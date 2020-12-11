The Regi Trio: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel are coming back to Pokémon Go for one weekend each in December 2020. These Legendary Raids will appear alongside Kyurem Raids, so you might have to do a little legwork finding them. However, if you do, all three have the potential to be Shiny.

Who is Registeel and the Legendary Titans?

The Legendary Titans are six golem-like Pokémon with a single type each. The first three, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel were originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III. The fourth, Regigigas, didn't show up until the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, and two more, Regielecki and Regidrago were introduced in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Only the original three will be coming back to Pokémon Go this time, but with the introduction of Mega Pokémon and lots of new Shadow Pokémon, there are a number of winning strategies for Trainers who can coordinate these Raids.

What are the best counters?

As a pure Steel type, Registeel is weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground type attacks. It can deal Steel, Fighting, and Normal type damage. If it is possible to do so safely, coordinate with your fellow Raiders to focus on Fire types with Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom and you'll be golden. If you cannot coordinate safely or don't have the Mega Energy to spare, there are still plenty of winning teams.

Mega Charizard Y

One of Charizard's two Mega Evolved formes, Mega Charizard Y is the top counter for Registeel. As a Fire and Flying type, if has no weaknesses that Registeel can exploit and takes half damage from Registeel's Steel and Fighting type attacks. Plus, it will boost all the other Fire type Pokémon on the field. Whether Mega Evolved, Shadow, or just a standard Charizard, you'll want it to know Fire Spin and Blast Burn for this Raid.

Reshiram

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, Reshiram is an excellent counter for Registeel - assuming you were lucky enough to get one during its time in Raids. Unfortunately, Reshiram made its Pokémon Go debut during a global pandemic so lots of players still don't have one. However, if you do have Reshiram, the Fire and Dragon type takes reduced damage from Steel type moves and has no weaknesses Registeel can exploit. Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you'll want your Reshiram to know for this Raid.

Mega Charizard X

Although Mega Charizard Y performs better, if you already have Mega Charizard X evolved, it will serve you very well against Registeel. As a Fire and Dragon type, it takes half damage from Registeel's Steel type attacks and has no weaknesses it can exploit. You'll still want your Mega Charizard X to know Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Chandelure

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure is one of the best Ghost and Fire types in Pokémon Go. Plus, having been featured in multiple events, including both 2020 and 2019's Halloween events, most players have at least one or two already powered up. It resists all of Registeel's attacks too, so it will last a long while in this fight. Fire Spin and Overheat is the moveset you'll want your Chandelure to know.

Mega Houndoom

While both versions of Mega Charizard perform better, if you already have Mega Houndoom ready or are lacking in Mega Charizard Energy, it will perform very well and boost other Fire type Pokémon on the field. A Dark and Fire type originally discovered in the Johto region of Gen II, Mega Houndoom will resist Registeel's Steel type attacks, but it takes double damage from Fighting. If you are bringing Mega Houndoom to this Raid, you'll want Fire Fang for the fast attack and Flamethrower for the charged attack.

Lucario

Originally discovered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Lucario is a great counter for Registeel. Its Fighting and Steel typing mean its vulnerable to Fighting type attacks, but resists Steel and Normal. Unfortunately, the only way to get Lucario in Pokémon Go is evolving its baby stage, Riolu which is one of the rarest egg hatches in the game. It also hasn't had its Mega Evolution unlocked yet, not have any other Fighting types, so it's better to reserve your Lucario for Raids that you cannot coordinate with other Trainers on. Counter and Aura Sphere are the moves you'll want your Lucario to know.

Darmanitan

An unsual Pokémon from the Unova region of Gen V with a regional variant and multiple formes, Darmanitan's standard forme is the one you'll want for this Raid. Darmanitan's first stage, Darumaka is fairly common in Pokémon Go and it only requires 50 Candies to evolve, leaving plenty left over for powering up. As a pure Fire type, Darmanitan resists Registeel's Steel type attacks and has no weaknesses the Steel Titan can exploint. Fire Fang and Overheat is the moveset you'll want for this Raid.

Moltres

The Legendary Fire bird from Kanto, Moltres performs very well in this Raid. As a Fire and Flying type, Moltres takes half damage from Steel and Fighting type attacks and has no weaknesses Registeel can exploit. It's also been available in Raids and Research Breakthrough Rewards several times, as well as a Shadow Pokémon, so many Trainers have entire teams of Moltres already powrred up. Fire Spin and Overheat are the moves you'll want your Moltres to know for this Raid.

Conkeldurr

Originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Conkeldurr performs well against Registeel in a vacuum. As a pure Fighting type, it brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to this fight and cannot be boosted by the Mega Evolved Pokémon currently available, but if you cannot coordinate with other players, it will serve you well. Its first stage, Timburr is pretty easy to come by in Raids and Wild Spawns, and it benefits from Trade Evolution, leaving plenty of Candies left over for powering up. If you're bringing Conkeldurr to this Raid, you'll want it to know Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Blaziken

The final evolution of Gen III's Fire starter, Blaziken is a great choice for this Raid, even without its Mega Evolution unlocked. This Fire and Fighting type takes reduced damage from Steel type attacks and has no weaknesses Registeel can exploit. It's been feature in Community Day and other events, so most players have a few already powered up. Counter and Blast Burn is the moveset you'll want your Blaziken to know going up against the Steel Titan.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Mega Gengar with Lick and Focus Blast

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Entei

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Charizard

Shadow Arcanine

Shadow Magmortar

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Houndoom

Shadow Alakazam

Note: Shadow Moltres, Shadow Entei, and Shadow Machamp outperform every other Pokémon except Mega Charizard Y. Shadow Charizard, Shadow Arcanine, Shadow Magmortar and Shadow Salamence also perform on par with the other best counters. If you are able to coordinate the use of either Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom, they will boost other Fire types making them perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Registeel?

With the best possible counters, two high level players can take out Registeel alone; however, if you're lacking the best counters or are a lower level, you may need four or five Trainers.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Snow will boost Registeel's Steel type attacks.

Partly Cloudy weather will boost its Normal type attacks.

Cloudy weather will boost Registeel's Fighting type attacks, as well as your Fighting type counters.

Sunny/Clear weather will boost both your Fire and Ground type counters.

