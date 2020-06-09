The second of the Legendary Tao Trio, Zekrom is coming to Pokémon Go. Beginning June 16, 2020, players will have three weeks to challenge this Dragon and Electric type, including three Legendary Raid Hours during which virtually every Gym will be taken over with Zekrom Raids for the entire hour. This will be one of the most challenging Legendary Raids to date, only further complicated by social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders. Fortunately, the introduction of Remote Raid Passes and the soon to be released Raid Invitations might just make this Raid a possibility, and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on this Raid!
Who is Zekrom, and what is the Tao Trio?
One of the Tao Trio of the Unova region, Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric type Legendary Pokémon. The Tao Trio is based on the concepts of Yin, Yang, and Wuji. Zekrom represents Yin with its Electric typing, while Reshiram represents Yang with its Fire typing, and Kyurem, with its Ice typing, represents Wuji, which is the absence of Yin and Yang. Zekrom is also the mascot for Pokémon White.
Zekrom has a massive CP cap - we're talking over 53k in Raids!- and the potential to be the best Electric type in the game. On top of that, its moveset is pretty threatening. Zekrom has two possible fast moves, Dragon Breath and Charge Beam. Its possible charged moves include, Outrage, Wild Charge, Flash Cannon, and Crunch.
What are the best counters?
As a Dragon and Electric type Pokémon, Zekrom is weak to Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy. While it is an incredibly strong Pokémon overall, it is the new best Electric type in the game, outclassing both Raikou and Electivire. Both its Dragon type moveset and its Electric type moveset make for an extremely difficult Raid. However, there are stronger Dragon types, as well as Ground, Ice, and even Fairy types which make for great counters.
Rayquaza
Still the king of Dragon types, the Dragon and Flying type Rayquaza is the best when it comes to taking on Zekrom. It doesn't bring any resistances to the battle, but the only weakness Zekrom can exploit is Dragon type moves. You'll want to utilize dodging, and being a Legendary with limited availability, you might not have more than one fully powered up. If you do have Rayquaza to bring to this fight, Dragon Tail and Outrage are the ideal moveset.
Salamence
Another Dragon and Flying type, Salamence brings the same strengths and weakenesses to this battle as Rayquaza, but is much easier to get ahold of and power up. Having been the star of its own Community Day, most players have at least one really strong Salamence powered up. You'll still want to utilize dodging, but it has DPS comparable to Rayquaza and only beat out by Shadow Pokémon. Dragon Tail and Outrage or Draco Meteor are the moves you're looking for.
Palkia
The Legendary Water and Dragon type, Palkia brings a resistance to Zekrom's Steel type Flash Cannon to battle. It hasn't seen widespread availability having been limited to Legendary Raids, so you might not have one fully powered up. If you do bring Palkia to this Raid, Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor are the moves you're looking for.
Haxorus
As a pure Dragon type, Haxorus is resistant to Zekrom's Electric type attacks, and so an excellent choice for this Raid. It won't perform as well as Rayquaza or Salamence against Zekrom's Dragon type moves, but against it's Electric type moves, Haxorus is the best. Axew is still pretty hard to come by, but if you have a Haxorus fully powered up, you'll want it to know Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw.
Dragonite
The original pseudo-Legendary from Gen I, Dragonite has had the Community Day treatment, been featured in events and Special Research, and is even available as a Shadow Pokémon. There's just no good excuse not to have at least one or two fully powered up by now. Dragon Tail and Outrage are the ideal moveset for Dragonite in this battle, but Draco Meteor can also work. As a Dragon and Flying type, it's not bringing any useful resistances to this fight and it's weak to Dragon type moves, but it's still a great counter that most every player has.
Zekrom
As is the case with any Dragon type, Zekrom itself makes a great counter if it knows Dragon Tail and Outrage. Ideally, you'll want your Zekrom to know its electric type moves for general use, but if you happen to have one that still knows its Dragon type moves, it will work well in this fight. It takes quarter damage from Electric type moves and half from Steel, so it will also last longer than several other counters.
Garchomp
Another pseudo-Legendary, the Dragon and Ground type Garchomp is an excellent choice for this Raid. Having been featured in a Community Day, you probably have at least one fully powered up too. Garchomp has two movesets that work well: Dragon Tail and Outrage, or Mud Shot and Earthquake. It's typing also makes it super resistant to Electric type moves.
Landorus
A Legendary Ground and Flying type, Landorus is super resistant to Electric type moves, and is the first on the list that isn't weak to Zekrom's Dragon type moves. Although Landorus is relatively new to Pokémon Go, it has been featured in Raids and as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the moves your want your Landorus to know for this Raid.
Mamoswine
An Ice and Ground type Pokémon, Mamoswine is super resistant to Electric type moves, but weak against Steel. Although Mamoswine requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, it's been featured in a Community Day, as well as in events, so you probably have at least one or two powered up already. It has two movesets that work well: Mud Slap and Bulldoze, or Powder Snow and Avalanche.
Excadrill
A Groud and Steel type, Excadrill brings with it resistances to most of Zekrom's moves. It has normal resistance to Steel and Dragon type moves, and a super resistance to Electric types. Its first stage, Drillbur isn't super common but it only requires 50 Candies to evolve, so it's a lot easier to power up that the Legendaries and pseudo-Legendaries that make up most of this list. If you are bringing Excadrill to this Raid, Mud Slap and Drill Run is the moveset you'll want.
Dialga
A Steel and Dragon type Legendary, Dialga is quite the tank. It resists Electric and Steel type moves, while only taking normal damage from Dragon and Dark types. It's not had widespread availability so you might not have one fully powered up; however, if you can bring one to the battle, it will last. Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor is the moveset you're looking for.
Groudon
Yet another Legendary, Groudon has been more readily available than some of the others on this list. As a pure Ground type, it is super resistant to Electric type attacks and takes normal damage from Zekrom's other attacks, making it an excellent counter. Either Mud Shot or Dragon Tail work well in this Raid and Earthquake is the Charged Attack of choice.
Rhyperior
The Ground and Rock type final evolution of Gen I Rhyhorn, Rhyperior is super resistant to Electric type moves, but weak to Steel. Although it requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, the Rhyhorn Community Day combined with being a Gen I Pokémon mean that most players have more than enough Candie to evolve and fully power up at least a couple Rhyperior. Mud Slap and Earthquake is the moveset you'll want your Rhyperior to know.
Back ups?
With a list of mostly Legendary and pseudo-Legendary Pokémon, many players will struggle to make up a team or two of just the best counters. While using these back ups will mean needing more players, there are plenty of other Pokémon who do well enough in this Raid to be worth considering. If you don't have the best counters, consider the following:
- Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
- Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Hydreigon with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse
- Weaville with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Beartic with Powder Snow and Ice Punch
- Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Dazzling Gleam
- Donphan with Mud Slap and Play Rough
- Alolan Exeggutor with Dragon Tail and Dragon Pulse
- Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Golem with Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Flygon with Dragon Tail and Earth Power or Dragon Claw
- Golurk with Mud Slap and Earth Power
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Outrage
- Giratina Origin Forme with Dragon Tail and Dragon Pulse
Shadow Pokémon
The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves with TMs. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:
- Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw
- Shadow Weaville with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Shadow Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Flygon with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw
- Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Shadow Porygon Z with Hidden Power and Blizzard
Shadow Salamence and Shadow Dragonite perform considerably better than either of their normal versions, with Shadow Salamence performing even better than Rayquaza. Shadow Pokémon are expensive to power up, but in this Raid, they make it possible to duo.
How many players does it take to beat Zekrom?
With perfect weather, the right moveset, Best Friend bonus damage, and the best possible counters, it is possible for two players to take on Zekrom alone. However, that is a lot of pieces that have to fall into place. If you're playing with high level players, four should be able to handle this Raid. For lower level players, you'll want to aim for at least six. The addition of Raid Invitations should make a considerable difference.
Weather conditions can make or break this Raid. You'll want to be especially careful in Rainy Weather, which boosts Zekrom's potential Electric moves that so few of its counters resist. Windy weather will boost its Dragon type moves, but it will also boost the Dragon type moves of numerous counters. If you happen to be fighting in Sunny/Clear weather, it will boost your Ground type moves and make this Raid doable for two top level players. Cloudy weather will boost Fairy types, if you're thinking of bring along Gardevoir or Togekiss.
Questions about taking on Zekrom?
Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Zekrom? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We review the stylish laptop carry-all, Bellroy's Tokyo Tote
Bellroy's Tokyo Tote has a padded sleeve for your 13-inch laptop, plus plenty of room for all of your other essentials.
Aberdeen, Scotland rolls out Apple Pay Express Transit to all First busses
Aberdeen beats some of the biggest cities on the planet to Apple Pay Express Transit. First busses throughout the city are online and ready to go.
Twitter now labeling all tweets linking 5G and coronavirus
Twitter is now labeling tweets proliferating 5G conspiracy theories about coronavirus.
Get these Pokémon Mystery Dungeon accessories for your Switch
Are you loving being a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Bring the love to your Nintendo Switch with these great accessories.