One of the best and most recognizable Pokémon out there, Mewtwo is coming back to Raids in Pokémon Go for a limited time only! Starting on Saturday, February 20, 2021, you'll have just ten days to challenge Mewtwo and the Legendary birds of Kanto in Five Star Raids. A lot has changed since we last faced off against Mewtwo, including the introduction of Mega Evolution, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on the Genetic Pokémon! And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mewtwo in Pokémon Go?

One of the strongest and most recognizable Legendary Pokémon, Mewtwo is one of a select few artificial Pokémon, created intentionally by humans. The scientists who created Mewtwo spent many years conducting horrific experiments, splicing and cloning DNA from Mew, the common ancestor of virtually all other Pokémon. Because Mew has the DNA of virtually all other Pokémon, it can learn every move in the core game. Mewtwo came very close, but due to the horrific experiments conducted on it, Mewtwo is believed to be the most savage of Pokémon, harboring deep seated hatred of humanity. Mewtwo is also one of only two Pokémon with multiple Mega Evolutions. Neither Mega Mewtwo X or Mega Mewtwo Y have been intoduced to Pokémon Go... yet.

In Pokémon Go, neither Mewtwo nor Mew can learn every move, but they can learn a very wide range of moves. Mewtwo's diverse movepool and excellent stats make it one of the most powerful Pokémon in all of Pokémon Go. It's Shadow forme is the strongest Pokémon in the game by far. Whether you're looking to add another Mewtwo to your roster or to power up your existing Mewtwo, this is a Raid you won't want to miss out on!

What are the best counters?

As a pure Psychic type, Mewtwo takes double damage from Bug, Ghost, and Dark types. What makes Mewtwo most threatening though (aside from killer stats) is its wide range of moves. In this Raid, Mewtwo has the potential to deal Psychic, Fighting, Electric, Fire, and Ice type damage.

Mega Gengar

Even outperforming Shadow Mewtwo, Mega Gengar should be your first choice for this Raid. A Ghost and Poison type, Mega Gengar is going to take double damage from Mewtwo's fast attack, as well as any Psychic charged attack. If Mewtwo had Focus Blast, Mega Gengar takes reduced damage from Fighting. Even taking double damage from Psychic moves, Mega Gengar still outperforms every other Pokémon in this Raid, so if it's possible to bring one, you absolutely should. Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want your Gengar to know.

Mega Houndoom

If you're lacking in Mega Gengar Energy or already have a Mega Houndoom ready, Mega Houndoom performs incredibly well in this Raid. The Mega Evolution of Gen II's Houndoom, this Fire and Dark type resists Psychic, Fire, and Ice, while taking double damage from Fighting. Even with all that resistance on its side, it's still not quite as durable as Mega Gengar, but if you can coordinate with your fellow Raiders, Mega Houndoom makes a great lead for a Dark based counter team. If you're bringing Houndoom to this fight, you'll want it to know Snarl and Foul Play.

Origin Forme Giratina

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Platinum, Giratina performs well against Mewtwo, but specifically in its Origin forme. Because Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon type, Ice Beam is the only move Mewtwo could potentially have that would deal super effective damage, and Giratina takes reduced damage from Fighting, Fire, and Electric. If you're bringing Giratina to this Raid, you'll want Shadow Claw for its fast move and Shadow Ball, which Altered forme Giratina doesn't have access to, for its charged move. Unfortunately, Origin forme Giratina hasn't been available as often as the Altered forme, but if you have it, it will make a great addition to your team.

Chandelure

Originally encounted in the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure is a great counter for Mewtwo. One of the best Ghost and Fire types in the game, it resists Ice, Fire, and Fighting type moves, and it has no weaknesses this Mewtwo can exploit. Even better, its first stage, Litwick has been featured in multiple events, including both 2019 and 2020's Halloween events, and can even be hatched from Eggs right now. Just make sure your Chandelure knows its Ghost type moves Hex and Shadow Ball, as opposed to its Fire type moves.

Darkrai

A Mythical Pokémon originally encountered in the Sinnoh region, Darkrai may look like a Ghost, but it's actually a pure Dark type. This means it's super resistant to Psychic type moves and the only move you'll have to worry about is Focus Blast. Although it is a Mythical type, Darkrai has had widespread availability, with several runs in Raids and even being a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so you probably already have at least one powered up. Snarl and Dark Pulse are the ideal moves for Darkrai.

Mewtwo

Ironically enough, Mewtwo can be a great counter for itself, thanks to the Legacy move Shadow Ball. While the Mewtwo you're fighting in Raids now won't have access to this incredible Ghost type move, you may already have one that has this move or an Elite TM to get it. Mewtwo takes reduced damage from Psychic type moves and brings no relevant weaknesses to this fight, meaning it's also super sturdy. If you are bringing Mewtwo to this Raid, pair Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball to deal the maximum damage. However, if your Mewtwo doesn't know Shadow Ball, best to leave it at home, and if your Mewtwo knows Psystrike, don't TM this move away. Psystrike is also a Legacy move and Mewtwo's best Psychic attack.

Weavile

Originally discovered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Weavile is a great counter for Mewtwo that's also readily accessible. It's first stage, Sneasal is a common Gen II Pokémon that has also been featured in events and as a Shadow Pokémon, so you probably already have a couple in your collection. As a Dark and Ice type, Weavile takes reduced damage from Ice and Psychic, but double damage from Fire and quad damage from Fighting. If you're bringing Weavile to this fight, you'll want it to know Snarl and Foul Play.

Hydreigon

A pseudo-Legendary originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Hydreigon performs well in this Raid. As a Dark and Dragon type, it takes reduced damage from Psychic, Fire, and Electric, but double from Fighting and Ice. However, despite its first stage, Deino, being featured in events, Eggs, and even as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, Deino are still quite rare, so many players don't have the Candy to power up their Hydreigon. Still, if you have one, you'll want Bite and Dark Pulse for the moveset.

Tyranitar

Good old reliable Tyranitar is easily the most accessible counter for Mewtwo, and its Mega Evolution hasn't even been introduced in Pokémon Go yet. This pseudo-Legendary from Gen II has been featured in so many ways, both in its first stage, Larvitar and as fully evolved Tyranitar, that there is just no good excuse not to have an entire team of high IV Tyranitar powered up. As a Rock and Dark type, Tyranitar resists Psychic and Fire, but takes quad damage from Fighting. Bite and Crunch are the moves you'll want for this Raid, but if your Tyranitar knows Smack Down, don't TM it away. Smack Down is a Legacy move and serves Tyranitar well when used as a Rock type.

Mega Beedrill

While the stat boost it gets from Mega Evolution are significant, Mega Beedrill barely made it on the top ten counters. Mewtwo is weak to Bug types, but its access to Flamethrower mean that most Bug types aren't a great choice. However, what really holds Mega Beedrill back is its secondary Poison typing which leaves it weak to Psychic attacks, on top of Fire. It does resist Fighting and will boost other Bug types on the field, but it won't be on the field terribly long, so unless you're sure you're going up against a Focus Blast Mewtwo, I wouldn't waste the Mega Energy this time. If you do happen to bring Mega Beedrill to this Raid, Bug Bite and X-Scissor are the moves you'll want it to know.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Mega Blastoise with Bite and Hydro Cannon

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Sharpedo with Bite and Crunch

Gardevoir with Charge Beam and Shadow Ball

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Shadow Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Sharpedo with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Gardevoir with Charge Beam and Shadow Ball

Shadow Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Note: Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Weavile, and Shadow Tyranitar outperform every non-Mega Pokémon in the best counters list. Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Pinsir, Shadow Absol, Shadow Raikou, Shadow Mismagius, and Shadow Alakazam also perform on par with the other best counters. If you can safely coordinate the use of Mega Gengar, Mega Houndoom, or Mega Beedrill, they will boost Ghost, Dark, and Bug types respectively, making those type Pokémon perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Mewtwo in Pokémon Go?

While it is possible for three high level Trainers to take out Mewtwo under ideal conditions with the best counters, this is not an easy Raid and Mewtwo's moveset could make it much more difficult. Personally, I'll be aiming for parties of five Trainers or more.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Wind will boost Mewtwo's Psychic type moves.

Cloudy Weather will boost Mewtwo's Fighting type move.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Mewtwo's Fire type move.

Rain will boost Mewtwo's Electric type move and your Bug type counters.

Snow will boost Mewtwo's Ice type move.

Fog will boost both your Ghost and your Dark type counters.

Questions about taking on Mewtwo in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below