Pokémon Go Seasons are fairly massive, spread out across three whole months. Keeping track of everything that will be happening in a Pokémon Go Season is a real challenge, but we here at iMore have all the details available for what to expect each Season. From new Pokémon Eggs to Raid battles, Seasonal events and more, you can find it all here, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you're fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! What are Pokémon Go Seasons?

Introduced with the Go Beyond update, Pokémon Go Seasons not only coincide roughly with the four seasons of the real world, but each have a theme that encompasses events throughout the three month period. During the course of a Season, you can expect to find more of specific species of Pokémon in the wild and in Eggs, as well as a new Pokémon Go Battle League Season. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more What is the current Pokémon Go Season? The second Pokémon Go Season, the Season of Legends is about to begin. During this Season, we will be exploring Legendary Pokémon, starting off with the Forces of Nature Trio, Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. While these three were introduced in Pokémon Go starting in February of 2020, their Therian formes will be introduced during the Season of Legends. They will be featured in Special Research, as well as Legendary Raids. This Season also coincides with Spring in the Northern Hemisphere and Autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. In addition to Deerling and Sawsbuck changing their forms to match the real world seasons, you can expect Dates The Season of Legends runs from March 1, 2021 at 8 AM local time to June 1, 2021 at 10 AM local time. Season exclusive Special Research

The Season of Legends Special Research will introduce the Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus, the first three Legendary Pokémon featured during this Season. Complete this Special Research to earn Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus Candy as well as other rewards. Check back soon for every task and reward in this Special Research! Hemisphere specific wild Pokémon As the seasons are reversed between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, the Hemisphere you play in will have different Pokémon spawning in the wild. The Northern Hemisphere will feature Pokémon like: Tangela*

Combee

Croagunk*

Ducklett

Turtwig*

Chimchar*

Piplup*

Deerling (Spring form)

Scyther*

Dratini

Cottonee The Southern Hemisphere will feature Pokémon like: Mankey*

Yanma*

Buizel*

Woobat*

Snivy*

Tepig

Oshawott

Pineco*

Bagon*

Ferroseed* Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Eggs While Pokémon in Eggs will shift with events as well, during the Season of Legends we will see the following Pokémon in Eggs: Treecko* (2KM)

Torchic* (2KM)

Mudkip* (2KM)

Budew* (2KM)

Drowzee* (5KM)

Azurill* (5KM)

Munna (5KM)

Nincada* (10KM)

Alomomola* (10KM) Seasonal events