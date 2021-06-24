Pokémon go Fest 2021 is almost here and Niantic just dropped a huge bombshell! The second half of the event will see the return of every single Legendary Pokémon in the game so far! On Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time, you'll have the chance to catch all these Legendary Pokémon once again.

All Trainers will be able to participate in these Raids; however ticket holders will also get:

An extra 10,000 XP for winning a Raid Battle

Up to 10 Raid Passes from PokéStop Spins

Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes

An event bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is shaping up to be the biggest event in the game's history and we couldn't be more excited! Which of these Legendary Pokémon will you be aiming for? Will you be one of the dedicated few who catches them all in a single day? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you cna be fully equipped for this wild day of Legendary Raids!