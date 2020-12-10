The Regi Trio: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel are coming back to Pokémon Go for one weekend each in December 2020. These Legendary Raids will appear alongside Kyurem Raids, so you might have to do a little legwork finding them. However, if you do, all three have the potential to be Shiny.

Who is Regirock and the Legendary Titans?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary Titans are six golem-like Pokémon with a single type each. The first three, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel were originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III. The fourth, Regigigas, didn't show up until the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, and two more, Regielecki and Regidrago were introduced in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Only the original three will be coming back to Pokémon Go this time, but with the introduction of Mega Pokémon and lots of new Shadow Pokémon, there are a number of winning strategies for Trainers who can coordinate these Raids.

What are the best counters?

As a pure Rock type, Regirock takes double damage from Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass type attacks. It is capable of dealing Rock, Fighting, Normal, and Electric type damage. If it is possible to do so safely, coordinate with your fellow Raiders to focus on Water or Grass types with Mega Blastoise or Mega Venusaur and you'll be golden. If you cannot coordinate safely or don't have the Mega Energy to spare, there are still plenty of winning teams.

Mega Blastoise

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mega Evolution of Gen I's Water starter, Mega Blastoise is the number one non-Shadow counter in this Raid, despite taking double damage from Regirock's potential move Zap Cannon. If you can match him up with teams of Water types, you will leave Regirock in shambles. Whether Mega, Shadow, or just standard, you'll want your Blastoise to know Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Metagross

Source: The Pokémon Company

Trailing only slightly behind Mega Blastoise is the pseudo-Legendary Steel and Psychic type, Metagross. Even though its Mega Evolution hasn't made its Pokémon Go debut (and Arceus help us when it does!) Metagross shines. It's Shadow forme actually out performs even Mega Blastoise. Metagross has no weaknesses that Regirock can exploit and it takes only half damage from Rock and Normal type attacks. Thanks to being featured in a number of events, Community Day, and as a Shadow Pokémon, most players have plenty already powered up. You'll want your Metagross to know Bullet Punch and the Community Day exclusive charged move, Meteor Mash.

Mega Venusaur

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Mega Evolved starter, Mega Venusaur performs remarkably well against Regirock while boosting other Grass type attackers. A Grass and Poison type, Mega Venusaur doesn't have any weaknesses that Regirock can exploit and takes half damage from Fighting and Electric type attacks. Whether you're bringing a Mega Venusaur, Shadow Venusaur, or just the standard Venusaur, you'll want it to know Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

Conkeldurr

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Fighting type introduced in the Gen V Unova region, Conkeldurr performs great against Regirock in a vacuum. It takes half damage from Rock type attacks and has no weaknesses the Rock Titan can exploit. However until we get a Mega Evolved Fighting type, Conkeldurr should only be brought to this Raid if you can't coordinate using Mega Blastoise or Mega Venusaur. Conkeldurr's first stage, Timburr has become a little more common, being featured in Raids and during events, and Conkeldurr benefits from Trade Evolution, leaving lots of extra Candies for powering up. Counter and Dynamic Punch is the moveset you'll want your Conkeldurr to know for this fight.

Lucario

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Lucario also performs well against Regirock in a vacuum. Once Lucario or Metagross have their Mega Evolutions unlocked, both will out perform Mega Blastoise, but until then, Lucario is great if you can't coordinate for the Mega boost. Lucario takes half damage from Regirock's Normal attack and quarter damage from its Rock type attacks, but double damage from its Fighting type attacks. Unfortunately, the only way to get Lucario is by evolving its baby stage, Riolu and Riolu is incredibly rare, only hatching from a select few Eggs. Still, if you have Lucario, Counter and Aura Sphere is the moveset you'll want it to know.

Kyogre

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary Mascot of Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre does great against Regirock, especially when boosted by Mega Blastoise. As a pure Water type, Kyogre does take double damage from Zap Cannon, but isn't weak to the rest of Regirock's attacks. It's also been available many times so most Trainers already have at least one powered up. Waterfall and Surf is the moveset you'll want your Kyogre to know for this Raid.

Breloom

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally discovered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Breloom is a Fighting and Grass type that most players have encountered plenty of times. Its first stage, Shroomish is a common spawn and Breloom itself is an uncommon spawn. It isn't weak to any of Regirock's attacks and it only takes half damage from Rock and Electric. Its ideal moves for this Raid are Counter and Grass Knot, but Bullet Seed also works well for the charged attack, especially if boosted by Mega Venusaur.

Groudon

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Ruby and Kyogre's counterpart, Groudon performs quite well against Regirock. As a pure Ground type, it has no weaknesses Regirock can take advantage of and it takes reduced damage from both Rock and Electric attacks. It's been available several times so most players already have at least one powered up. Mud Shot and Earthquake are the moves you'll want your Groudon to know for this Raid.

Empoleon

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of the Water type starter in Gen IV, Empoleon is a Water and Steel type that does great in this Raid. Its first stage, Piplup has been featured in events and Community Day, so you probably already have at least one or two already powered up. However, Regirock's moves can make or break your Empoleon, as it takes double damage from both Fighting and Electric, but only half from Rock and Normal. If you're bringing Empoleon to this fight, you'll want it to know Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon,

Excadrill

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Excadrill can perform well against Regirock. As a Ground and Steel type, Excadrill resists Normal, Rock, and Electric attacks, but takes double damage from Fighting. Its first stage, Drillbur is a common enough spawn and has been featured in events as well, so most Trainers have the Candy to spare for powering up Excadrill. You'll want Mud-Slap for the fast attack and Drill Run for the charged attack.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Focus Blast

Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Kingler with Bubble and Crab Hammer

Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Gallade with Low Kick and Leaf Blade

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Torterra

Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Exeggutor

Shadow Victreebel

Shadow Alakazam

Shadow Gallade

Shadow Scizor

Shadow Blastoise

Note: Shadow Metagross outperforms every other Pokémon in the best counters list. Shadow Machamp, Shadow Swampert, Shadow Torterra, Shadow Venusaur, Shadow Exeggutor, and Shadow Victreebel also perform on par with the other best counters. If you are able to coordinate the use of Mega Blastoise or Mega Venusaur, they will boost Water or Grass types respectively, making some Shadow Pokémon perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Regirock?

With the best possible counters, two high level players can take out Regirock alone; however, if you're lacking the best counters or are a lower level, you may need four or five Trainers.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Partly Cloudy weather will boost Regirock's Rock and Normal type attacks.

Rain will boost its Electric type attack and your Water type counters.

Cloudy weather will boost both Regirock's Fighting type attacks and your Fighting type counters.

Sunny/Clear weather will boost your Grass and Ground type counters.

Snow will boost your Steel type counters.

Questions about taking on Regirock?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Pokémon Regirock? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!