Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Mega Gengar is coming just in time for Halloween and we have everything you need to know to take on its Mega Raid.

Who is Mega Gengar in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mega Evolution of Gen I's Ghost and Poison type, Gengar, Mega Gengar isn't just an incredibly strong Mega Pokémon, but also a big fan favorite. It's easy to see why; just look at him! A mischievous prankster, Gengar hides in the shadows of people and Pokémon alike. It also can fly, possess others, and even absorbs the warmth from its surroundings, literally chilling the air. Gengar has both a Mega Evolution and a Gigantamax form, though it will be a while yet before Pokémon Go sees any Gigantamax Pokémon. Although Gengar are very rare in the wild because it evolves from Trading, Gengar has been around since day one in Pokémon Go and has been featured in a number of events, including Halloween and even a Community Day, so lots of Trainers will be eager for the change to Mega Evolve their own Gengar.

What are the best counters for Mega Gengar in Pokémon Go?

As a Ghost and Poison type, Mega Gengar is weak to Ground, Ghost, Psychic, and Dark type attacks. It's capable of dealing Ghost, Dark, Poison, and Fighting type damage, making its moveset very important when building counter teams. The addition of Mega Houndoom also opens the possibility to coordinate with other Trainers to all bring Dark type teams for added damage.

Gengar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Gengar is weak to its own Ghost and Dark type attacks, if you're up against a Mega Gengar with a Fighting or Poison type move, both of which it takes quarter damage from, your Mega Gengar can do a lot of damage before it's knocked out. So much so that Mega Gengar is the top non-Shadow counter. Plus, if someone in your group is bringing along a Mega Gengar, a normal Gengar will have its attacks boosted to make it much more competitive. If you are bringing a Mega Gengar along, or a regular Gengar for that matter, you'll want it to know Lick and Shadow Ball.

Mewtwo

Source: The Pokemon Company

The Legendary Psychic type from Gen I's Kanto region and the top Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Mewtwo will do a ton of damage to Mega Gengar, even if it doesn't last particularly long. As a Psychic type, Mewtwo takes half damage from Fighting, but takes double damage from Ghost and Dark. It also has access to both excellent Psychic moves, Psycho Cut and Psystrike, as well as the most powerful Ghost type move in the game, Shadow Ball. Mewtwo has also been available in a number of ways, including as a Shadow Pokémon, so many players have at least one or two already powered up for this fight.

Giratina Origin Forme

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Legendary Ghost and Dragon type from Gen IV, Giratina makes an excellent counter for Mega Gengar, but specifically the Origin Forme of Giratina. Although Giratina takes double damage from Ghost and Dark type moves, it takes half damage from Poison and quarter damage from Fighting. The Origin Forme hasn't been available as many times as the Altered Forme, but both use the same Candy so many players still have the resources to power up at least one or two. If you're bringing Giratina to this fight, you'll want it to know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Mega Houndoom

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Dark and Fire type from the Johto region of Gen II, Houndoom recently got its Mega Evolution unlocked, making it an excellent choice for this Mega Raid, especially if you can coordinate with the other Trainers. Mega Houndoom takes double damage from Mega Gengar's Fighting type move, but half damage from its Dark and Ghost type moves. It's also one of the easier Mega Raids to beat so coming up with the Mega Energy for it shouldn't be too challenging. If you're bringing Mega Houndoom to this fight, you'll want Snarl and Foul Play for the moveset.

Groudon

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Ruby, Groudon is a Ground type Pokémon that performs very well against Mega Gengar. It has no weaknesses Mega Gengar can exploit and takes half damage from Poison type. Although it is a Legendary, Groudon has been available multiple times so many players already have at least one powered up. Mud Shot and Earthquake is the moveset you'll want your Groudon to know for this fight.

Darkrai

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Dark type, Darkrai was originally discovered in the Gen IV Sinnoh region. Although Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go are usually limited to one per account, Darkrai was released to Raids like a Legendary Pokémon during Halloween 2019 and has been available again since. On top of that, Darkrai is by far the most powerful Dark type Pokémon in the game, so many players have prioritized catching as many as possible. If you're bringing Darkrai to this fight, Snarl if the fast move you'll want and Dark Pulse is the charged move. You'll want to be careful against a Focus Blast Mega Gengar, which can exploit Darkrai's Fighting type weakness, but it takes half damage from both Ghost and Dark type attacks, giving it a hefty advantage.

Landorus

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Legendary to the list, the Abundance Pokémon Landorus performs well in this Mega Raid. A Ground and Flying type, it has no weaknesses Mega Gengar can exploit and takes half damage from Poison and Fighting. Landorus hasn't seen incredibly wide availability in Pokémon Go, but if you're bringing it to this fight, you'll want it to know Mud Shot and Earth Power.

Metagross

Source: The Pokémon Company

A pseudo-Legendary from the Gen III Hoenn region, Metagross is easily the most accessible Pokémon on this list. Having been featured in a number of events, including a Community Day, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, most players have at least a few already powered up. As a Steel and Psychic type, it takes double damage from both Ghost and Dark type attacks, but only a quarter from Mega Gengar's Sludge Bomb. That having been said, the ideal moveset for this Mega Raid is Zen Headbutt and Psychic, whereas Metagross's Community Day exclusive and Legacy move Meteor Mash is far more useful overall. Still, if you already have Metagross that know its Psychic type moves, it's worth bringing along.

Excadrill

Source: The Pokémon Company

Excadrill is a Ground and Steel type introduced in the Gen V Unova region. Although it hasn't been in Pokémon Go long, its first stage is pretty common, has been featured in events, and only costs 50 Candies to evolve, so it is likely you already have one powered up. While Excadrill takes double damage from Focus Blast, but only quarter damage from Sludge Bomb. Mud-Slap and Drill Run are the moves you'll want your Excadrill to know for this Mega Raid.

Garchomp

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another pseudo-Legendary, Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground type from the Gen IV Sinnoh region. Its first stage, Gible has been featured in multiple events and hatches from Eggs, so Garchomp is relatively accessible. It has no weaknesses Mega Gengar can exploit and takes half damage from Poison. Mud Shot and Earthquake is the ideal moveset for this Mega Raid.

Back ups?

Whether you're lacking in the best counters, or you're focusing on a specific type, consider one of the following Pokémon to fill in a missing spot or two in your Mega Raid party:

Jirachi with Confusion and Psychic.

Mega Blastoise with Bite and Hydro Cannon.

Victini with Confusion and Psychic.

Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic.

Hydreigon with Bite and Dark Pulse.

Armored Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike.

Celebi with Confusion and Psychic.

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch.

Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Psychic.

Mew with Shadow Claw and Psychic.

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play.

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves with TMs. If you happen to have Shadow versions of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Weavile

Shadow Alakazam

Shadow Gallade

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Houndoom

Note: Shadow Mewtwo outperforms all of the best counters despite having weaknesses Mega Gengar will exploit. Likewise, the rest of these Shadow Pokémon perform at the same level as the other Pokémon in the best counters list. If there is a Mega Houndoom in the battle, the Dark type counters here will perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Gengar in Pokémon Go?

Although it is technically possible for three Trainers with top counters to take on Mega Gengar, you may need quite a few more if you are dealing with a more challenging moveset, are lower level, or are missing the top counters. Weather Conditions that could play into this battle include:

Fog boosts Mega Gengar's Ghost and Dark type attacks, as well as your Ghost and Dark counters.

Cloudy weather boosts Mega Gengar's Fighting and Poison type attacks.

Windy weather will boost your Psychic type counters.

Sunny/Clear weather will boost your Ground type counters.

Questions about Mega Gengar in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Gengar? Any tips for fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Portable Battery Packs guide so you can stay charge for a whole day of Mega Raids!