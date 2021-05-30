As the Season of Legends wraps up, Pokémon Go Trainers are eagerly awaiting the details of the next season. We don't have those yet, but we do know the next Mega Evolved Pokémon coming to Mega Raids: Mega Slowbro! Joined by Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking, Mega Slowbro will make its Pokémon Go debut on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 as part of the event, A Very Slow Discovery. While Niantic could give Mega Slowbro an additional move or even change its stats before release, we here at iMore have gathered the best counters based on its current stats and movesets so you can prepare. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Slowbro in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The first evolution of Gen I's Slowpoke, Slowbro would later be joined by Slowking in Gen II and the Regional Variants Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking in Gen VIII. Slowpoke only evolves when bitten by a Shellder, who never lets go and constantly injects venom into the evolved Slowpoke, enhancing its Psychic powers. The two form a symbiotic organism with both benefiting from the arrangement.

While Mega Slowbro is far from the best Water or Psychic type, it is the first Psychic type Mega Evolved Pokémon to come to Pokémon Go. Further, beginning in June 2021, only one Mega Evolved Pokémon will be available at a time, so it could be a while before we get another Psychic type. Given the potential for boosting Mewtwo and Shadow Mewtwo, as well as many other powerful Psychic types, Mega Slowbro will definitely be useful until we get some of the other Psychic type Mega Evolutions.

What are the best counters for (Pokémon) in Pokémon Go?

A Water and Psychic type, Slowbro currently has access to Water, Psychic, and Ice type moves. It's weaknesses include Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass type attacks. Due to the large number of Mega Evolved Pokémon with type advantage, there are a lot of strategies for beating Mega Slowbro if you can safely coordinate with your fellow Raiders. However, even if you cannot coordinate, this Raid shouldn't be too difficult.

Mega Gengar

Source: The Pokémon Company

The absolute best counter for Mega Slowbro is Gen I's Mega Gengar. As a Ghost and Poison type, Mega Gengar takes double damage from Slowbro's Psychic attacks, but it deals so much damage and boosts other Ghost types that it's definitely worth bringing it. Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want your Mega Gengar to know and be sure to keep plenty of Revives and Potions on hand to keep it in the fight.

Mega Gyarados

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Mega Gyarados doesn't perform quite as well as Mega Gengar, but it's pretty close. This is due in large part to its typing, Water and Dark, which gives it resistance to all of Mega Slowbro's attacks. There are also a few more viable Dark type Pokémon than Ghost, so even if it doesn't do as much damage, it will both last longer and have a greater chance of boosting more Pokémon. If you are bringing Mega Gyarados to this fight you'll want Bite and Crunch for its moveset.

Mega Manectric

Source: The Pokémon Company

Yet another Mega Evolution, Mega Manectric is the key to an Electric based offensive in this Mega Raid. As a pure Electric type, it brings no notable resistances but it's also not weak to any of Mega Slowbro's attacks. It will also last longer and do more damage than the other Electric type Mega Pokémon, Mega Ampharos. If you're bringing Mega Manectric to this fight, you'll want it to know Snarl and Wild Charge.

Mega Houndoom

Source: The Pokémon Company

Continuing down the line, Mega Houndoom can also work well in this Raid. As a Dark and Fire type, it resists Mega Slowbro's Psychic and Ice attacks, but it takes super effective damage from Water type attacks, so it's best to know the moveset of your Mega Slowbro before bringing Mega Houndoom. Snarl and Foul Play are the moves you'll want Mega Houndoom to know for this Mega Raid.

Zekrom

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom performs very well in this Raid, especially when paired with Mega Manectric. As a Dragon and Electric type, it resists Water type attacks, but takes super effective damage from Ice. As Mega Slowbro only has access to the one Ice type attack, there's a good chance Zekrom will be the best non-Mega and non-Shadow Pokémon you can bring. However, it's only had one run in Raids and that was in the middle of a pandemic, so many players still don't have one, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have it, Zekrom should know Charge Beam and Wild Charge to best handle this fight.

Mega Venusaur

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Grass isn't the most viable counter, Mega Venusaur does make room for a Grass based counter to Mega Slowbro. As a Grass and Poison type, it takes super effective damage from Ice and Psychic type attacks, while resisting Water, so moveset is really important here. If you are bringing a Mega Venusaur to this Mega Raid, you'll want Vine Whip for the fast attack and Frenzy Plant for the charged.

Darkrai

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Mythical Pokémon originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Darkrai performs very well in this fight, especially when boosted by Mega Gyarados or Mega Houndoom. As a pure Dark type, Darkrai resists Mega Slowbro's Psychic type attacks and has no relevant weaknesses. And, even though Darkrai is a Mythical Pokémon, it was featured in Raids during the Pokémon Go Halloween 2019 event, as well as multiple Raids since, so most players have had their chance to add Darkrai to their roster. Snarl and Dark Pulse are the moves you'll want your Darkrai to know.

Thundurus (Therian forme)

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Forces of Nature trio from the Unovan region, Thundurus is a Legendary Pokémon with multiple formes. For this fight, you're going to want the Therian forme of Thundurus. Fortunately, both formes use the same Candy and have been featured in mutiple Raids, as well as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter. As an Electric and Flying type, it takes increased damage from Ice type attacks and brings no notable resistances to this fight. If you're bringing Thundurus to this Mega Raid, you'll want Volt Switch and Thunderbolt for its moves.

Giratina (Origin forme)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Legendary Pokémon with multiple formes, Origin forme Giratina is a great pick for this Mega Raid. This Ghost and Dragon type takes increased damage from Mega Slowbro's Ice type attack, but resists its Water type attacks. Although Giratina's Origin forme hasn't seen as widespread availability as its Altered forme, they share the same Candy, so can be easily powered up. If you're putting Giratina on your team, you'll want it to know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Chandelure

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure is a great pick to pair with Mega Gengar. As a Ghost and Fire type, Chandelure does take super effective damage from Water type attacks, but resists Ice type attacks, so moveset is important here. Fortunately, it's first stage, Litwick, has been featured in a number of events, so most players have had the opportunity to add this haunted chandalier to their roster. Hex is the fast move you'll want your Chandelure to know and Shadow Ball is the ideal charged move.

Mega Ampharos

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although it doesn't perform nearly as well as Mega Manectric, if you don't have enough Manectric Mega Energy or already have an Ampharos Mega Evolved, it will still work well for an Electric based offensive. As an Electric and Dragon type, Mega Ampharos takes super effective damage from Ice type attacks while resisting Water. Volt Switch and Zap Cannon are the moves you'll want for this Mega Raid.

Yveltal

Source: The Pokémon Company

The recently released Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal is still in its first run in Raids, but that means you can still catch it and add it to your team. As a Dark and Flying type, Yveltal takes increased damage from Ice, while resisting Psychic, and when paired with Mega Gyarados or Mega Houndoom, it will deal even more damage. The best moveset for Yveltal is Snarl and Dark Pulse.

Electivire

Source: The Pokémon Company

Easily the most accessible of the best counters for Mega Slowbro, Electivire performs great when paired with Mega Manectric or Mega Ampharos. This pure Electric type has no weaknesses Slowbro can exploit and most players have at least a couple already powered up and ready for this fight. between being featured in multiple events, including Community Day, as well as being the evolution of Gen I's Electabuzz, there's really no good excuse not to have a team of Electivire. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the mvoes you'll want your Electivire to know.

Mega Beedrill

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last, but not least, Mega Beedrill makes a Bug based offensive possible. In a vaccum, Mega Beedrill performs well enough to make the top counters list, despite its weakness to Psychic type damage, but unfortunately, no other Bug types made the list. Even the back up list only has a couple Bug types, so using Mega Beedrill effectively will require coordination with your fellow Raiders. If you already have one evolved or don't have the Mega Energy to bring in any of the other top Mega Evolved Pokémon, bring it along and it will still do well, but I wouldn't go out of my way to Mega Evolve Beedrill if you've got another option. If you are bringing Mega Beedrill along, Bug Bite and X-Scissor is the moveset you'll want.

Back ups?

Because so many of the best counters are Mega Evolved Pokémon, you may find you need to pick from the back ups, especially if you are able to coordinate the use of a specific Mega Evolved Pokémon with your fellow Raiders.

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Hydreigon with Bite and Dark Pulse

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shiftry with Snarl and Leaf Blade

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Shiftry with Snarl and Leaf Blade

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Note: Shadow Raikou, Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Weavile, Shadow Electivire, Shadow Mewtwo, and Shadow Zapdos all outperform every non-Mega Pokémon in the best counters list. The remaining Shadow Pokémon also perform on par with the other best counters. Because of the wide variety of Mega Pokémon in the best counters list, coordinating with your fellow Raiders will make a big difference in how these Shadow Pokémon perform.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Slowbro in Pokémon Go?

Although most players will need to rely on the back ups list to build their team, this should be one of the easier Mega Raids. Three top level players with the best counters can beat Mega Slowbro. With Mega Raids, you always want to prioritize beating it faster so you get the most Mega Energy when you win, but if you can't find too many other players, you should still be able to swing this one.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Mega Slowbro's Water type attacks, as well as your Electric and Bug type counters.

Snow will boost its Ice type attack.

Windy Weather will boost its Psychic type attacks.

Fog will boost your Dark and Ghost type counters.

Sunny/Clear weather will boost your Grass type counters.

Questions about taking on Mega Slowbro in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Slowbro in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!