega Heracross, Mega Medicham, Mega Blaziken, Mega Gallade, and of course, Mega Mewtwo X will push Mega Lopunny out of the spot light, but for now, the boost it provides to Fighting type Pokémon on the field makes Mega Lopunny invaluable.

What are the best counters for Mega Lopunny in Pokémon Go

As a Normal and Fighting type, Mega Lopunny can deal Normal, Fighting, and Fire type damage. It's vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic type attacks, providing a couple solid strategies.

Mewtwo

Source: The Pokémon Company

Gen I's Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo is the best counter for Mega Lopunny, save for Shadow Mewtwo. As a Psychic type, it takes reduced damage from Lopunny's Fighting attacks and has no weaknesses the Rabbit Pokémon can exploit. It's been available a number of times, including in EX Raids, Legendary Raids, and as Giovanni's first Shadow Legendary Pokémon, so most players have had the chance to catch at least a couple already. Any Mewtwo coming to this Raid should know Confusion and Psystrike; however, if you don't have the Legacy move or the Elite TM to spare, Psychic can work in place of Psystrike.

Mega Pidgeot

Source: The Pokémon Company

Mega Pidgeot is a great choice for this Mega Raid and the best Mega Evolved Pokémon you can bring. A Normal and Flying Pokémon, Mega Pidgeot brings no notable weaknesses nor resistances to this fight and it will boost all your Flying type counters. Gust and Brave Bird are the ideal moveset.

Latios

Source: The Pokémon Company

Part of the Eon Duo, Latios is an excellent counter for Mega Lopunny. Latios is a Psychic and Dragon type, giving it resistance to Fighting and Fire type moves. It's also been available several times in Raids, as a Research Breakthrough Reward encounter, and even as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward enounter, so most players have had many opportunities to add this little jet plane to their roster. Zen Headbutt and Psychic are the moves you'll want you Latios to know for this fight.

Moltres

Source: The Pokémon Company

The mascot of Team Valor, Moltres is an excellent choice for this Mega Raid. Its Fire and Flying typing give it resistance to Fighting and Fire type attacks and, despite being a Legendary Pokémon, it's been available so many times and in so many ways that there's just no good reason not to have one yet. The best moveset is Wing Attack and Sky Attack; however, Sky Attack requires an Elite TM if you didn't catch Moltres during limited events.

Conkeldurr

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Unova region, Conkeldurr performs very well in this Mega Raid. As a pure Fighting type, it has no weaknesses the Rabbit Pokémon can exploit, but it doesn't bring any resistances either. Although it is expensive to evolve, Conkeldurr benefits from Trade Evolution, leaving lots of Candy for powering up, and its first stage, Timburr has been featured in a number of events. You'll want your Conkeldurr to know Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Metagross

Source: The Pokémon Company

Even though its Mega Evolution hasn't been introduced in Pokémon Go yet, Metagross is a fantastic choice for this Mega Raid. It's resistant to Mega Lopunny's Normal attacks and it has no weaknesses relevant to this fight. Best of all, its first stage, Beldum has been featured in many events, including Community Day and the recent Steel and Psychic Incense Day so most players have a few. Zen Headbut and Psychic is the best moveset for this Raid, however, if you have Meteor Mash, don't TM it!!! Meteor Mash is a Legacy move and one of the best moves in the game.

Mega Charizard Y

Source: The Pokémon Company

While not nearly as good a fit as Mega Pidgeot, Mega Charizard Y performs well against Mega Lopunny. As a Fire and Flying type, it resists Fire and Fighting attacks and it will boost other Flying types on the field. Unfortunately, it doesn't have much in the way of Flying type attacks, with Air Slash outperforming Wing Attack. Blast Burn is the best option for a charged attack, but will not deal super effective damage against Lopunny

Lucario

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Lucario is an excellent counter for Mega Lopunny. Lucario will take double damage from Fire and Fighting type attacks, so it won't last terribly long in this fight, but it will do a lot of damage while it's kicking. Another downside is that Lucario is still pretty difficult to get and power up. Its first stage, Riolu is a relatively rare hatch from Eggs (10KM Eggs at that) so many players don't have one yet. Still, if you're bringing Lucario along, you'll Counter and Aura Sphere for the moveset.

Gardevoir

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of two final evolutions of Ralts, Gardevoir works well in this fight. The Psychic and Fairy Pokémon will take reduced damage from Lopunny's Fighting attacks and it has no relevant weaknesses. Given how common Ralts is and that it's the cheaper of the two evolutions, most players have had plenty of opportunities to add Gardevoir to their roster. Confusion and Psychic are the moves you'll want your Gardevoir to know for this Mega Raid.

Mega Lopunny

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Mega Lopunny doesn't last nearly as long as Mega Charizard Y or Mega Pidgeot, it does present the opportunity for a solid Fighting type offensive. The boost it provides to other Fighting types is well worth the added cost in Revives and Potions, but thanks to its Normal typing, it will take increased damage if the Mega Lopunny you're up against has Fighting type attacks. If you are bringing Mega Lopunny to this Mega Raid, you'll want it to know Low Kick and Focus Blast.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Mega Gengar with Sucker Punch and Psychic

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Espeon with Confusion and Psychic

Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

Yveltal with Gust and Psychic

Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Exeggutor with Confusion and Psychic

Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Victini with Confusion and Psychic

Delphox with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Celebi with Confusion and Psychic

Jirachi with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Exeggutor with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Staraptor with wing Attack and Brave Bird

Note: Shadow Mewtwo outperforms every other Pokémon in the best counters list. Shadow Metagross, Shadow Moltres, and Shadow Alakazam also perform on par with the other best counters.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Lopunny in Pokémon Go?

It's always better to have as big a party as possible for Mega raids so be sure to invite plenty of friends; however, Lopunny's not particularly hard to beat. If you're high level and have the top counters, you should be able to take it down with just three players.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Cloudy weather will boost Mega Lopunny's Fighting type attacks as well as your Fighting and Fairy type counters.

Partially Cloudy weather will boost Mega Lopunny's Normal type attacks.

Sunny/Clear weather will boost Mega Lopunny's Fire attack.

Windy conditions will boost your Flying and Psychic counters.

Questions about taking on Mega Lopunny in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about tackling this Mega Raid? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!