Having been featured in Raids, as a Research Breakthrough Reward, and even as a Shadow Pokémon in Giovanni's roster Pokémon Go has brought back Suicune, one of the Legendary Beasts of Johto. It's returning to Legendary Raids from January 31 through February 4, 2021. A lot has changed since the last time we faced off against the Aurora Pokémon, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Suicune in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

Suicune is part of a trio known as the Legendary Beasts of Johto. Each based on a big cat, the Legendary Beasts were originally three Pokémon who perished in a fire and were reincarnated by the Legendary bird Ho-Oh. Ho-Oh gave each of the Beasts powers based on the events of the fire. Suicune was given Water powers to represent the rain that eventually quenched the fire.

In more practical terms, Suicune leaves a lot to be desired. It just really cannot compete with other, far more readily available Water types. While it's possible Niantic could shake that up somehow, for now, it's mostly just an addition to your Pokédex. At least the extra Candy will be useful for powering up Shadow Suicune.

What are the best counters?

As a pure Water type, Suicune takes double damage from Grass and Electric moves. What Suicune has going for it though, are a wide range of potential moves. Suicune's movepool includes Water, Ice, Psychic, and Dark type moves, meaning there's a good chance it will have moves that are super effective against a lot of its counters. However, there are both Electric and Grass type Mega Evolutions available now, so that will impact your Raid party.

Zekrom

Source: The Pokémon Company

Beating out both Mega Evolved Pokémon on the list, as well as all but a few Shadow Pokémon, the mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom is the best counter for Suicune. Unfortunately, this Legenday Pokémon has only had a single run in Raids and it was during a global pandemic, so many players don't even have one much less the Candy to power it up. As a Dragon and Electric type, it takes double damage from Ice, but half from Water. Charge Beam and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Zekrom to know for this Raid.

Mega Venusaur

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mega Evolution of Gen I's Grass type starter, Mega Venusaur performs very well in this Raid even before you consider the boost it gives to other Grass types on the field. As a Grass and Poison type, it takes double damage from both Ice and Psychic, while taking half damage from Water. While Mega Venusaur performs great in a vacuum, it really shines when paired with other Grass types, so if you can safely coordinate with your fellow Trainers, do so. Any Venusaur coming to this Raid should know Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

Mega Ampharos

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Mega Ampharos doesn't perform quite as well as Mega Venusaur, it's still an excellent counter for Suicune. As an Electric and Dragon type, it resists Water but takes super effective damage from Ice. Its first stage, Mareep has been featured in a number of events, including a Community Day so odds are you have at least a couple Ampharos already powered up. If possible to coordinate with your fellow Raiders, it will boost other Electric types on the field. If you're bringing Mega Ampharos to this fight, however, you do not want its Dragon type moves. Instead, you'll want Volt Switch and Zap Cannon.

Electivire

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of Gen I's Electabuzz, Electivire performs very well in this Raid. As a pure Electric type, it has no relevant resistances or weaknesses. It's super accessible, having been featured in events, including Community Day, having a baby stage, Elekid, often hatched from Eggs, and Electabuzz being in the game from day one. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the best moves for this Raid.

Raikou

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another of the Legendary Beasts from Johto, Raikou is a great counter for Suicune. Having been made available in Raids several times, as a Research Breakthrough Reward encounter, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, most players have at least one or two already powered up. As a pure Electric type, Raikou has no weaknesses that Suicune can exploit either. If you're bringing Raikou to this fight, you'll want Volt Switch for the fast attack and Wild Charge for the charged attack.

Zapdos

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Gen I Legendary birds, Zapdos performs very well in this Raid. As a Flying and Electric type, Ice attacks do double damage to Zapdos so moveset is important. Fortunately, Zapdos are plentiful, having been featured in Raids, events, Research Breakthrough Reward encounters, and as a Shadow Pokémon, so many players have entire teams of Zapdos. Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt are the moves you'll want for this Raid.

Magnezone

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of Gen I's Magnemite, Magnezone performs very well in this Raid. As an Electric and Steel type, it resists Ice and Psychic attacks and has no weaknesses Suicune can exploit. Although it requires a Sinnoh Stone and 125 Candy to fully evolve, Magnemite is fairly common and has been since the start of the game, so you probably have at least one already powered up. If you're bringing Magnezone to this fight you'll want it to know Spark and Wild Charge.

Roserade

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally enountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Roserade is a great counter for Suicune. This Grass and Poison type does take double damage from Ice and Psychic, but it only takes half damage from Water. Its first stage, Roselia is fairly common and will even be featured in a Community Day during Suicune's run. If you're bringing Roserade to this fight, you'll want Razor Leaf and Grass Knot for its moveset.

Luxray

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Luxray is the final evolution of Shinx. Shinx isn't super common but have been featured in a Research Breakthrough Reward, Raids, and a couple events, so chances are you have at least one. As a pure Electric type, it have no weaknesses Suicune can exploit, but also no resistances. Spark is the fast attack you're looking for and Wild Charge is the charged attack.

Mewtwo

Source: The Pokemon Company

Although Gen I's Psychic Legendary Mewtwo doesn't seem like a top contender in this fight, it actually keeps up with the top counters. It takes increased damage from Suicune's Dark type move, but resists its Psychic type attack. What really makes Mewtwo perform so well, however, is its potential charged attack, Thunderbolt. Pair Thunderbolt with Confusion and your Mewtwo will perfom very well against Suicune.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Solar Beam

Magneton with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Vileplume with Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Arcanine with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Gallade with Confusion and Leaf Blade

Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Grass Knot

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Thunderbolt

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Shadow Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Solar Beam

Shadow Magneton with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Shadow Vileplume with Razor Leafe and Solar Beam

Shadow Arcanine with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Note: Shadow Electivire, Shadow Raikou, Shadow Zapdos, and Shadow Magnezone all outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list. The rest also perform on par with the other best counters. Moveset and dodging are especially important when using Shadow Pokémon, as their defense is basically non-existent. If it is safe to coordinate with your fellow Trainers, using Mega Venusaur or Mega Ampharos will boost Grass or Electric types respectively, making them perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Suicune?

While it is technically possible for three high level Trainers to beat Suicune under the best circumstances, this is highly dependent on Suicune's moves and your counters. Both of the Mega Evolutions recommended for this Raid are weak to Ice attacks. If the Suicune you're fighting has Ice type moves, it is likely going to need a bigger party. I would aim for four or five to play it safe.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Suicune's Water type moves and your Electric counters.

Snow will boost Suicune's Ice type moves.

Windy Weather will boost Suicune's Psychic type move.

Fog will boost Suicune's Dark type move.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Grass type counters.

Questions about taking on Suicune?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Pokémon, Suicune? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one every was!