Beginning on March 30, 2021, the Therian forme of Tornadus will be making its Pokémon Go debut, taking over Legendary Raids . We've faced Tornadus in his Incarnate forme twice now, but this forme is a bit different. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to tackle this new Raid. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories , so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Introduced in the Gen V games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the Forces of Nature are a Legendary Trio. Fans have also called them the Legendary Genies, the Kami Trio, and the Cloud Trio. They include Tornadus : the Cyclone Pokémon, Thundurus : the Bolt Strike Pokémon, and Landorus : the Abundance Pokémon. Landorus, the strongest of the three, was said to have stopped the other two from wreaking destruction across the Unova Region. In more recent times, the Mythical Pokémon, Meloetta was able to calm all three of the Forces of Nature to save the Unova Region from their destructive powers.

The Forces of Nature are also some of the select few Pokémon with multiple Formes. Normally seen in their Incarnate forms where they resemble genies, they can also take on a Therian forme where they resemble a bird, a dragon, and a large cat. Guides for the other Forces of Nature can be found here:

What are the best counters for Therian forme Tornadus in Pokémon Go?

As a pure Flying type, Tornadus takes double damage from Rock, Electric, and Ice type attacks. His Incarnate forme is capable of dealing Flying, Dark, Grass and Normal type damage. While we don't yet know if Therian forme Tornadus will have a different moveset, when Therian forme Thundurus was introduced, Niantic made a last minute move swap, so we expect something similar this go round. We do know that Therian forme Tornadus will have higher attack and lower defense than his Incarnate forme as well.

Mega Manectric

Source: The Pokémon Company

The best non-Shadow counter for Therian forme Tornadus is the newly introduced Mega Manectric. A pure Electric type, Manectric resists Flying type attacks and has no weaknesses Tornadus can exploit. Better still, if you can safely coordinate with your fellow Raiders, the Mega boost to other Electric types on the field will bring down the Cyclone Pokémon. If you're bringing Mega Manectric to this Raid, you'll want it to know Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Zekrom

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom makes for a great counter in this Raid. Unfortunately, it's only had a single run in Raids during the height of a global pandemic, so many players don't even have one, much less the Candy necessary to power it up. Still, if you have one, this Dragon and Electric type resists Electric, Grass, and Flying type moves. Charge Beam and Wild Charge is the moveset you'll want your Zekrom to know.

Rampardos

Source: The Pokémon Company

A fossil type originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, Rampardos makes for an excellent counter if you cannot build a solid Electric based offense. Thanks to its first stage, Cranidos being featured in Eggs and events, as well as a low cost to evolve, most active players have at least one or two already powered up. Rampardos is a pure Rock type, so it takes reduced damage from Flying type attacks, but double from Grass type. If you're bringing Rampardos to this Raid, you'll want Smack Down for its fast attack and Rock Slide for its charged attack.

Raikou

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary beasts of Johto, Raikou performs very well against Tornadus. Having been available several times in Raids, as a Research Breakthrough reward encounter, and even as a Legendary Shadow Pokémon in Giovanni's roster. sp most players have a few already powered up. A pure Electric type, Raikou resists Flying type attacks and has no weaknesses the Cyclone Pokémon can exploit. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Raikou to know for this Raid.

Mega Ampharos

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Mega Manectric performs better, if you haven't stocked up enough Mega Energy or already have Mega Ampharos, it will handle the Cyclone Pokémon well and still boost other Electric types on the field. As an Electric and Dragon type, it takes reduced damage from Flying and Grass type attacks and has no weaknesses Tornadus can exploit. If you're bringing Mega Ampharos to this Raid, you'll want it to know Volt Switch and Zap Cannon.

Electivire

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Electabuzz, Electivire performs very well in this Raid. It's also one of the most readily accessible Pokémon on this list, having had a Community Day, being the evolution of a Pokémon that's been in Go since day one, and even having a baby form, Elekid available often in Eggs. As a pure Electric type, it takes reduced damage from Flying and has no weaknesses Tornadus can exploit. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Electivire to know for this fight.

Mega Abomasnow

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although an Electric based strategy is preferable, Mega Abomasnow can be great as the lead for an Ice focused team. While it resists Grass type attacks, its own Ice and Grass typing leaves it weak to Flying type moves, so it's not going to last nearly as long against most Tornadus Raids as either Electric type Mega Evolution. If you are bringing Mega Abomasnow to this Raid, you'll want Powder Snow and Weather Ball for its moveset.

Magnezone

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Sinnoh Stone evolution of a Gen I Pokémon, Magnezone is a great counter for Tornadus. As a Steel and Electric type, Magnezone takes reduced damage from Flying, Grass, and Normal type attacks, and has no weaknesses relavant to this Raid. It's also readily available, with its first stage being a common spawn since day one. Spark and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Magnezone to know.

Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company

One more Sinnoh Stone evolution for the list, Rhyperior is the final evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn. It's been featured in events, including Community Day, so most players have had their chance to add at least one or two to their roster. As a Ground and Rock type, Rhyperior resists Flying and Normal type attacks, but has a quad weakness to Grass. If you're bringing one along, you'll want it to know Smack Down and Rock Wrecker; however, if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to spare, Stone Edge will also work.

Galarian Darmanitan

Source: The Pokémon Company

A regional variant for Gen V's Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan is the last great counter for Therian forme Tornadus. While it's not nearly as good as the rest on this list, if paired with a Mega Abomasnow, it will do fantastic. It's also inexpensive to evolve and both Galarian Darumaka and the original Unovan Darumaka have been featured in events and Eggs. As a pure Ice type, it brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to this Raid. Ice Fang and Avalanche are the moves you'll want.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Thundurus (Therian forme) with Thunder Shock and Thunder

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mewtwo with Confusion and Ice Beam

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Arcanine with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Magneton with Spark and Discharge

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Ice Beam

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Arcanine with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Magneton with Spark and Discharge

Note: Shadow Raikou, Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Zapdos, and Shadow Electivire outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list. Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Weavile, and Shadow Mewtwo also perform on par with the other best counters. If it is possible to safely coordinate with your fellow Raiders, Mega Manectric and Mega Ampharos will boost other Electric types on the field, while Mega Abomasnow will boost other Ice types on the field.

How many players does it take to beat Therian forme Tornadus in Pokémon Go?

While it's technically possible for three high level Trainers with the best counters to take on Tornadus in his Therian forme, if you're lower level or can't coordinate for Mega Evolution, you may need as many as five or six.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Windy Weather will boost Tornadus' Flying type attacks.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost his Grass type attack.

Fog will boost his Dark type attack.

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost his Normal type attack and your Rock type counters.

Rain will boost your Electric type counters.

Snow will boost your Ice type counters.

Questions about taking on Therian forme Tornadus in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Pokémon Tornadus in his Therian forme? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one every was!