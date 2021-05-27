Although Pokémon Go Fest 2021 isn't until the middle of July, Trainers are already getting excited for what promises to be the biggest event in Pokémon Go's five years. Not only will Pokémon Go Fest 2021 seek to top Pokémon Go Fest 2020, but it will also be commemorating the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go and the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. It goes without saying, this event will be massive, but what can players expect? Here is everything released for the event so far! Check back often and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be sure to be fully equipped when the big event arrives!
What is Pokémon Go Fest?
The biggest event of the year for Pokémon Go, the Pokémon Go Fest is an annual celebration of all things Pokémon Go. First started in 2017 in Chicago, the Pokémon Go Fest was a real world gathering of players who worked together to complete challenges, catch Pokémon old and new, and celebrate their love for the game. Since then, every year Niantic has hosted this event. In 2019, Pokémon Go Fest expanded to include events in Dortmud and Yokohama, as well as Chicago.
Although attendees had access to unique Pokémon and rewards, these events have also included rewards for players who were not able to attend and have involved unlocking new Pokémon and features for the game going forward. For example, at the first Pokémon Go Fest, Lugia was revealed and introduced as the first Legendary Pokémon in the game.
Last year, Pokémon Go Fest moved to an global, virtual format and it would seem 2021 will operate the same. There will be no cap on tickets and all players will be able to enjoy both days for massive challenges and tons of Pokémon.
How will Pokémon Go Fest 2021 work?
In order to host a virtual event around the globe, many aspects of the Pokémon Go Fest 2020 were different from previous Pokémon Go Fests and 2021 promises much of the same. The biggest change was that there is no cap on tickets. No need to wait in a virtual queue, or hope that you are chosen from a random drawing. Because there isn't a physical space dedicated for the event, there is not need to limit how many tickets are sold. In an effort to preserve the spirit of Pokémon Go Fest while also taking advantage of a much larger playing field, Niantic has given us some idea of what we can expect:
Cost
Tickets for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will be $5 USD or your local equivalent. These tickets are good for both days and can be purchased beginning today, May 27, 2021.
New Features
With the musical theme, this year's Pokémon Go Fest will be a music festival in which you are challenged to put together a winning musical act, led by one of two cosplay Pikachu: Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu.
Also new this year, Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is sponsored by Google Play. This means players on Android devices will get a few additional bonuses, including:
- Until May 30, Google Play members earn four times the Google Play points for in app purchases, including tickets to Pokémon Go Fest 2021
- Players using an Android device during the event will receive a bonus Sponsored Gift
Although the days will both have their own theme, the themes this year are different, as are the activities held during those days.
Day One: Catch!
The first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is themed around Catch! Players will be able to catch Pokémon themed around music, as well as Pokémon themed around Rotating Habitats. New Shiny Pokémon will be introduced and many Pokémon will see increased Shiny rates. There will be a Special Research with the opportunity at a Mythical Pokémon.
All players will be able to enjoy the following:
- Music themed Pokémon like Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, and a special costumed Pikachu will be appearing in the wild throughout the day.
- Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will be making their Pokémon GO debut during the event.
- Rotating Habitats themed around Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave will draw in new Pokémon each hour.
- Raids on Saturday will feature Pokémon such as Hitmontop, Cranidos, Deino, costumed Galarian Ponyta, and costumed Galarian Zigzagoon.
Players with tickets will enjoy the following:
- Complete Special Research by building a musical number with a cosplay Pikachu as your star all to earn an encounter with a Mythical Pokémon!
- The Global Challenge Arena will feature new challenges every hour for players around the world to earn amazing bonuses.
- Four Collection Challenges themed around each of the Rotating Habitats will also be available.
- A number of exclusive Pokémon will be lured by Incense and have increased Shiny rates.
Day Two: Raid!
While most of the details for Sunday have yet to be released, the theme of the day is Raid! Players will be able to challenge many, many Raids with the possibility of earning up to ten standard Raid Passes and up to nine Remote Raid passes and the promise of many Raid favorites returning.
Even Trainers without tickets will be able to enjoy the following:
- Many fan favorite Pokémon will be returning to Raids.
- Pokémon appearing on Saturday will also appear on Sunday.
Trainers with tickets can also enjoy the following:
- Spin PokéStops for up to ten free Raid Passes.
- Complete Timed Research for up to eight Remote Raid Passes.
- Collect one free Remote Raid Pass in the PokéShop.
- Earn an additional 10,000 XP for completing Raids.
- All Pokémon lured by Incense Saturday will also be lured by Incense Sunday; however, the boosted Shiny rates are only available on Saturday, so try to catch 'em all before Sunday rolls around!
Special Research
This year's Special Research will begin on day one. Professor Willow and the Team Leaders will challenge players to build their musical number. Start by picking either Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu, but choose carefully. Whichever you pick will determine your in game music composed by none other than the legendary Junichi Masuda. Then, fill out the rest of your group with Pokémon like Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Zigzagoon, Gardevoir, and Flygon - all of whom will be constumed for the event. Players who complete the Special Research will earn:
- An encounter with a Mythical Pokémon
- A t-shirt avatar item
- An exclusive avatar pose
Check back soon for the steps and rewards, and once you complete your Special Research, be sure to grab a picture for a special Snapshot Surprise!
Timed Research
The second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will feature Timed Research that awards players with eight Remote Raid Passes. Check back soon for the steps and rewards!
Global Challenge Arena and Rotating Habitats
Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will feature the Global Challenge Arena once again, with challenges every single hour lined up with the Rotating Habitats.
Even players who don't buy a ticket will be able to catch the following Pokémon during the Rotating Habitats:
- Jungle: Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more.
- Desert Mountain: Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more.
- Ocean Beach: Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more.
- Cave: Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more.
Players with tickets will be able to catch the following Pokémon during the Rotating Habitats with Incense:
- Jungle: Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior.
- Desert Mountain: Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh.
- Ocean Beach: Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk.
- Cave: Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula.
Pokémon lured by Incense during the event will have an increased Shiny rate, including Unown F, Throh, and Sawk whose Shiny variants will make their Pokémon Go debut during the event.
Other Bonuses
During both days, all players will be able to enjoy the following:
- Post your phots with #PokemonGOFest2021 and you might just find yourself in the Today View!
- Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for three hours.
- Special music created by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda will be playing in the app throughout the event.
- Eggs placed in an Incubator during event hours will have half Hatch Distance.
- Pokémon hatching from 7KM eggs: Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more.
- Event exclusive Field Research tasks.
- Special on-map visual effects.
Ticket holders can expect both days of the event to feature the following:
- Open Gifts or spin PokéStops to get special event stickers.
- Take snapshots on both event days for a surprise!
- Unown F and Unown G will be attracted to Incense with boosted Shiny rates.
Merchandise
There will be a real life Pokémon Go Fest 2021 shirt available to players in the US and Canada through the Pokemon Center. Additionally, players will be able to purchase event exclusive merchandise from the Niantic Shop. Players will also be able to downloand a Print-at-Home kit More details coming soon!
Questions about Pokémon Go Fest 2021?
Do you have any questions about Pokémon Go Fest 2021? Who do you think the new Mythical Pokémon will be (our money is on Meloetta!) Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check back soon! The moment new information is released, you'll find it right here!
