Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Blastoise in Pokémon Go.

What is Mega Blastoise in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of the Water type Kanto starter, Mega Blastoise is one of the first Mega Evolved Pokémon to be introduced to Pokémon Go. Although its type and therefore weaknesses and strengths remain the same once Mega Evolved, it still gets a massive stat boost, making it one of the most challenge Raids to come to Pokémon Go.

What are the best counters for Mega Blastoise in Pokémon Go?

As a Water type, Mega Blastoise is weak against Grass and Electric types. However, it has a pretty wide range of attacks, including the obvious Water type attacks, but also Dark, Normal, Steel, and most worrying, Ice. If you're going up against a Mega Blastoise with Ice Beam, do not bring your Grass type counters. They will wilt in an instant.

Zekrom

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Legendary Dragon and Electric type from the Gen V Unova region, Zekrom has some incredible stats to back up its electric type moves: Charge Beam and Wild Charge. However, many players missed out on Zekrom as it was released during the height of a global pandemic. If you do have one, it can be the top non-Shadow counter with one caveat: as a Dragon type, Zekrom is weak to Ice type attacks. It takes half damage from Mega Blastoise's Water and Steel type attacks though, making it the best in those Raids.

Mega Venusaur

Source: The Pokémon Company

If you've already been taking on a ton of Mega Raids, you might be lucky enough to have the Mega Energy to bring Mega Venusaur to this fight. As the final evolution of the Grass and Poison type Kanto Starter, Venusaur was built to take on Blastoise. However, like so many of the excellent counters, Venusaur takes double damage from Ice Beam. It does however, take half damage from Blastoise's Water type attacks. If you're bringing any variant of Venusaur to this Raid, the best moves for it are Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

Electivire

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Gen IV evolution of Electabuzz, Electavire is a great choice for this Raid. As a pure Electric type, it brings no relevant weaknesses to the fight and resists Mega Blastoise's Flash Cannon. While it requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, Electabuzz has been in the game since day one, and the addition of its baby form, Elekid means most players have more than enough Candy to evolve and power up at least a couple Electivire. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge is the moveset you'll want for this Mega Raid.

Raikou

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Electric type Legendary Beast of Johto, Raikou has seen widespread availability in Pokémon Go. It's been in Raids, as a Research Breakthrough Reward, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, so most players have at least one powered up. As a pure electric type, it has no weaknesses Mega Blastoise can exploit and resists Flash Cannon. Thundershock and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Raikou to know for this fight.

Magnezone

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of the Gen I Magnemite, Magnezone is an Electric and Steel type. Although it requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, most players have plenty of Candy for evolving and powering it up. It resists all of Mega Blastoise's attacks save for Bite, which it takes normal damage from. You'll want your Magenezone to know Spark and Wild Charge for this Mega Raid.

Roserade

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Grass and Poison type Gen IV Roserade makes for a great counter to all but an Ice Beam Mega Blastoise. It takes double damage from Ice type moves and half damage from Water types. It's another one that requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve but Roselia are fairly common and it even has a baby form, so many players have the Candy necessary to power it up. Razor Leaf and Grass Knot are the best moveset for this fight.

Luxray

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally found in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Luxray is an Electric type that works well in this fight. It has no weaknesses for Mega Blastoise to exploit and resists Flash Cannon. However, it requires a total 125 candy to evolve from its baseform, Shinx, which isn't super common. Still, if you have one powered up, Spark and Wild Charge is the moveset you're looking for.

Zapdos

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary Electric and Flying type of Gen I, Zapdos has been available so many times that there is no good reason why a player participating in a Mega Raid wouldn't have at least one. Because of its flying type, it takes double damage from Ice Beam, but it resists Flash Cannon. If you're including Zapdos in your Raid team, Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt are the moves you'll want.

Tangrowth

Source: The Pokémon Company

The evolution of Gen I Tangela, Tangrowth is a Grass type introduce in Gen IV. It is yet another Pokémon that requires a Sinnoh Stone, but since Tangela is fairly common and has been since day one, many players have enough Candies for evolution and powering up. Vine Whip and Power Whip is the moveset you'll want your Tangrowth to know and, as with all Grass types, avoid using Tangrowth against an Ice Beam Mega Blastoise.

Sceptile

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of the Gen III Grass starter, Sceptile works well for this Mega Raid as long as Ice Beam isn't involved. Having been featured in a Community Day, most players have at least a couple already powered up. For the moveset, the Bug type fast attack Fury Cutter slightly outperforms the Grass type Bullet Seed, but only by a tiny bit. Frenzy Plant is the Charged attack of choice against Mega Blastoise.

Back ups?

While most of the top counters have seen pretty widespread availability, if you're struggling to make a full team or a back up team, consider some of the following counters:

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Jolteon with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Alolan Golem with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Vileplume with Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Magneton with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Gallade with Low Kick and Leaf Blade

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Magnezone

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Electivire

Shadow Exeggutor

Shadow Vileplume

Note: Shadow Raikou, Shadow Magnezone, and Shadow Zapdos out perform all the top counters. Shadow Mewtwo and Shadow Electivire perform at the same level as the Pokémon in the best counters list.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Blastoise?

Although it is possible for three high level players with the ideal moveset and counters to take on Mega Blastoise, if you're going up against Ice Beam or are lacking in ideal counters, you'll likely want a Raiding party of five or more. Some Weather Conditions can work against you. Snow will boost Mega Blastoise's Ice and Steel type attacks and Fog will boost its Dark type attack. Partly Cloudy weather will boost its Normal type Skull Bash and Rain will boost its water type attacks. Fortunately, Rain will also boost your Electric type counters and Sunny/Clear weather will boost your Grass type counters.

Questions about taking on Mega Blastoise in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on this Mega Pokémon? Any tips for fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!