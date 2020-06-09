The second of the Legendary Tao Trio, Zekrom is coming to Pokémon Go. Beginning June 16, 2020, players will have three weeks to challenge this Dragon and Electric type, including three Legendary Raid Hours during which virtually every Gym will be taken over with Zekrom Raids for the entire hour. This will be one of the most challenging Legendary Raids to date, only further complicated by social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders. Fortunately, the introduction of Remote Raid Passes and the soon to be released Raid Invitations might just make this Raid a possibility, and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on this Raid! Who is Zekrom, and what is the Tao Trio?

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Tao Trio of the Unova region, Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric type Legendary Pokémon. The Tao Trio is based on the concepts of Yin, Yang, and Wuji. Zekrom represents Yin with its Electric typing, while Reshiram represents Yang with its Fire typing, and Kyurem, with its Ice typing, represents Wuji, which is the absence of Yin and Yang. Zekrom is also the mascot for Pokémon White. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Zekrom has a massive CP cap - we're talking over 53k in Raids!- and the potential to be the best Electric type in the game. On top of that, its moveset is pretty threatening. Zekrom has two possible fast moves, Dragon Breath and Charge Beam. Its possible charged moves include, Outrage, Wild Charge, Flash Cannon, and Crunch. What are the best counters? As a Dragon and Electric type Pokémon, Zekrom is weak to Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy. While it is an incredibly strong Pokémon overall, it is the new best Electric type in the game, outclassing both Raikou and Electivire. Both its Dragon type moveset and its Electric type moveset make for an extremely difficult Raid. However, there are stronger Dragon types, as well as Ground, Ice, and even Fairy types which make for great counters. Rayquaza

Source: The Pokemon Company

Still the king of Dragon types, the Dragon and Flying type Rayquaza is the best when it comes to taking on Zekrom. It doesn't bring any resistances to the battle, but the only weakness Zekrom can exploit is Dragon type moves. You'll want to utilize dodging, and being a Legendary with limited availability, you might not have more than one fully powered up. If you do have Rayquaza to bring to this fight, Dragon Tail and Outrage are the ideal moveset. Salamence

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Dragon and Flying type, Salamence brings the same strengths and weakenesses to this battle as Rayquaza, but is much easier to get ahold of and power up. Having been the star of its own Community Day, most players have at least one really strong Salamence powered up. You'll still want to utilize dodging, but it has DPS comparable to Rayquaza and only beat out by Shadow Pokémon. Dragon Tail and Outrage or Draco Meteor are the moves you're looking for. Palkia

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary Water and Dragon type, Palkia brings a resistance to Zekrom's Steel type Flash Cannon to battle. It hasn't seen widespread availability having been limited to Legendary Raids, so you might not have one fully powered up. If you do bring Palkia to this Raid, Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor are the moves you're looking for. Haxorus

Source: The Pokémon Company

As a pure Dragon type, Haxorus is resistant to Zekrom's Electric type attacks, and so an excellent choice for this Raid. It won't perform as well as Rayquaza or Salamence against Zekrom's Dragon type moves, but against it's Electric type moves, Haxorus is the best. Axew is still pretty hard to come by, but if you have a Haxorus fully powered up, you'll want it to know Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw. Dragonite

Source: The Pokémon Company

The original pseudo-Legendary from Gen I, Dragonite has had the Community Day treatment, been featured in events and Special Research, and is even available as a Shadow Pokémon. There's just no good excuse not to have at least one or two fully powered up by now. Dragon Tail and Outrage are the ideal moveset for Dragonite in this battle, but Draco Meteor can also work. As a Dragon and Flying type, it's not bringing any useful resistances to this fight and it's weak to Dragon type moves, but it's still a great counter that most every player has. Zekrom

Source: The Pokémon Company

As is the case with any Dragon type, Zekrom itself makes a great counter if it knows Dragon Tail and Outrage. Ideally, you'll want your Zekrom to know its electric type moves for general use, but if you happen to have one that still knows its Dragon type moves, it will work well in this fight. It takes quarter damage from Electric type moves and half from Steel, so it will also last longer than several other counters. Garchomp

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another pseudo-Legendary, the Dragon and Ground type Garchomp is an excellent choice for this Raid. Having been featured in a Community Day, you probably have at least one fully powered up too. Garchomp has two movesets that work well: Dragon Tail and Outrage, or Mud Shot and Earthquake. It's typing also makes it super resistant to Electric type moves. Landorus

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Legendary Ground and Flying type, Landorus is super resistant to Electric type moves, and is the first on the list that isn't weak to Zekrom's Dragon type moves. Although Landorus is relatively new to Pokémon Go, it has been featured in Raids and as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the moves your want your Landorus to know for this Raid. Mamoswine

Source: The Pokémon Company

An Ice and Ground type Pokémon, Mamoswine is super resistant to Electric type moves, but weak against Steel. Although Mamoswine requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, it's been featured in a Community Day, as well as in events, so you probably have at least one or two powered up already. It has two movesets that work well: Mud Slap and Bulldoze, or Powder Snow and Avalanche. Excadrill

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Groud and Steel type, Excadrill brings with it resistances to most of Zekrom's moves. It has normal resistance to Steel and Dragon type moves, and a super resistance to Electric types. Its first stage, Drillbur isn't super common but it only requires 50 Candies to evolve, so it's a lot easier to power up that the Legendaries and pseudo-Legendaries that make up most of this list. If you are bringing Excadrill to this Raid, Mud Slap and Drill Run is the moveset you'll want. Dialga

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Steel and Dragon type Legendary, Dialga is quite the tank. It resists Electric and Steel type moves, while only taking normal damage from Dragon and Dark types. It's not had widespread availability so you might not have one fully powered up; however, if you can bring one to the battle, it will last. Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor is the moveset you're looking for. Groudon

Source: The Pokémon Company

Yet another Legendary, Groudon has been more readily available than some of the others on this list. As a pure Ground type, it is super resistant to Electric type attacks and takes normal damage from Zekrom's other attacks, making it an excellent counter. Either Mud Shot or Dragon Tail work well in this Raid and Earthquake is the Charged Attack of choice. Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company