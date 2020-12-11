The Regi Trio: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel are coming back to Pokémon Go for one weekend each in December 2020. These Legendary Raids will appear alongside Kyurem Raids, so you might have to do a little legwork finding them. However, if you do, all three have the potential to be Shiny.

Who is Regice and the Legendary Titans?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary Titans are six golem-like Pokémon with a single type each. The first three, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel were originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III. The fourth, Regigigas, didn't show up until the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, and two more, Regielecki and Regidrago were introduced in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Only the original three will be coming back to Pokémon Go this time, but with the introduction of Mega Pokémon and lots of new Shadow Pokémon, there are a number of winning strategies for Trainers who can coordinate these Raids.

What are the best counters?

As a pure Ice type, Regice takes double damage from Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire type attacks. It is capable of dealing Ice, Ground, Normal, and Fighting type damage. If it is possible to do so safely, coordinate with your fellow Raiders to focus on Fire types with Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom and you'll be golden. If you cannot coordinate safely or don't have the Mega Energy to spare, there are still plenty of winning teams.

Mega Charizard Y

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of two Mega Evolutions for the original Fire type starter, Mega Charizard Y outperforms every other Pokémon on the list. As a Fire and Flying type, Mega Charizard Y takes reduced damage from Fighting and Ground type attacks and isn't weak against anything Regice can dish out. It also boosts all your other Fire type counters, so, if at all possible, bring your Mega Charizard Y and encourage your fellow Raiders to do the same. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is the moveset you'll want for any Charizard you bring to this fight.

Mega Charizard X

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although its performace can't match Mega Charizard Y or several of the top performing Shadow Pokémon, if you already have a Mega Charizard X ready to go, it will serve you very well against Regice. As a Fire and Dragon type, it loses the resistances Mega Charizard Y has and takes double damage from the Ground type move Earthquake, so definitely prioritize Y over X. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is the ideal moveset for any Charizard in this fight.

Reshiram

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, Reshiram is a Dragon and Fire type, so has the same weakness to Earthquake as Mega Charizard X. It's also have very limited availability, having been released during a global pandemic, prior to Remote Raid Passes, so many players don't even have one, much less the Candies to power it up. Still, if you have Reshiram, it will perform well in this Raid. Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you'll want your Reshiram to know.

Metagross

Source: The Pokémon Company

A pseudo-Legendary originally discovered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Metagross performs quite well against Regice in a vaccum. It takes half damage from Ice and Normal attacks, while taking double damage from Earthquake. If you cannot coordinate the use of either Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom, you likely have multiple Metagross thanks to Community Day and other events. Eventually, Mega Metagross or one of the other Steel type Mega Pokémon will be unlocked, making Metagross will be far more useful against Regice. If you are bringing Metagross, you'll want it to know Bullet Punch and its Community Day exclusive move, Meteor Mash.

Mega Houndoom

Source: The Pokémon Company

A dark and Fire type Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region of Gen II, Houndoom's Mega Evolved forme will boost Fire types on the field, and deal super effective damage against the Ice Titan with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower. However, Mega Houndoom isn't likely to last long because it takes double damage from Fighting and Ground type moves. If you're lucky enough to face a Regice with only Ice moves, it takes reduced damage from those.

Conkeldurr

Source: The Pokémon Company

A pure Fighting type from the Unova region of Gen V, Conkeldurr doesn't bring any notable weaknesses or resistances to this Raid and, as there aren't any Fighting type Mega Pokémon unlocked yet, it won't benefit from that boost either. Still, because its first stage, Timburr is pretty common and it benefits from Trade Evolution, many Trainers have at least one already powered up. Counter and Dynamic Punch are the moves you'll want your Conkeldurr to know.

Chandelure

Source: The Pokémon Company

The haunted chandelier from the Unova region, Chandelure is one of the best Fire and Ghost types in the game and a great counter for the Ice Titan. Chandelure takes reduced damage from all of Regice's moves except Earthquake and, with Fire Spin and Overheat, it will melt Regice quickly, especially when boosted by either Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom. Its first stage, Litwick has been featured in a number of events, including both 2020 and 2019's Halloween Events, so lots of players have entire teams of Chandelure already powered up.

Moltres

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary Fire bird of Gen I, Moltres performs very well in this Raid. As a Fire and Flying type, it takes reduced damage from Fighting and Ground, and has no weaknesses Regice can exploit. It's also been available several times in Raids and Research Breakthrough Rewards, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, so there's really no good excuse not to have at least one strong Moltres already powered up. Fire Spin and Overheat are the moves you'll want your Moltres to know for this fight, but keep in mind, if your Moltres knows Sky Attack, do not TM it! Sky Attack is a Legacy Event exclusive move and makes Moltres one of the best Flying types in the game.

Blaziken

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of Hoenn's Fire starter, Blaziken performs very well against the Ice Titan, even without the boost of its Mega Evolved forme. As a Fire and Fighting type, it takes reduced damage from Ice and increased damage from Ground. Blaziken's first stage, Torchic is pretty common and has been featured in Events, including Community Day, so most players already have at least one or two ready for this Raid. Counter and Blast Burn is the ideal moveset, but Fire Spin will also work well for the fast attack, especially if it's being boosted by either Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom.

Darmanitan

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Darmanitan is a Pokémon with four different formes, including two Regional Variant found only in the Galar region of Gen VIII. The standard Unovan forme is the one you'll want for fighting the Ice Titan. As a pure Fire type, it takes half damage from Ice but double damage from Ground. Darumaka, its first stage is fairly common and only requires 50 Candies to evolve, so Darmanitan is very accessible. Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you'll want it to know.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Victini with Quick Attack and V-Create

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Focus Blast

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Entei

Shadow Charizard

Shadow Arcanine

Shadow Magmortar

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Alakazam

Shadow Scizor

Note: Shadow Metagross, Shadow Moltres, Shadow Machamp, and Shadow Entei outperform every Pokémon in the best counters list except Mega Charizard Y. Shadow Charizard, Shadow Arcanine, Shadow Magmortar and Shadow Mewtwo also perform on par with the other best counters. If you can coordinate the use of either Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom, they will boost other Fire types, making them perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Regice?

With the best possible counters, two high level players can take out Regice alone; however, if you're lacking the best counters or are a lower level, you may need four or five Trainers.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Snow will boost Regice's Ice type moves and your Steel type counters.

Sunny/Clear weather will boost Regice's Ground type attacks, as well as your Fire type counters.

Partly Cloudy weather will boost Regice's Normal type attacks, as well as your Rock type counters.

Cloudy weather will boost Regice's Fighting type moves, as well as your Fighting type counters.

Questions about taking on Regice?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Pokémon Regice? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!