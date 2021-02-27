Pokémon Go Seasons are fairly massive, spread out across three whole months. Keeping track of everything that will be happening in a Pokémon Go Season is a real challenge, but we here at iMore have all the details available for what to expect each Season. From new Pokémon Eggs to Raid battles, Seasonal events and more, you can find it all here, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you're fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What are Pokémon Go Seasons?
Introduced with the Go Beyond update, Pokémon Go Seasons not only coincide roughly with the four seasons of the real world, but each have a theme that encompasses events throughout the three month period. During the course of a Season, you can expect to find more of specific species of Pokémon in the wild and in Eggs, as well as a new Pokémon Go Battle League Season.
What is the current Pokémon Go Season?
The second Pokémon Go Season, the Season of Legends is about to begin. During this Season, we will be exploring Legendary Pokémon, starting off with the Forces of Nature Trio, Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. While these three were introduced in Pokémon Go starting in February of 2020, their Therian formes will be introduced during the Season of Legends. They will be featured in Special Research, as well as Legendary Raids.
This Season also coincides with Spring in the Northern Hemisphere and Autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. In addition to Deerling and Sawsbuck changing their forms to match the real world seasons, you can expect
Dates
The Season of Legends runs from March 1, 2021 at 8 AM local time to June 1, 2021 at 10 AM local time.
Season exclusive Special Research
The Season of Legends Special Research will introduce the Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus, the first three Legendary Pokémon featured during this Season. Complete this Special Research to earn Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus Candy as well as other rewards. Check back soon for every task and reward in this Special Research!
Hemisphere specific wild Pokémon
As the seasons are reversed between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, the Hemisphere you play in will have different Pokémon spawning in the wild.
The Northern Hemisphere will feature Pokémon like:
- Tangela*
- Combee
- Croagunk*
- Ducklett
- Turtwig*
- Chimchar*
- Piplup*
- Deerling (Spring form)
- Scyther*
- Dratini
- Cottonee
The Southern Hemisphere will feature Pokémon like:
- Mankey*
- Yanma*
- Buizel*
- Woobat*
- Snivy*
- Tepig
- Oshawott
- Pineco*
- Bagon*
- Ferroseed*
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Eggs
While Pokémon in Eggs will shift with events as well, during the Season of Legends we will see the following Pokémon in Eggs:
- Treecko* (2KM)
- Torchic* (2KM)
- Mudkip* (2KM)
- Budew* (2KM)
- Drowzee* (5KM)
- Azurill* (5KM)
- Munna (5KM)
- Nincada* (10KM)
- Alomomola* (10KM)
Seasonal events
While there will be all the usual holiday based events, we can also look forward to the following Season based events:
- Team GO Rocket: As Team GO Rocket has captured even more Shadow Pokémon, Trainers will be able to earn a Super Rocket Radar at the beginning of each month to challenge Giovanni who will have Shadow Articuno in March, Shadow Zapdos in April, and Shadow Moltres in May.
- Searching for Legends: From Tuesday, March 9 to Sunday, March 14, Trainers will search for Legendary Pokémon with the Compass Pokémon, Nosepass whose Shiny variant will make its Pokémon Go debut.
- Incense Day: On Sunday, March 14, Psychic and Steel type Pokémon will be attracted to Incense, including Beldum.
- Charge Up!: From Tuesday, March 16 to Monday, March 22, one or more undisclosed Electric type Pokémon will make their Pokémon GO debut. Could this be Tynamo, Helioptile, or perhaps Dedenne? Or maybe we'll see another forme or two of Rotom. We'll have to wait and see when we get closer to the event.
- Weather Week: From Wednesday, March 24 to Monday, March 29, weather themed Pokémon will be appearing more in the wild, and new avatar items will be available in the PokéShop to celebrate the Therian Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus coming to Pokémon GO.
- Legendary Special Raid Weekend: On Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, Legendary Raids will be more common.
Additional Bonuses
Other bonuses you can look forward to in the Season of Legendas include:
- Increased XP from Legendary Raids
- More free Remote Raid Passes in the PokéShop
What were the past Pokémon Go Seasons?
Wondering what past Pokémon Go Seasons looked like? Here's the highlights:
- December 1, 2020 through March1, 2021: Season of Celebration: the first Pokémon Go Season celebrated each of the regions in the Pokémon world, as well as introduced the Kalos region to Pokémon Go. The Go Beyond update was highlighted, along with the expansion of the Pokémon Go Battle League. The Season of Celebration wrapped up with the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, Kanto Celebration, and the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.
Questions about Pokémon Go Seasons?
Do you have any questions about Pokémon Go Seasons? What Pokémon Go Season would you like to see next? Let us know in the comments below
